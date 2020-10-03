The Pope’s sermon and hypocrisy｜Joseph Long

In his Angelus sermon last Sunday (September 27), Pope Francis spoke of Jesus' opposition to “a religiosity that […] does not question the conscience and its responsibility in the face of good and evil”. Quoting the famous parable of the two sons in the Gospel of Matthew (21:28-32), the Pope stressed the importance of understanding religion not merely as external and habitual practice, but something that involves real actions – “Obedience does not consist of saying ‘yes’ or ‘no’, but always of acting, of cultivating the vineyard, of bringing about the Kingdom of God, in doing good.” The message that the Pope wanted to bring home ultimately was that of “the grace of conversion”: doing good is important, but it is equally important to recognize the significance of repentance. “Tax collectors and prostitutes”, the Pope said, were “privileged of Grace”, for there is nothing more significant than accepting the grace that God offers to anyone who opens up and converts to Him.

It was a moving, and indeed a very fitting sermon, particularly given the imminent renewal of the secret agreement between the Catholic Church and China. In this respect, the Roman Curiae, if not the Pope himself, definitely are privileged to have the grace of conversion in abundance – it is only a pity that they do not seem to yet have the intention of accepting and acting on that grace. It is also very well for the Pope to go on about “living a Christian life”, which, he said in his sermon, “is not made up of dreams and beautiful aspirations, but of concrete commitments, in order to open ourselves ever more to God’s will and to love for our brothers and sisters”; logically speaking one does not have to walk the walk to talk the talk (“Tu quoque fallacy”), nor does one need to have much of something in order to love it. The Pope talked about leading a true Christian life and loving one another, much in the same way as a Russian oligarch preaches the virtue of thriftiness, or an alcoholic speaks of the benefits of temperance.

In this regard, the Pope was definitely spot on to stress the importance of love for one another. One could only hope that His Holiness would extend his unfailing and boundless love to his brothers and sisters in China, starting from Cardinal Zen, an 88-year-old priest, who, despite his health problems and the pandemic, decided to undertake two 12-hour flights to and from Rome, and 14 days of self-isolation upon his return to Hong Kong, in the hope that he could see the Pope and speak to him in person about the Church in Hong Kong and China – only to be snubbed by the Pontiff. Pope Francis was apparently so busy that he could not find so much as half an hour in four days to meet an elderly priest who risked his life by undertaking two long-haul flights amid the pandemic and waited in his hostel for four days just to see him.

In the same sermon last week the Pope described conversion as “a process that purifies [one] from moral encrustations”. Two years after the signing of the secret agreement with China, the Catholic Church has faced the most severe and ferocious persecution yet from the Chinese authorities since 1955, with priests and lay believers being forced to join the Patriotic Association (which is tantamount to committing apostasy) and the underground church completely usurped by the regime. Bishop candidates have to be handpicked by the Chinese Communist Party before being rubberstamped by the Pontiff. Even if the Pope considered all this as something of a necessary evil or minor sacrifice that has to be made in exchange for the diplomatic progress with China, he as a religious leader certainly cannot ignore the tribulations of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, whose mass incarceration, forced sterilization, and slave labour meet the UN definition of genocide. Speaking of “moral encrustations”, there is probably nothing harder than that of Pope Francis' heart, for even genocide and the persecution of his church did not seem to succeed in drawing much of His Holiness' attention as to merit so much as a glance from the compassionate successor to Saint Peter and earthly representative of Christ the Lord Himself.

The conversions of tax collectors and prostitutes might be a grace of God, but it would probably take a miracle to melt the hardness of Pope Francis' heart.

(Joseph Long is a London-based writer and linguist from Hong Kong. He is a Philosophy graduate of King’s College London and has been a member of the Society of Authors in the United Kingdom since February 2020.)

