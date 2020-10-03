More than just 12 Hong-Kongers are adrift on a sea of uncertainty｜Davyd Wong

As we gather for the traditional family reunion dinners this mid-autumn long weekend, there will be at least 12 families who will not be celebrating. For the family of the twelve young men from Hong Kong who are currently detained in Shenzhen, they can only look at the harvest moon above in despair.

Early one August morning, their sons boarded a speedboat at Sai Kung pier and set off, it is alleged, towards a small island in Taiwan’s territorial waters. But this was not an ordinary summer junk trip, for these young men were, it is said, fleeing bail, and on their way to seek refuge in Taiwan. Shortly after setting off though, their boat was intercepted by the Guangdong Coast Guard.

All were immediately arrested and taken to the Mainland, where they are currently drifting through the unfamiliar waters that is Mainland China’s criminal justice system.

After they were caught, the twelve Hong-Kongers, including at least one minor under the age of 18, were kept at an undisclosed location, held without charge, and denied access to contact with their families, to lawyers, or to the courts. This kind of detention is routine on the Mainland, as under Chinese law the Public Security Bureau can detain people for up to 37 days until the district procuratorate approves their arrest or release.

We may never know how they are being treated in the darkness of their detention, but we have widespread media reports that the lawyers appointed for them by their families were threatened or pressured not to act, and six of those lawyers did just that. Even for the lawyers who defied the threats and continued to act, they were in any event, denied access to their clients at the detention centre where they are believed to be held.

Against all this, the Hong Kong Government seems to have made no effort to see the twelve Hong-Kongers to check if they have received the necessary medical care, or to facilitate access to their lawyers. Instead, the Government is toeing the line that it will not interfere with the law enforcement of other jurisdictions, conveniently ignoring the difference between ‘interfering’ and ensuring the wellbeing and safety of their people.

Finally, on Monday this week and after more than 30 days following their initial detention, the Hong Kong Police Force were informed by the Guangdong Bureau of Public Security that they will be seeking approval from Shenzhen Yantian Procuratorate to officially arrest the twelve Hong-Kongers. It appears that ten will be charged with attempting illegal border crossings, and the remaining two will be charged with organising the illegal border crossings. Details on what will happen next are scant.

The treatment of these detainees under Mainland China’s legal system stands in stark contrast with how our criminal justice system operates in Hong Kong, where we protect the right to freedom, and apply the presumption of innocence.

This means that the police are subject to laws that prevent them holding anyone for longer than 48 hours without release or bringing them before a magistrate, and there are arrangements to allow detainees to access any necessary medical care, to contact their families, and to see their lawyers.

Our Common Law system also starts with a presumption in favour of bail, and we leave it to reasoned argument before a magistrate or judge as to why an arrested person should be denied bail in a particular case. There is also a right for a detainee to apply for a writ of habeas corpus (that is, to go before a judge and argue his or her imprisonment is unlawful).

These important principles operate in numerous less newsworthy cases on an almost daily basis in Hong Kong. You can also witness them play out in Canada, another Common Law system, in the high-profile case of Huawai executive Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟). She was arrested by Canadian border authorities on December 1, 2018, in Vancouver, for extradition to the USA to face charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud to circumvent sanctions against Iran. Though she faces serious criminal charges she was still granted bail, which allows her to stay in the comfort of her own house while awaiting and during the trial. She is also given the freedom of choosing and using her own lawyers, and she has every opportunity to defend herself against the extradition charges in an open court system, including rights of appeal.

Meng’s case is a good demonstration of the great caution that Common Law legal systems take before depriving anyone of their liberty, and how to hold on to those principles steadfastly, even in highly politically charges and unpopular cases.

If China wants to highlight progress in its rule of law, the fairness of its courts, and the integrity of its criminal justice system, then it is the difficult and emotive cases like those of the twelve Hong Kongers by which they will be judged. So far, the denial of access to the detainees, the lack of protections for their fundamental rights, and the opacity of the process only give credence to the concerns that drove the protests against the Extradition Bill last year. These practices, which are so alien to us, also do nothing to allay our fear of the National Security Law, whose extraterritorial reach now subjects the whole world to Mainland China’s legal system. So, as we enjoy our reunion dinners and look up at the full moon, we share the despair of the families of these young detainees because, in fact, we have all been cast adrift into the murky, foreboding seas of an unfamiliar and unforgiving legal system.

(Davyd Wong is a practising solicitor, the founder of Pro Bono HK, and was recently elected to the Council of the Hong Kong Law Society. The opinions expressed here are his alone, and do not constitute professional advice of any kind.)

