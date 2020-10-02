Carrie Lam never cared about Poon Hiu-wing｜Kevin Carrico

Last year, as controversy began to build around proposed amendments to Hong Kong’s extradition law, Carrie Lam justified the changes by directly evoking the case of Poon Hiu-wing, who had been murdered by Chan Tong-kai in Taiwan in 2018.

Speaking in February 2019, Lam portrayed herself as a fellow mother doing all that she could to care for a lost daughter, saying, “The parents of the victim have not stopped writing letters to the government. There were five addressed to me. They were still writing this January. If you have read these letters from Mr and Mrs Poon, you would also feel that we must try to help them.”

Explaining her plans to fast-track the bill prior to Chan’s release from prison on money laundering charges, Lam continued, “If we act too carefully, and slowly consult society or issue consultation papers, then I am afraid we would not be able to help with this special case.”

I can say with a high degree of confidence that every reasonable person would like to see Chan Tong-kai face justice. There were however also very reasonable doubts as to whether this was really Carrie Lam’s main goal. Concern grew that the extradition amendment would not only allow Chan’s extradition to Taiwan to face justice, but also enable the politicized extradition of activists to China to suffer the greatest of injustices.

Eventually, as these concerns fueled a massive protest movement, the extradition amendment was shelved in September 2019. And eventually, all of the protest movement’s concerns about the extradition amendments were confirmed, as the National Security Law forced on the city in June 2020 enables the extradition of anyone from Hong Kong to China for political crimes.

While Beijing’s suppression of Hong Kong continues apace, however, there has yet to be any actual progress on the extradition of Chan Tong-kai, the supposed motivation for Lam’s actions last year. Soon before his release from prison, Chan had promised that he would surrender himself to Taiwan. First, he said he would go once he was released. Then, he said he would go after the Taiwanese presidential election in January 2019. Now, a year after his release from prison and nine months after the Taiwanese election, Chan still lives in a safe house in Hong Kong, on the public dime.

The official explanation for this most perverse provision of welfare services is that Hong Kong is a rule of law society, and according to Hong Kong law Chan is a free man. The only problem with such a declaration, of course, is that it is fake news: no one is truly free in Hong Kong today.

Let’s not pretend that Hong Kong still has some resilient legal system that leaves the authorities' hands tied in handling a guy who confessed to killing his girlfriend. We all know that the National Security Law forced on the city by China destroyed any and all legal protections.

The most pathetic testament to the state of the Hong Kong legal system today is that many young people involved in political activism regularly fear their own imminent legally baseless prosecution while Chan Tong-kai lives under complementary police protection. There are people facing lengthy prison sentences for Facebook posts, and even for activity that transpired prior to the passage of the law that was not to be enforced retroactively but of course will be: the law’s function today is not to clarify what is legal or not, but rather to provide sweeping grounds to detain anyone as the authorities please.

So why can’t the police go ahead and use those powers for once in a way that doesn’t completely disgust the entire city? Maybe check Chan Tong-kai’s social media, see if he ever did anything that can be twisted into grounds for detention. Even if he didn’t, just make something up. The law itself is so ridiculous that one could say that Chan’s murder of Poon in Taiwan initiated a chain of events that eventually threatened national security. Remember, you are the Hong Kong Police Force: it doesn’t have to make sense.

The fact that the authorities suddenly need to pay the utmost respect to the rule of law in Chan’s case, unable to find a way to get a confessed murderer on a flight to Taiwan, while completely ignoring due process elsewhere tells us all that we need to know about Hong Kong’s legal system today: it is actually safer to kill a person in cold blood than to discuss politics on Facebook.

The most jarring aspect of the Chan case, however, is the sudden change in Carrie Lam’s tone, proving everyone’s most cynical doubts about her earlier statements. In stark contrast to her comments last year, Lam last week expressed her hopes that Poon’s family can “get over it”, before this week declaring Chan “a free man.”

These are not the words of a mother empathizing with the pain of another, as we had been led to believe. These are the words of an enabler of authoritarianism who no longer has any use for Poon.

Lam was never actually invested in resolving Chan’s case: the murder of Poon provided a useful pretext for rushing through an expansion of the legal powers of her boss, the Chinese Communist Party. The history of communism, we must remember, is a history of deploying pleasant sounding goals in the service of the endless expansion of state power and control: redistributing land, leaping forward, building a new culture, reform and opening, and the revitalization of the Chinese nation.

The resolution of Poon’s murder case and the delivery of justice to Chan Tong-kai are just one more iteration of these righteous sounding goals used for the expansion of state control: a thin pretext for Lam to declare herself the “mother” of the Hong Kong people who supposedly knows what is best for everyone. And what’s best for everyone, of course, is the endless expansion of CCP power. Now that this has been achieved, Poon’s case is no longer of any use to the authorities and is tossed aside, while Hong Kong taxpayers foot the bill for a murderer.

Carrie Lam never cared. She and her police force don’t serve Poon Hiu-wing or her family. They serve Beijing.

(Kevin Carrico is Senior Lecturer in Chinese Studies at Monash University)

