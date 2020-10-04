Cannot tolerate Lou Jiwei’s bluntness | Zuo Ding-shan

Nearly every day, mainland’s 50 Cent Army and local blue-ribbons are desperately spreading words about how advanced China’s technology development is and how Chinese telecom giant Huawei leads the world in 5G technology. In the articles of these content farms, the world is “shocked and in awe” of these achievements. Then out of the blue, Lou Jiwei publicly said that China has overinvested in 5G innovations and the technology is immature with no application at present. He further warned that the investment could become a “blockage point” to the Chinese economy. His remarks were bold and politically incorrect.

Lou Jiwei is no ordinary uncle but China’s former finance minister. A native of the Zhejiang province, the 70-year-old Lou graduated from the Computer Sciences Faculty of Tsinghua University with a Bachelor’s Degree, and from the Econometrics Faculty of the Postgraduate School of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences with a Master Degree. He served as the Minister of Finance between March 2013 and November 2016. Prior to that from 2007 to 2013, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Investment Corporation (CIC), China’s first sovereign wealth fund created by the government in 2007 with about US$200 billion of assets under management. A person of such caliber certainly would understand the investment and financial management, coupled with his Bachelor’s in computer science, his knowledge in technology would be better than many netizens and blue-ribbons.

It is uncertain if Lou Jiwei belongs to the Jiang-Zhu faction (note: Lou was repeatedly promoted by Premier Zhu Rongji in Shanghai in his early years), but he has openly criticized Xi Jinping’s policies. He clearly opposed the “Made in China 2025” flagship industrial policy at the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in 2018. He stated that the government should not support and push individual industries, instead the market should have a decisive function and play a greater role in developing the industries. Just a few days earlier, there were talks about the need for the Chinese economy to develop an internal economic circulation system and about the layout of the industry chain, and it was clearly indicated that the government should not intervene.

There will no doubt be consequences for Lou Jiwei’s audacity. Sure enough, he was immediately attacked by mainland netizens after his comments about the 5G technology. They accused him of being a liberal public intellectual, either stupid or evil, slandering the results of Chinese scientific research. Subsequent to Lou’s remarks on the issues during the Chinese Economists 50 Forum held in Beijing, only four phrases remained on Weibo while thousands of comments were blocked, and only berating remarks were left. It is evident that those in power are extremely dissatisfied with Lou.

People abroad are impartial and will find Lou Jiwei’s comments neutral, not radical. However, under the arbitrary power of Xi Jinping, the purpose and theme of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China to be held in Beijing from Oct. 26th to 29th have been clarified from the very beginning, “the Party Central Committee with comrade Xi Jinping at the core will assess and evaluate the situation…” With that said, who dares to challenge the core of the Party? So far, there has indeed been no particular achievement with “Made in China 2025,” instead it has stirred up trouble with the U.S. which is making every effort to crack down on China’s technology industry. 5G networking has remained a hotspot in the tensions between China and the U.S. as the latter has implemented restrictions to curb Huawei Technologies' access to core components, creating a “blockage point” in China’s technology development. Everything was unveiled to the world at once. China’s chip manufacturing technology actually lagged far behind

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and now China has to exert national effort to develop this technology. That is to say, even before “Made in China 2025” has started to move forward, there are already no core parts to proceed. Lou Jiwei opposed Made in China 2025 in 2018, and now criticizes the overinvestment of 5G as “a waste of taxpayers' money.” Honest advice is often unpleasant to the ears.

(Zuo Ding-shan, columnist)

