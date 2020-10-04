Morality is mightier than the Nukes｜Jimmy Lai

We are living in the free world of the 21st century, aren’t we? Could anyone foretell China’s would once again regress into the old-fashion imperialistic rule? Despite four decades of economic prosperity, the nation once again fall into the grip of a dictator, and down to the road of socialism. Xi, the second self-proclaimed Great Helmsman of modern China, conjure the dead Maoist propaganda.

Will 1.4 billion Chinese feverishly answer the call for building yet another Utopian? I doubt! But I can see why Emperor Xi orders to juxtapose his picture with the image of Jesus Christ. Without divine intervention, Xi could not turn back the clock and make imperialism fashionable.

While Xi deifies himself, the Occult of Xi Worshippers adheres to no moral compass and boundary. The moral decadence corrupts social order and eventually ends with upheavals. The heap of Xi’s troubles is merely a sign that more turmoils yet to be seen.

Xi might have left the world soundly sleeping if he had waited patiently for the stealth imperialist conquest, the Belt-and-Road, to establish footholds. If Huawei had not transgressed other nations' network security so blatantly, governments across the world would not sanction it. The free world would not find China irritating if Emperor Xi’s and his wolf-warrior-diplomats learn to see other nations as equal.

Xi thinks China has the treasure trove to buy anything he wants, from Western elites' loyalty to international conduct. Mao’s unfinished conquest can finally be purchased, just like any commodity.

“All these things will I give thee, if thou wilt fall down and worship me.” Will you? Xi’s materialistic determinism cannot stand the test of time, and it is falling apart much faster than we think.

Every cloud has a silver lining. The pandemic turns out to be the last straw on the camel’s back. China became isolated from the civilized world in merely two years.

In the past two years, people grew sick and tired of the elites who pay lip service to the Communist Party of China. On the other hand, the arrogant Chinese regime clashed with the rise of populism, xenophobia, and general discontent. The shock turns out to be a timely wake-up call. Those who had been mesmerized by the lure of money realized our way of life is under the assault by the Chinese Community Party’s ideology.

While we seek morality to guide our sense of decency, the Law of the Jungle implicated by the Chinese Communist Party’s reveals the exact opposite. When power dictates the fate of the weak, freedom becomes an excuse to live a brutal life. In a word, the Chinese Communist Party represents what the darkest side of man can do to the world.

The unintended consequence of wolf-warrior diplomacy is the awakening amongst the populace. The West’s return to the politics of morality means no matter if it is diplomacy or international trade, the Chinese Communist Party will have to answer the demand by the people on moral conduct. Morality backed by people’s conscience will be the West’s most weapon against the Chinese Communist Party.

Though there might be different opinions on what the unrest and riots in the street of New York City imply, the world speaks in unison against the concentration camps in Xijiang. Xi, as if he can singlehandedly go against the whole world, dropped a bombshell imposing the draconian National Security Law on Hong Kong.

Institutions took more than a century to establish. Xi turned them into ruins in the measure of months. Xi sees Hong Kong the way kids see their monster in video games - the game is over when the monsters are dead.

Can morality effectively constrain despotic power, especially when the world is going insane?

Yes, morality is even more potent during a decadence.

No matter if it is Xi’s imperialist dream or any self-pity self-victimization nonsense, ideological mumbo-jumbo are always delusional. Dictators often are the greatest liars who fool even themselves.

Although Emperor Xi is often ridiculed as “Primary School Kid,” the real problem has less to do with his lack of schooling.

The problem lies with the way Xi understands the world.

I am not sure why the Chinese Communist Party is muddling with the Black Lives Matter. Perhaps Xi takes Mao’s playbook too personal and too seriously. Can we expect such a delusional mind to see the same thing we see?

While the Chinese Communist Party spins its way by hiring the best PR and lobbyists, the world becomes more skeptical of the regime, especially after the pandemic. On the other hand, Disney tried kissing up the regime with the movie “Mulan,” which ended up as a fiasco.

In democratic societies, politics always follow the popular sentiment. Anti-CCP sentiment will substantiate and become political agendas. The West has been complacent. Only a threat like the Chinese Communist Party can give the jolt. It will be a clash of universal moral values and the Chinese Communist Party’s assertions, and a struggle between conscience and brute force.

Having said that, I do not see a hot war happening anytime soon. Military force will mostly serve as the backup plan. In the Information Age, the battle of ideas and ideology will be as essential and powerful as nuclear weapons.

The new Cold War has just started, but the Chinese Communist Party is already showing signs of weakness. Without free speech, it is difficult for knowledge to spread, let alone for putting them into practice. Without religious freedom, people do not find the morality for self-restraint.

When knowledge cannot be put in use, and people do not have self-restraint, it is hard for a society to put itself together.

Emperor Xi, you try to singlehandedly running a nation and it must be tiring, isn’t it? You are spreading yourself thin fighting so many battles at the same time. Your end is nigh. But only when you are done, it will be our turn.

(Jimmy Lai is the founder of Next Digital, which publishes the Apple Daily and Next Magazine in Hong Kong and Taiwan.)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play