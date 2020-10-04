The return of the mobs as CCP nears its demise? | Michelle Ng

Among the deluge of violent content, Facebook moderator Randy has had to decide whether to ban is the live recording of a real murder: a man his age yelling for his mother while being stabbed to death. This scene has since been seared into Randy’s memory, instilling in him a phobia of knives and a compulsion to sleep with a gun by his side.

“I don’t think it’s possible to do the job and not come out of it with some acute stress disorder,” he bemoaned.

As someone who reads up on CCP history as a side interest - someone who is acquainted with the outrages the regime has inflicted on the Chinese people - I can sympathize with Randy’s plight. Human beings normally prefer to keep the dark side of humanity out of sight anyway, and the CCP is all too happy to comply by directing people’s attention to the glittering skyscrapers and gleaming infrastructures that populate China’s first-tier cities. The upshot: so pervasive is the view that the CCP has lifted untold millions out of poverty that the litany of evil deeds it has done to maintain its rule has an unreal quality. I, therefore, understand the source of Randy’s stress: it stems not only from exposure to violent acts, but also from the shocking realization that not many people are aware that evil is REAL.

Lately, as the Chinese economy weakens and the CCP may soon have difficulty paying its vast army of police personnel to suppress social uprisings, my stress is deriving from a new source: the specter of the mob (暴民) - long a fixture in Chinese history books in times of unrest - resurging in real life, gathering in hordes to wreak havoc of biblical proportions across China. God forbid if they roam into Hong Kong too.

My first intimation that the mob will likely make a comeback in the near term came last year, when I noticed the mainlanders in my Telegram groups circulating lists detailing the must-have items to stock at home, in case social order breaks down and all effort has to be directed at survival.

Their fear for their personal safety must have been fanned by an awareness that they’re living among people who are harboring seething rage against the unequal distribution of wealth. to them, statistics like the 600 million mainlanders who earn only RMB1000 a month and the estimated 34 million men who aren’t able to find wives in 2020 aren’t mere abstractions. Throughout Chinese history, when dynasties were in their death throes, single able-bodied males with little or no prospects in life took advantage of the power vacuum and plundered in groups; the fear of the mob is therefore imprinted in the Chinese psyche. So, it’s only natural that mainlanders who suspect that the CCP is teetering on the edge of collapse will, say, make arrangements for safe houses, so that they and their families have a place of refuge when marauders run amok.

Mainland commentator Qin Weiping (秦偉平), who acted as a volunteer in Sichuan in the aftermath of the 2008 earthquake and saw for himself the social chaos that ensued when the local government was in disarray, has this to say about what may come upon China when CCP rule disintegrates: “after years of economic turmoil, the underclass may exceed 600 million. What a terrifying number! When the firm hand of the CCP was still in force, they only had the courage to be petty thieves. But when the CCP is no more, their depravity will be given full play and what they are capable of will leave you dumbfounded: they will paralyze cities by cutting off water and electricity supplies; they will commit arson, burglary and rape, and may even kill for pleasure. Scenes like these will occur in varying intensity in hundreds of cities all over China.”

In a sign that the CCP is aware that the impoverished masses may rebel and deal a final death blow to the party’s rule, it recently removed from the mainland school syllabus a chapter on a fabled peasant revolt that ended the Qin Dynasty (221 to 206 BC) - better not implant the idea even in kids! Yet mainland Cultural Revolution expert Yu Luowen (遇羅文) faults the CCP for turning mainlanders more mob-like. The mob has always existed in history, Yu admits, but since the CCP first conquered China by inciting the mob to turn against the landlords, it has furthered legitimize its rule by claiming as an article of faith “out of guns and bayonets comes dynastic rule” (“槍桿子里面出政權”). As a result, from 1949 onwards, every political campaign fueled crimes against humanity. Yu ends his discourse on the mob on an ominous note: “the next time the mob erupts, their target may not be class enemies but local cadres.”

(Michelle Ng (吳若琦) is an independent bilingual writer based in Hong Kong. Her blog is https://michellengwritings.com, and she can be reached at michelle.ng@gmail.com)

