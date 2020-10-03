Trump’s strategy of “people in power rising in rebellion”｜Yang Zhao

We are witnessing a calamity of civilization…

U.S. President Trump’s dictatorial bearing has been manifest to us through and through. He did not respect the agreed do’s and don’ts in the debate and did not give his word that the reins of government would be passed on peacefully, as well as telling an out-and-out lie bragging about his achievement of epidemic control at the General Assembly of the United Nations…the consistent principle behind all these moves is, in Mao Zedong’s words, “people in power rise in rebellion”.

In general sense, “people in power” fear “rebellion” most. Grasping the power and benefiting from most vested interests, they would for sure stand guard over the existing rules of the game and would not accept and put up with any rebellion against the existing order, and even advocacy and notions of rebellion are within the scope of suppression.

How come there is this saying “people in power rise in rebellion”, which is obviously self-contradictory? There should not be any example in the real world to illustrate such a conception. Yes, I’m afraid so - Mo Zedong unambiguously demonstrated it by himself . After holding the supreme power in a tight grip, he leveraged the party organs to tumble the national system before starting the “Cultural Revolution” to mobilize the Red Guards to wreck the party organs. This was how he put “people in power rising in rebellion” into actual practice.

Lie to wreck the existing order

What was Mao’s motive behind? Did he really just do it for curbing the rise of Liu Shaoqui and Deng Xiaoping? But the historical events clearly suggest that both of them were not powerful enough and in a position to challenge Mao. Which one of them did not fall from power and was crushed right after Mao launched the struggle? In other words, Mao had no rivals inside and outside the communist party!

“People in power rising in rebellion” do not intend battling against anyone, but grabbing hold of the absolute and dictatorial power. “People in power rising in rebellion” want to show they override any systems and stipulations and are able and have their ways not to abide by any system left behind by some else, or even the systems they themselves lay down. “People in power” set up systems for others to comply with, while showing to the latter they are not confined to the systems through “rebellions”, the rebellions against what they set up.

Could Trump refrain from interrupting for two minutes as agreed? Not that he couldn’t but he deliberately left the host and the agreement out of consideration. With all the laws and the convention of peaceful transfer of powers, can he really refuse to deliver up the reins of government? It is not about whether he can or cannot, but he certainly wouldn’t promise so as to show that he reserves the possibility of monkeying about. U.S. epidemic control has been almost the worst worldwide. Now that he boasted about how good his measures had been, a lie like that is easily unmasked, isn’t it? No, it isn’t for everyone is convinced that such a flagrant lie could not have been told on such an occasion. His courage to say so is convincing enough for his supporters to believe it is grounded.

“You can deceive everyone for a short while, you can deceive some people forever, but you can’t deceive everyone forever.” This is an essential conviction for anyone who insists on abiding by the principle of telling the truth. That being said, the strategy Trump has shown clearly is that he can attain enough power by successfully deceiving some people long enough. And his major strategy of creating the effect of deception is challenge and wreck the existing order, stirring up a smokescreen that confuses sober and sensible judgements.

There are a lot of backers in Taiwan of Trump wrecking the existing international order because in the existing international system, Taiwan is pitifully marginalized, discriminated and ignored. In any case, with such a system wrecked, will we get any worse in a new system? A lot of people are looking forward to Trump renewing his term of office, and hoping for him going on with his style to knock the bottom out of the existing order.

But it is worth noting that when Mao in power rose in rebellion, the grassroots of China were his pit prop, making him the “Red Sun”, helping him seize hold of the dictatorial power that overrode any systems. Yet, dictators that rise to power upon chaos are never capable of rebuilding a new order. In a shambles, societies, civilizations and economies regress. Everyone in such disarray would be a loser except for the dictator who would enjoy more power.

(Yang Zhao, writer)

