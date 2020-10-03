CCP under global besiegement, where to? | Johnny Lau Yui-siu

Judging from the current general global trend, one can call it “global besiegement of communism”, or at the very least, “Western besiegement of communism”, and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is the only “communist system” with power in the world today. The outside world is closely watching, what will this situation develop into? The CCP, like the Nazi German army, is the enemy of the world, will there be war? Or will it fall apart like the former Soviet Union and meets its eventual destruction?

Before diving into this issue, two concepts must be clarified. 1. The so-called “global besiegement of communism” does not mean that Western countries all oppose China, for they only oppose communism; and this “anti-communism” is not necessarily anti-CCP, but it is anti-communism and its system, ideology, expansion, and destructive behaviors, because the Western world has always regarded communism as a political virus. 2. In fact, the CCP has continuously used its own actions to deny communism in the past 40 years, turning it into capitalism, and even moving towards state capitalism; if there are no restrictions, it is more likely to develop into imperialism which is also despised by the CCP. Communism and socialism are now just meaningless slogans chanted by the CCP to safeguard the regime.

Therefore, Western countries with more advanced hard power and soft power have wished for 40 years that the CCP will follow the mainstream of the world, however, the CCP has only shown the spotlight on international struggles, but regards this mainstream, including democracy, freedom, human rights, and the rule of law as “Western countries' means of changing China”. Its stubbornness and resistance towards this advancement of mankind are what aroused oppositions at home and abroad.

Back to a practical level, it is unlikely that the CCP will become the world’s enemy like Nazi Germany. With the lack of power at hand, this is a moot point. As for whether the CCP will collapse like the former Soviet Communist Party, it is a matter of time. However, the key is still: Soon? Later? When exactly? When is the tipping point going to appear? Therefore, three issues must be looked at.

(1) The foundation of China’s feudal rule has remains, especially the pattern of relying on force and violence to solve problems as the main phenomenon. In recent years, this kind of violence is not only visible suppression violence, but also exists in institutional violence, ideological violence, economic violence, legal violence, and educational violence. I never thought that such violence is righteous, and will for sure disappear over time, but for now, we must still pay attention to it strategically, study it, and counteract its destructiveness with clear goals and diverse methods. Let’s come back to this later.

(2) The quality of the citizens must be improved, but preparation is insufficient at the moment. The United Nations has conducted surveys in more than 20 countries and regions and found that when the annual per capita income of a society reaches US$3,000, local civic awareness (especially in terms of civil rights of people’s livelihood), will be uplifted and no longer remain at the level of basic necessities; when the per capita income reaches US$5,000, the political consciousness of the people will be uplifted as well, and they will no longer only settle for civil rights.

However, these standards have not materialized in China. China’s per capita income has exceeded UD$10,000, and Macau has long surpassed that number, but there haven’t been improvements in the demands for political rights. Hong Kong is already a mature civil society, so it has advanced towards the pursuit of political rights, which has been suppressed by the trend-opposing CCP. Therefore, “expanding people’s wisdom, strengthening people’s morale, and improving people’s skills” formed the basis for my “New three principles of the people”. This is a long and winding road, but one that is necessary.

(3) Although there are the aforementioned two negative and unfavorable factors, I would always use commas for problems and not a period. Everything is constantly evolving and will not stop. Therefore, as I witness all kinds of violence and pressure, I also see the elements for change. This, is the internal problems of the CCP, including internal injuries, internal troubles, internal strife, and internal fighting. This is an innate characteristic it was born with, which can be stopped by no one, and avoided by no one. As such, the question is whether it will be resolved, but this element is not appearing before our eyes. The common people must handle its progress and retreat with care, so as to avoid unnecessary crossfires from the CCP’s infighting.

Looking back at history, apart from Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, both with military backgrounds and are able to use their military achievements to ground themselves, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao, and Xi Jinping can only leverage benefits for “loyalty”, because the CCP already has no uniting ideology. However, those who come after must eliminate the influence of the predecessors in order to free up more spoils for their supporters to divvy up. This is why the CCP’s power struggles have become more frequent after Deng Xiaoping.

The two major factors behind this are: first, as China’s economy expands, the struggle for interests within the CCP also naturally increases, but the profit distribution mechanism (known as the game of spoils to the outside world) is unfair, which will inevitably intensify internal conflicts. Second, the power inheritance of the CCP is going backward, and Xi Jinping has even reverted Deng Xiaoping’s “intra-party democracy”. These two factors will only push the CCP towards the likes of the former Soviet Communist Party, and speed up the frequency of the occurrence of internal and external difficulties.

It must also be pointed out that Xi Jinping used power to stabilize the fortress, which might work for a period of time, but a fortress is easiest to break from within, which could even come from the contradictions inside created by none other than the power holders themselves. The CCP’s constant emphasis on “foreign powers” is actually just an excuse. Foreign powers must also be activated by internal factors, such a simple truth that the CCP is ignoring, and only knows to put up a brave face.

In the face of the current situation, I see difficulties. Regarding the difficulties, I do not feel hopeless. What I am more interested in is how to overcome difficulties. Mentality controls the state of affairs, and vision determines the realm. The active controls the passive, and positivity overcomes negativity. That’s how it has always been, we got this!

(Johnny Lau Yui-siu, current affairs commentator)

