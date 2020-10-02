Too late for pro-establishment councillors to get out of hot kitchen｜Andy Ho

The prospect for the legislators to remain in office for a year without going through the ballot ritual has caught the pan-democrats between the devil and the deep blue sea. Quit or stay, they were doomed to alienate about half of their support base.

After much ado, an opinion survey confirmed this week that their followers were evenly divided on the issue. Out of the 24 members in the pro-democracy camp, 21 have eventually decided to stay in the Legislative Council(Legco). That is only one side of the coin.

On the other end of the political spectrum, all pro-establishment members have opted to stay supposedly without second thoughts. Chan Hoi-yan is the only exception. She had to bid adieu to the assembly because the court has earlier ruled that she was not duly elected in the West Kowloon by-election in November 2018.

Some of the 41 pro-Beijing members have confessed in private that there was not much of a free choice for them. Their continued presence en bloc was expected by their political masters. This is supposed to lend credibility and legitimacy to Beijing’s resolution to cancel the Legco polls scheduled for last September 6. It will be bad for optics should any one of them be seen as a deserter for whatever reasons.

On August 7, the U.S. imposed sanctions on 11 Mainland and local government officials for undermining the Special Administrative Region’s promised high degree of autonomy following the imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong without any meaningful public consultation.

The above sanctions were carried out on the authority of a presidential Executive Order. None of the 16 non-official Executive Councillors were on the blacklist. Yet, they have already felt the heat. At least three of them told the press that they and their family members had already, or were expected, to run into problems with their banks.

The Executive Order aside, President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act into law on July 15. The U.S. State Department is now required to compile a report within 90 days of the Act’s passage on individuals to be sanctioned. This is due in two weeks. Afterwards, the Secretary of the Treasury must identify between 30 to 60 days any foreign financial institution that knowingly conducts a significant transaction with those named in the report. The Executive Councillors might be hit next, if the Trump Administration decided to strike again possibly before the presidential election.

Meanwhile, Beijing is still thirsty for further legislative safeguards against its powers to rule. It has reminded the SAR of its constitutional obligation under Article 23 of the Basic Law. That means Legco will have to turn the screws sooner or later on top of the sweeping national security law dictated by Beijing. The current composition of the extended legislature has offered the best window for the authorities to close the book on the matter. The government is in no hurry to determine a polling day to make up for the canceled elections. It remains to be seen whether it will take advantage of the current weakened pro-democracy lobby to steamroll such a package before the pro-democracy could recover its lost ground through the ballot box.

In any case, those who are to vote in favor of such Article 23-related bills further down the road will be vulnerable to American sanction. Some pro-establishment councillors have grumbled that they would rather get out of the hot kitchen before it is too late. They are keeping their fingers crossed that the bureaucracy would not be so efficient as to table a set of contentious drafts anytime soon. They hope they can at least have the necessary financial precautions in place before any eventuality.

(Andy Ho is a public affairs consultant. A former political editor of the South China Morning Post, he served as Information Coordinator at the Chief Executive’s Office of the HKSAR Government from 2006 to 2012.)

