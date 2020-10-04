Beijing plays mind game in Taiwan Strait; no peace implies peace | Chang Kuo-cheng

During the summer and autumn seasons, Chinese military aircrafts frequently flew around Taiwan, or intruded into the Taiwan air defense identification zone or even breached the midline of the cross-strait. For a while, the world wondered whether Beijing was on the verge of invading Taiwan by force. In reality, this method of using force is evidently not about launching a war. Beijing’s true intention may be to imply the value of peace through unpeaceful acts.

Although military aircrafts circumventing and approaching Taiwan’s airspace are abominable, in terms of the military, this is not an approach to launch wars. If China wants to launch military operations against Taiwan, its principles must essentially be to eliminate the resistance of the national army before the U.S. can respond, or to land as soon as possible to quickly disintegrate Taiwan’s willingness to resist, ability to continue to battle and the morale of the people.

However, the recent disruptive Chinese aircraft tend to fly in mid-to-high altitude or high-altitude that are easy to detect by radar, hence does not conform to the principle of an ambush.

With that said, since ordinary people are helpless against the intrusion of the Chinese aircrafts, they will naturally feel powerless in these aerial confrontations. This is precisely what the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) hopes to achieve in these series of actions - creating an atmosphere of a “cross-strait peace treaty.” If the people of Taiwan feel that war is imminent, they will feel less inclined to reject the signing of a peace agreement or similar document with the other side of the strait.

If the so-called peace agreement is a version that the CCP is willing to discuss or even sign, it would naturally be one that conforms to China’s “one China” principle. If Taiwan can agree to manifest the “one-China” principle into proper clauses at the negotiating table, and sign a peace agreement based on these provisions, then it will be a giant step towards unification because it would mean that it is feasible to use force to coerce Taiwan into signing an agreement.

The second is that after the signing of the peace agreement, China would have implemented its commitment in the Three Communiqués to peacefully resolve the Taiwan issue. The third is that the involved parties will be obligated to abide by the treaty; if either side breaches the agreement, retaliation can be expected and will only have oneself to blame.

As such, as long as the peace agreement is signed, China will no longer need to fear that future Taiwan presidents will move toward independence because that would violate the treaty. Moreover, the CCP will no longer need to worry that Taiwan’s election every four years will evolve into anything of concern. From there onwards, “maintaining the status quo” may not be enough to fulfill the demand and promise of China.

In fact, if cross-strait relations are based on rational decision-making, there would be a long way to go before China will use force to achieve unification. This is because there are still significant risks and uncertainties of war. Meanwhile, cross-strait trade has not been affected by the pandemic and has grown monthly compared to the same period last year. In August, Taiwan’s total import and export volume with China exceeded US$20 billion, an increase of 22% over the same period last year. Obviously, the increasing dependence on China in economics and trade is an irreversible trend.

At the same time, both sides have stated that they will not suspend the ECFA (Cross-Strait Economic Framework Cooperation Agreement). Compared with the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) opposition to ECFA in the past, it can be seen that economic and trade reliance is sufficient to change political attitudes. It also proves that there will be stability once the treaty is signed.

Internationally, because the U.S. has clearly stated that it will adhere to the Six Assurances, one of which is that it will not play a mediation role between Taipei and Beijing, meaning the U.S. will not intervene in cross-strait negotiations. A cross-strait peace treaty without the intervention of the U.S. is naturally something the CCP could not ask for more.

There was once a popular saying in Taiwan that for Beijing to apply pressure on Taipei, it must go through Washington, which means a Sino-U.S. mutual containment on Taiwan. Aside from the political declaration of opposition to other countries' intervention in China’s internal affairs, how could it be possible for the CCP to favor U.S. intervention in the Taiwan issues when the U.S. has different strategic interests, is more powerful and uncontrollable? In fact, Taiwan should be used to restrain or isolate American intervention in the Taiwan Strait.

It sounds improbable but it is the actual situation. For example, if Taiwan does not draw up a checklist or does not pass the budget, it is impossible for the U.S. to forcibly promote its military weapons. Chen Shui-bian administration’s arms procurement plans that ended prematurely was an excellent illustration. Also, with respect to the joining of the United Nations, no matter how the U.S. expresses its position, its efforts cannot go beyond important officials tweeting on Twitter if Taiwan does not take the initiative to bring up the case. The U.S. has never opposed the ECFA, and even welcomed it at the time.

The signing of an agreement that is sufficient to anchor cross-strait relations can give the U.S. sufficient moral and practical reasons not to intervene in the cross-strait situation, and meanwhile, can even take credit for it. At the same time, it should specifically seek to identify the status quo of the Taiwan Strait, which should be the biggest strategic goal of China’s future Taiwan policy. Therefore, in the foreseeable future, the two-handed strategy of peace and war should still be the least risky and stable approach.

(Chang Kuo-cheng of the Taiwan Thinktank is a professor in the Section of Liberal Arts in the Center for General Education of the Taipei Medical University.)

