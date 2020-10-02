How difficult is it for US to build an Indo-Pacific collective defense system | Chen Ping Kuei

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper have respectively commented that the U.S. intends to strengthen multilateral security cooperation in Asia. The U.S. seeks to expand the functions of and bring other countries into its defense relations with Indian, Japan and Australia, also known as the Quadruple Security Talks (Quad), aiming for a formal alliance similar to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). A meeting between the four foreign ministers is also confirmed to take place in October.

The world holds great anticipation for the positive progress of the Quad discussion. They believe that the U.S. will begin to formalize a structure of multilateral institutions, reform the existing loose framework and may even create a coalition of states, inviting countries that have military cooperation with the U.S. to participate.

All of a sudden, there are discussions about Asian-NATO, including in Taiwan about whether to join the mechanism. Even though it is difficult to confirm how the Quad will strengthen the collective security regime before the formal meeting, it will not be easy to establish an alliance similar to NATO. The following issues will need to be led and resolved by the U.S. as the initiator.

First of all, the most important reason for the establishment of a multilateral alliance is the

common security interests of the involved parties. Regardless of when NATO was first formed or when it expanded eastward, the security interests of allies were linked by geographical proximity. The alliance was founded on the principle of collective defense, meaning that if one NATO ally is attacked, then other NATO allies may be the next victims.

Despite there being a consensus among the Quad countries that China poses the biggest security threat, there are varying interests of the members. Japan is most concerned about territorial disputes in the East China Sea and the threat of North Korea. Australia is interested in its sphere of influence in the South Pacific. Indian is worried about China’s erosion of its presence in South Asia. Although the Quad countries are unsettled about China’s military expansion and troubled by the situation in the South China Sea, their respective concerns for territorial interests do not overlap.

The U.S. is the only country that takes heed of all the above regional concerns. Therefore, it believes that uniting the Indo-Pacific countries to cope with the common threat is the most rational option. Although the other three countries have the intentions to unite with the U.S. to protect against security threats, they have never expressed their involvement in territorial disputes and spheres of influence.

Efforts to expand the Quad face similar problems. The most likely countries targeted to join the alliance are South Korea, Vietnam and New Zealand. Take South Korea whose biggest concern is the North Korean threat as an example. With the exception of the U.S. and Japan, no other countries have ever intervened in North Korean issues and South Korea only supports the U.S.'s sovereign position in the South China Sea. South Korea has been reserved about the U.S.'s request for intervention in the South China Sea. Although Japan and Australia have taken actions frequently in the South China Sea in recent years, they have always kept their distance from the American freedom of navigation operations.

When there are inconsistencies in the core interests of potential members of the multilateral security mechanism and conflict hotspots have a low correlation to each other, then the willingness of members to commit to each other’s military obligations becomes inconspicuous, making it difficult for members to uphold unconditional collective defense obligations like NATO. It is necessary for the U.S. to mediate and exert pressure to enable the Indo-Pacific countries to actively intervene in each other’s regional hotspots.

Another obstacle is the sharing of responsibilities among the allies. From the statements of the U.S. officials, it is not difficult to notice that the establishment of a multilateral mechanism aims to strengthen the mutual assistance and cooperation of allies and strategic partners in regional security, which implied that the U.S. hopes that its partners will take on more responsibility in defense, and increase investments in national defense construction.

The Trump administration’s policy of requiring allies to expand the sharing of obligations is shared knowledge. The U.S. once asked South Korea to bear half of the cost of the U.S. military in South Korea and was met with rejection; Japan is under pressure from the U.S. to purchase a large number of F-35 fleets. For allies and strategic partners of the U.S., they need the U.S. to invest military resources in various regional hotspots, rather than delegating responsibilities to other uninterested Asian countries with limited abilities to assist. In other words, only under the premise of assuming more obligations and in exchange for stronger guarantees from the U.S., the Indo-Pacific countries will embrace the multilateral security mechanisms.

As such, whether Taiwan can join the Indian border security mechanism does not depend on either the U.S. or Taiwan itself, but whether neighboring countries are willing to intervene in the Taiwan Strait conflicts. With the CCP’s increasing pressure on Taiwan’s military and diplomacy, the U.S. is still the only outsider country that has expressed interest to intervene in the Taiwan Strait. The Indo-Pacific countries are still slightly less bothered by the situation in the Taiwan Strait. Even with friendly diplomatic support shown, we are still far from the guarantee of security.

If the U.S. wants to invite neighboring countries to intervene in the Taiwan Strait, it must first satisfy their individual security interests, and Taiwan must not only remain a beneficiary, but must make commitments to other regional security issues. When defense is already stretched thin, to join any form of multilateral security cooperation, whether for Taiwan or the Indo-Pacific countries, the problem of sharing of obligations and concerns about being implicated in regional conflicts will surface.

When the four-party talk resumed in 2017, there had already been a quasi-alliance basis, but the U.S. had not always placed huge importance on this mechanism. What prompted all parties to respond to the strengthening of the four-party talks was when China’s diplomatic behavior became increasingly threatening in the past year. Countries in the Indo-Pacific region are still observing how the U.S. will lead multilateral security cooperation, and the participation in a multilateral mechanism will benefit individual countries will depend on the obligations and binding force of the mechanism. The treaty alliance is undoubtedly the strongest promise, and also the most difficult one, but there are also other ways of cooperation that are less conflicting but can equally and jointly respond to regional threats.

The U.S. contribution to the multilateral mechanism will be the key to its success. NATO’s effectiveness and stability depend on the U.S. large and asymmetrical defense spending on Europe, a leading role that most Indo-Pacific countries are hoping the U.S. would play in this part of the world. However, the U.S. is more concerned about whether its allies are able to alleviate its defense burden, which brings uncertainty to the willingness to cooperate.

Of course, as the major provider of security, the U.S. can indeed require the Indo-Pacific allies to make security commitments and military investment to establish a collective defense alliance similar to NATO. However, internal conflicts within the alliance will still exist, and the alliance’s deterrent ability will also be altered by the members' ability to keep up their promises, thus not meeting the U.S.' goal of establishing a multilateral mechanism.

(Chen Ping-kuei is an associate professor in the Department of Diplomacy at the National Chengchi University)

