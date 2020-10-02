Expansion, hegemony and sphere of influence: the three recent moves of China in UN｜Ulaa Bator

China has had a busy time to show off. In late September, Xi Jinping spoke at the annual General Debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly advancing his vision of how the world should look like. The 71st anniversary of China’s national day will be unquestionably another stage for China to display its latest military capabilities and determination to safeguard its national interests. While China is persistently championing the slogan of “developmental peace” in its diplomacy, its latest bold and catchy moves in peacekeeping, setting climate targets and financial contributions to the UN have wide-ranging implications for international development and multilateral dynamics.

In mid-September, China has for the first time published a white paper on China’s peacekeeping forces, right before the start of the 75th UN General Assembly. Previously, China has only occasionally incorporated its UN peacekeeping efforts as part of the national defense white paper. The white paper is titled “China’s Armed Forces: 30 Years of UN Peacekeeping Operations” to mark the 30 years since China arm forces first participated in UN peacekeeping operations (UNPKOs) 30 years ago. As of today, China is the second largest contributor to both peacekeeping assessment and UN membership fees, and the largest troop-contributing country (TCC) among the permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Over the past 30 years, China sent over 40,000 peacekeepers to 25 UN peacekeeping missions. From providing over USD100 million military aid to the African Standby Force, capacity training for more than 1000 military professionals in various countries to humanitarian missions for refugees and the resettlement of internally displaced persons, the white paper has tried to highlight China’s historic contributions to upholding the “path of peaceful development” and international responsibility for public security. This white paper underscores China’s growing interests in UN peace-building and spreading its philosophy of “developmental peace.” This philosophy seeks to establish state consent and sovereignty as the new norm in UN peacekeeping.

In stark contrast to the United States, Xi Jinping offered a bold commitment to fight against climate change at the UN General Assembly. While the U.S. has withdrawn from the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change mitigation, Xi Jinping is positioning China as the global climate leader. By claiming that “COVID-19 reminds us that humankind should launch a green revolution”, “China will have C02 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060” and that “all countries must take decisive steps to honour this [Paris] agreement” in the UN General Assembly, Xi Jinping set a target for emission cuts not found in earlier commitments. Such a pledge has helped China to set the climate agenda and take a leadership role in combating one of the most urgent global crises, even though the details of the China climate target are yet unavailable and decades-long projections tend to be imprecise.

Xi Jinping’s 14-minute UN 75th General Assembly speech mentions “international” a total of 13 times, whether referencing development, cooperation, system, assistance, community, orders, affairs, response, fight and norms. In so doing, China seems to be trying to establish itself as the leading superpower; one that is willing to shoulder historic responsibilities by applying the practical capacities it possesses to address global problems. Framing itself as a backer of multilateralism and opponent of unilateralism and protectionism, Xi in his final remarks about “stay[ing] true to multilateralism and safeguard[ing] the international system with the UN at its core” seems intended to give the U.S. “American First” approach a slap in the face.

China is backing up its claims by scaling up the aid to UN. China will provide another USD50 million to the UN COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan and USD50 million to the China-FAO South-South Cooperation Trust Fund (Phase III). This is on top of the over USD80 million China has already pledged to these purposes. Xi Jinping said in the speech that to “embrace the vision of a community with a shared future in which everyone is bound together” has strengthened China’s role as the global leader while its major rivalry has stepped back from global participation.

In 2019, China has written in the white paper of National Defense in the New Era that it will never seek hegemony, expansion and sphere of influence. But the direction of China as both budget contributor and norm contributor in the UN system indicates an ambition to particularly displace the U.S.. Given the significance of the UN as global platform, Chinese growing prominence in the organization and its agencies will likely mean that international order with “Chinese Characteristics” would be more permissive towards an authoritarian rule with limited transparency.

(Ulaa Bator holds a master degree of human rights laws and a bachelor degree in sociology from the University of Hong Kong and has been working for international organizations for 6 years. Ulaa Bator is a pseudonym.)

