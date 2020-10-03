CCP infiltration into overseas campuses｜Glacier Kwong

A few years ago, we, especially those who wanted to run in the Legislative Council or District Council election, started to become acquainted with self-censorship. Since July this year, we have been very familiar with hesitation before saying something or posting something online. Will that put me to trouble? Is that appropriate under the new law? I experienced the same when I was in Hong Kong for the election this year, taking every precaution I can to avoid the red line.

It is always painful to have to self-censor oneself - you are fully aware of the things you want to say but you know you can’t. And the fear of infringing the law sometimes take over you - “I might as well just stop talking about that,” and you wonder if the ones close to you are still the same or if they have given up or converted to “believing in the Basic Law”.

To my dismay, I find the same happening in Germany and the world, too. People are self-censoring their remarks to protect themselves. A friend of mine, who is a lecturer in Sinology at the University of Leipzig, told me that his students from HK, Taiwan, and China asked if they could drop his class, because they worried about being associated with the criticism others made of the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) in class. His students are concerned about participating in class, fearing that they might be considered as troublemakers.

He also told me that when he was listening to a presentation by a Chinese student, who is proud of his CCP membership, the student raged against Fang Fang being a “traitor”. The word “traitor” was written in red all over his presentation slides. Not only does this behaviour lack academic quality, but also creates an atmosphere of fear for any Chinese, Hong Kongers, Taiwanese, and maybe even visa-seeking German students who want to be an exchange student in China or visit China, and influences their participation and performance in class.

University campuses are supposed to be a free and safe place for students and academics to discuss, debate and discover knowledge. But the presence of such behaviour deters everyone from taking part in the process. In light of the fact that there are strong student association groups that report to the CCP in foreign countries, not to mention Chinese funded institutions cooperating with universities in Germany, how openly could students talk about topics relating to China when they know a party nationalist is listening?

Another friend of mine who works at a university in Berlin shared with me her experience of witnessing posters related to the resistance movement in Hong Kong last year being torn down by Chinese students and replaced with party nationalistic ones. During the protest last year, some posters showing support for the movement were put up by some students from Hong Kong on a few boards for students to exchange information about renting a house, selling their second-hand items and so on. But in hours they were removed and replaced.

I have come to realise how Chinese, who grew up under the oppression by the CCP, understand freedom, be it the freedom of speech or academic freedom. To them, freedom means “freedom within the redlines”. It somehow feels like those who are being oppressed have become part of the system of oppression. They have become both the victims of and the accomplices to CCP’s infiltration without knowing it. This is the most terrifying part of a dictatorship that turns you into someone you have never wanted to be, and the citizens are merely tools to safeguard its power and export its political correctness to the world.

There is something terribly wrong in our city - cruelty and injustice, intolerance and oppression. We have once had the freedom to object, think and speak as we saw fit. We now have systems coercing our conformity and soliciting our submission. It is terrible to witness it happening somewhere else in the world.

I cannot deny I am afraid, too. Who wouldn’t be? But I am not voluntarily giving up the freedom I used to have. There is a difference between being dragged into the arena to face a battle of death and walking into it with your head held high. Some, perhaps, will say there is little difference between the two, but my fellow activists in or out of the city, my friends and fellow Hong Kongers know —and so do I, that it makes all the difference in the world.

(Glacier Kwong, born and raised in Hong Kong, became a digital rights and political activist at the age of 15. She is currently pursuing her PhD in Law and working on the course for Hong Kong in Germany. Her work has been published on Washington Post, TIME, etc.)

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play