Hard to celebrate National Day with looming problems | Poon Siu To

Last Friday, many pupils from an elementary school at Yingdong District in the city of Fuyang, Anhui Province, have poured their “nutritious lunch” of steamed noodles into the bin because it was “exceptionally unpalatable,” which has alerted the Ministry of Education who decided to investigate. As a result, the school principal and senior management “looked into the matter in depth” and suspended two staff who were in charge of the school canteen. Ministry of Education also promised to supervise the management of nutritious lunch supply so that pupils can eat well, eat enough and produce less wastage. Under Xi’s campaign against food waste, blatantly wasting food on the eve of the National Day was a serious political mistake.

There were not many National Day celebrations this year as saving is of top priority and wasting is strictly forbidden. Those extravagant gift presentations few years back are no more. Apart from the navy performing military exercises in the four seas, those big patriotic film and variety show all seemed to be somewhat mediocre; and let alone celebrations in Hong Kong. Someone said, of course, the celebration activities have to be scaled down, because there is a pandemic! This was obviously coming from someone who does not understand the CCP. When the global death toll due to the pandemic was reaching a million, the CCP was hosting a big event in the People’s Great Hall to celebrate the success of fighting the pandemic! Xi even presented medals to people like Zhong Nanshan! Therefore, as long as it is necessary for political reasons and of the leader’s interests, any difficulty will be resolved and any obstacle will be eliminated. Obviously, it wasn’t that they could not celebrate the National Day, but instead, they would not, as a showy celebration would do more harm than good to Xi!

Sure, big nationwide celebrations would only happen at a round-number anniversary traditionally, but there would still be a cocktail party, an exhibition on the Party’s achievements, completion or commencement ceremony of large-scale projects, etc. The celebration on successfully fighting the pandemic has attracted heavy criticism, a completely opposite effect of what the CCP hoped for; if it hosted another high profile celebration on the National Day, not only it would have contradicted its own “waste forbidden” campaign internally; but externally, it might not have any heavyweight guests to take part. At the military parade last year on the 70th National Day, the official reason for no foreign guest was that it was according to tradition, which was just an excuse. However, during Mao Zedong’s era, Khrushchev, Ho Chi Minh and Kim Il Sung were among the guests who joined the celebration, even on the National Day in 1979 and 1999, there were representatives from over 70 and 40 countries taking part in the celebration respectively.

Leaders and government chiefs from 29 countries joined the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing last year, including the Prime Minister of Italy, Austria and the presidents of Portugal and the Czech Republic. During the forum, Xi announced he would inject investment in the Silk Road Fund and special loans to support the One Belt One Road infrastructure and free assistance, which has already cost 540 billion yuan (US$79.5 billion). At the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) where government heads of 53 African countries participated, Xi also announced to provide them US$60 billion of free assistance, loan and investment, etc. In order to minimize accusations on the pandemic from other countries, Beijing has announced in June this year to suspend debt repayments of 77 countries, which involves at least US$14 billion. At the UN Summit end of last month, apart from saying he would donate US$100 million, Xi also reiterated his promise to provide US$2 billion in two years as international support. So he has given out over US$140 billion to foreign countries in the past two years, if he still made a big National Day celebration, more money and human resources would have been spent.

More importantly, China’s image has drastically deteriorated in the past year. With its wolf warrior diplomacy, China and the U.S. are close to a direct confrontation, other countries are increasingly wary of China’s ambition since its rising; furthermore, Beijing cannot avoid being responsible for an out of control global pandemic, plus the Hong Kong crisis and its national security law, Xinjiang humanity crisis, etc., all of which have contributed to the worsening image of China, which has been criticized by many countries during the UN Summit. At this moment, a “world cornering the CCP” situation has been formed, none of the important people would join any celebration at the Chinese embassies in their own countries, never mind asking the foreign leaders to travel to Beijing! If it was to invite those leaders from the poor, small countries to attend the “show,” these leaders would definitely expect a generous “goodies bag” to take home with. But China has exhausted its financial resources, so bad that some local government could not settle the staff’s salary; with a grim economic future, there is no way Beijing can afford to be generous to its guests. If it empties out the treasury regardless, it would only anger more people.

Just before the CCP’s 50th anniversary 21 years ago, Li Shenzhi, former Vice President of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, published an essay “fifty years of storms and disturbances” criticizing Jiang Zemin’s plan to splash 100 billion yuan on celebrating the National Day, saying “all the propaganda machines are on full powder boasting China’s national strength, even exaggerating its international influence,” but “if it doesn’t stop the extreme nationalism and allow it to develop, it would really be very dangerous.” China does not have to celebrate, but should reflect, apart from reflecting on political movements such as Land Reform, Three-anti and Five-anti Campaigns, Anti-Rightist Campaign, Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution, it must also complete the historical mission of “peaceful handover, handover to the constitutional government” by the revolutionary party, “as the wave of modernization hits the world, China must not resist but to lift its press ban and party ban.”

If only the CCP took the advice from Li 21 years ago, there would not have had any problems on Xinjiang human rights and Hong Kong national security law; China and the U.S. would not have headed straight to decoupling at full speed; Chinese officials would not have to show off their Alipay, high-speed train, online shopping and bike-sharing. Phrases such as “the strong country,” “flourishing age,” “your country is amazing” would not have been used in a sarcastic but genuine way; Xi would have been able to celebrate as lavish as he wishes and would have only be envied and not criticized!

(Poon Siu To, veteran journalist)

