Editorial: Only in unity can we achieve a common goal｜Apple Daily HK

by Fong Yuen

This year, the Mid-Autumn Festival coincided with China’s National Day. As though in preparation for a great battle, the streets in Hong Kong were filled with police creating a strange landscape in the International Financial Center.

Before the holiday, the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) had submitted an application to hold a pro-democracy march on China’s National Day but the Hong Kong police issued a Letter of Objection and subsequently rejected the CHRF’s appeal. After the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute conducted a citywide survey that questioned citizens on whether pro-democracy lawmakers should serve in the Beijing-extended term of the legislature, some lawmakers announced their decisions to quit the legislature and other incumbent legislators will continue to remain in office for the extended term. The arrest of the 12 protesters has triggered a social uproar. These various signs all indicate that the anti-ELAB (anti-extradition law amendment bill) movement in Hong Kong is far from over. In fact, civil resistance has developed in depth and breadth. The contradiction between the government and the people has not been resolved but has long been lurking.

On Mooncake Festival, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China and allied organizations walked in reverse towards the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government (LOCPG) to stage a protest. Even the League of Social Democrats (LSD) assembled and demonstrated outside the LOCPG. On the streets of Causeway Bay, former lawmaker Ray Chan discussed struggle strategies with citizens. Falun Gong distributed pamphlets on the streets. Some protesters who were previously arrested disclosed their personal experience and condemned the despotic rule. Shopping centers in various districts have different forms of protest activities. In short, diversity serves whatever is suitable.

Under the dual oppression of the national security law (NSL) and the coronavirus epidemic, the fight of the Hong Kong people has evolved to a new level. In addition to the harsh provisions of the NSL that have drastically deprived the Hongkongers of their freedom, the anti-epidemic restrictions have constricted the scale and form of the resistance. Nevertheless, the will of Hongkongers has not diminished.

Large-scale rallies in the millions cannot take place for the time being but dispersed, smaller versions and even individual expressions have emerged one after another. The most important thing is not the scale of the protest but is to never forget or give up. As long as the five demands are not fulfilled, Hongkongers will not stop fighting.

This is the best time to let creativity flow. Since the anti-ELAB movement, citizens have demonstrated endless political wisdom and creative actions. Countless brilliant and impressive resistance methods have emerged, all so spectacular and have a strong influence on the mainland and internationally. Creativity is an effective weapon against the violence of the regime; it can use a sprat to catch a herring, it can fight violence with words, it can hurt dictators, entertain underperforming officials, and attack the five cents army, and it can boost one’s morale. It is foreseeable that the more authoritarian violence ramps up, the more creative the citizens will resist.

Onlookers are another new form of resistance. A man was blowing up a yellow balloon as he walked on the street; an elderly Falun Gong practitioner set up a street stall and fought with the police; and a woman held up a newspaper page to protest in silence. Each has its own ingenuity, arousing the interest of onlookers. The crowds of spectators are not just journalists, but also many ordinary citizens. It is not illegal to watch and it is only natural for everyone to take photos and videos with their mobile phones. Afterwards, the photos and videos can be posted online for more viewing around the world. Onlookers themselves have become a form of resistance, exhibiting dissatisfaction and expressing their confidence in persistence to fight.

Demonstrations and processions are the legitimate rights of Hongkongers. Large-scale protest rallies should be scheduled accordingly after the epidemic is over. At present, leveraging the fragments of protest activities is a temporary contingency plan. The most important is to convey a belief to those in power: five demands, not one less, and we will never give up until the goal is reached.

Most pro-democratic lawmakers have decided to remain in the legislature to continue their resistance in the Legislative Council. There have been controversies in their decisions but their impact is limited. Moreover, the persistence to fight in the legislature will have its effect; the choice of strategy has changed but the underlying principle is unaltered. It is more important to maintain unity than to be petty about short-term losses and gains. Only in unity can we achieve a common goal. “We fight on, each in his own way” is the original consensus of the valiant frontiers and the peaceful-rational camp. In face of the enemy, it is even more critical to take into consideration the broad situation, be united and work together.

Lam Hang-chi, founder of Hong Kong Economic Journal, suggested that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) replace the much-hated Carrie Lam with Charles Li, the recently retired chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX). Mr. Lam’s whimsical idea can help remove the ultimate cause of trouble. Under the current situation, anyone replacing Carrie Lam is a good thing. No goodness can come from this obstinate and venomous lone woman who can only aggravate Hongkongers' anti-communist sentiments. Not only will she not do any good to the CCP regime, but she is also the accelerator to the destruction of Hong Kong. Although changing to Charles Li cannot solve Hong Kong’s issues, it could perhaps slightly relieve the resentment of Hong Kong people, alleviate international pressure and slow the rate at which Hong Kong deteriorates.

It is obviously very difficult to resist the CCP’s violence with the meager power of Hongkongers. However, in addition to the bittering Sino-U.S. relations, the crisis around Taiwan and the South China Sea, the confrontations along the borders of China and India and other external pressures, the harsh domestic economic environment and mounting public wrath are all heading towards a situation in favor of the Hongkongers. As we wait for the development of external situations to transform, the transition from large-scale and intense operations to nimble, scattered and diverse long-term resistance can avoid unnecessary sacrifices, preserve strength and wait for the dawn of a new day.

“Spring is in full swing, the flowery branch in full bloom; Like the heart of Heaven, serene and round is the Moon” is the final verse of Buddhist monk Hong Yi, symbolizing his blessing to the mortal world as well as the most beautiful realm in the divine Heaven. As the Moon Festival has just passed and with the overcast in Hong Kong, I hope Hong Kong people can maintain a positive and optimistic spirit and carry on their perseverance to face the future. Every cloud has a silver lining.

