Xi’s insane Uighur policy | Tom Rogan

Speaking at the United Nations last week, Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping presented himself as a great ally of global human rights. The Party, Xi said, seeks only to “join hands to uphold the values of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy, and freedom shared by all of us.”

It was an outrageous and obviously provable lie.

In the South China Sea, Xi is shredding the possibilities for “peace”. In China’s rural hinterlands, “development” and “equity” lag far behind the coastal industrial and financial centers. There is no sign of “justice” in the gulags Xi uses to detain political prisoners like Ren Zhiqiang. And from Hong Kong to Beijing, there is no such thing as Chinese Communist “democracy” and “freedom”. But reality is not something Xi and his Politburo apparatchiks are terribly concerned about. In the end, all they care about is the consolidation and expansion of their own raw power. Ultimately, there is only one word that aptly sums up the true nature of the Chinese Communist Party. Evil.

Still, there is one example of this evil which soars above all the others.

The way in which Xi treats the innocent Uighur Muslims of Xinjiang province. More than one million Uighurs have now been imprisoned in Xi’s vast concentration camp network. Beijing claims these camps are vocational training centers where job skills are provided alongside entertainment opportunities. But the truth is quite different. In reality, these camps are designed to subjugate the faith and freedom of innocent people, simply for the fact of their Islamic faith. In that regard, the camps are quite similar to those employed by Nazi Germany against the Jews. True, Xi doesn’t actually exterminate the Uighur people in gas chambers, as Hitler did to the Jews. But Xi does employ forced sterilization, forced labor, and a massive reeducation campaign against these innocent civilians. As I say, this strategy can only be described as evil.

Astonishingly, however, Xi last weekend declared that “The tremendous achievements of Xinjiang’s construction and development fully prove that our nation’s work has been successful and that the party’s strategy for governing Xinjiang in the new era is completely correct.”

“Completely correct”. There’s no humility here. Not even a smidgen of embarrassment about the grave crimes committed against the Uighur people. But the absurdity doesn’t end there. Equally astonishing, was the Chinese state media reporting that has flowed with Xi’s new comments. One Party newspaper noted how during a 2014 visit to Xinjiang, Xi “said that religion must adapt to socialist society and actively promote good ideas that are conducive to socialist construction so that the people can live a happy and beautiful life.” That’s similar language and intent to the language the Borg enemy uses in the Star Trek TV series. Where Xi says that religion “must adapt to socialist society,” the Borg say that free people “will adapt to serve us.”

Xi doesn’t care to admit such unpleasant realities. Instead, he offers facile platitudes. Consider Xi’s comments during a 2017 follow-up visit to Xinjiang, were Xi said the Uighur people should “hug each other like pomegranate seeds.” If this wasn’t an issue of such moral importance, these comments would be amusing in their obvious disregard for reality.

Of course, the issue is far from funny. Because the Uighur crisis is actually getting even worse. Just last week, a new report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute identified hundreds of recently upgraded or new concentration camps in Xinjiang. Many of these camps are high-security facilities, where conventional criminals are apparently mixed in with innocent Uighurs. The construction proves that Xi is lying absolutely when he says that the camps are now being rolled back. The truth instead is that Xi and his Communist Party minions remain determined to put pressure on the Uighur people until they are no longer people at all. The ultimate intent here is to so subjugate, oppress, and reeducate these citizens that they forget who they are. To a point where their sacredly held beliefs are lost in the sea of Communist propaganda. As with the Borg, Xi only wants citizens that are mindless drones.

It’s a tragedy. But it’s more than that. It’s a crime against humanity which encapsulates the true nature of Xi’s regime. The world must take stock of the distinction between what Xi says, and what he does. If not, what is happening to the people of Xinjiang might one day happen to the rest of us.

(Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner foreign policy writer)

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play