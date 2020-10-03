China National Day of sorrow｜Edward Chin

It was October 1, and also the China National Day. On the TV screen, some orderly parade just took place at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, and no soldier nor spectator at Tiananmen was wearing a mask for protective measures against the coronavirus. In Hong Kong, the mood was quite different. People living in this city had just been stripped of their freedom of expression some 90 days ago.

October 1 is viewed as a day of mourning in Hong Kong, and it is not an overstatement. In the city of 7.5 million people, I believe 7 million are against the National Security Law (NSL) imposed on Hong Kong. The remaining half a million, I believe, are diehard pro-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) fans no matter what, so it is not worth our time to analyze their psychographics. That said, Hong Kong as an international city has changed forever in such a short time.

There is little tolerance of “potential violence”; Hong Kong people’s freedom of expression is subdued; the local citizens are looking for alternatives. Indeed, this beloved city is gradually turning into a police state. If one criticizes the government by holding up signs in public, the Hong Kong police would think of an excuse to fine or simply arrest him. And the police officers would be identified by operation codes that cannot be easily identified, as if the Hong Kong police had impunity for wrongdoings and suppression.

While clocking up their over-time pay, members of the Hong Kong police, I believe, know that that they have no real authority or legitimacy to suppress the people indefinitely. Take the money and run, before they are fired, put on trial or removed from power. How many more times can they pin down a young girl without ramifications, or push down a pregnant woman without getting prosecuted? In fact, these evil deeds were all caught on camera by professional and citizen journalists. They faced no consequence yet, but like I said earlier, this special impunity cannot go unchecked forever. Wait for judgement day.

Carrie Lam, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, dare not challenge the Hong Kong police. Now, only local journalists successfully registered with the HK Government’s Information Services Department would be considered “legitimate”. Since the social movement of last year, more than 10,000 people have been arrested, but the grounds for successful indictments and convictions remain weak. The detention of radio personality Tam Tak-chi (nicknamed Fast Beat) is highly controversial, showing further signs of Hong Kong transforming into a police state.

Some critics believe that Beijing doesn’t mind Hong Kong sinking further before the city is ultimately “liberated”. It takes only three months for Hong Kong to become almost totally unrecognizable, with Beijing’s “very invisible” hands doing all the pushing. Under COVID 19 lockdown and in the name of “social order”, the Hong Kong police indeed deployed a few thousand of their men on the streets on the National Day, as if there were a lot of potential “rioters”. Sure, who doesn’t like overtime pay, but it is shameful that while Hong Kong’s small and big businesses suffer, the police force is using the current political loophole and continues to abuse their power.

Carrie Lam, the Chief Executive (CE) of Hong Kong, is officially the CE in name only. Lam’s boss from Beijing in Hong Kong, Luo Huining, calls for more national education for civil servants and students, and said that “loving China is not by choice, but rather a duty”. Luo likes to use the term “black bloc” to demonize the demonstrators, while he is also famous for clamping down on Tibetans during his tenure of a top government official in the Qinghai Autonomous Region years back. A “wolf warrior” by nature, Luo doesn’t seem to mind being on the U.S. sanctions list.

When Hong Kong people are stripped of their freedom and are in constant fear of crossing the so-called red line, we have to fight hard to ensure that our “right to self-defense” is still intact, albeit the enactment of the NSL. This is not an easy fight, as we are confronting something very evil in the city, where the regime doesn’t act in good faith anymore.

While always trying to be optimistic, we cannot deny the fact that the political winds are shifting. Hong Kong tycoons are actively redistributing their asset allocation overseas to counteract further uncertainty in the city. It will be time to “say goodbye” to Hong Kong, if the regime imposes further restrictions on communications, like access to the internet: Google, Gmail or Youtube, to name a few. Restrictive access to or total blockage of information flow by the regime would mean the death of Hong Kong and is totally unacceptable.

On the China National Day, let us remind ourselves why Hong Kong people think so differently from those who live and breathe under an authoritarian regime. The “Party Line” above everything else just doesn’t make sense. It destroys the moral foundation of humanity. The Hong Kong government officials holding the top jobs pretty much have to “sell their soul” to the devil, to turn Hong Kong upside down in the shortest time.

One might ask: what are the other “nuclear options” Beijing might implement to make Hong Kong resemble a province of China? Getting rid of “outspoken professionals” from all walks of life: law, finance, medicine, education, and many other sectors as well. Those who are business owners have to “toe the party line”, as announced by President Xi Jinping. We all need better defensive mechanism in Hong Kong, even though more extreme form of suppression is a political fact.

On the pretext of COVID-19 pandemic, the QR health code will soon debut in Hong Kong. If the number of new infection cases declines to zero and remains at that level for 7-21 days, expect this health code will get implemented faster. The health code is on the government’s top agenda list, and it also means active surveillance on your whereabouts moving forward.

The QR health code will be further integrated into a “social credit system” in Hong Kong. Based on data collected and analyzed by sophisticated algorithms, the government can identify who might become a threat to Hong Kong/ China. Big Brother is indeed watching you, and the regime will make excuses to legitimize their different ways of violating human rights. Do you truly believe Hong Kong people are on the top of the list of sedition, secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces? Maybe Beijing is only good at suppression. They want absolute control over the will of its people.

On this China National Day of 2020, there was indeed nothing meaningful for Hong Kong people to celebrate. With Beijing’s influence, we are all concerned that Hong Kong will drift away from the truth. Hong Kong people’s basic rights and freedoms are further deteriorated. That said, let us not get discouraged easily. Let’s keep fighting and defending our rights, or we get eaten alive.

(Edward Chin (錢志健) runs a family office. Chin was formerly Country Head of a UK publicly listed hedge fund, the largest of its kind measured by asset under management. Outside the hedge funds space, Chin is Convenor of 2047 Hong Kong Monitor and a Senior Advisor of Reporters Without Borders (RSF, HK & Macau). Chin studied speech communication at the University of Minnesota, and received his MBA from the University of Toronto. Twitter: edwardckchin Youtube: Ed Chin Channel Facebook.com/edckchin Email: edckchin@gmail.com)

