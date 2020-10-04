Trump’s health is crucial for victory as he was diagnosed with COVID | Weng Lu Chung

U.S. President Trump and the First Lady announced they have been tested positive for COVID-19, which came as a first shocker of the October surprise. In less than a month left before the presidential election. Would Trump’s news affect voting? The media and public will certainly focus on how both camps would plan their strategy going forward.

Although we cannot be sure whether COVID-19 would affect Trump’s health and his election activities, it is very likely to cause U.S. voters to put more emphasis on the candidates' age and health, which is the one aspect that Biden would hate to have examined by people, and could be an important variable for the last leg of the election!

It was only less than 24 hours ago when Trump and Biden finished the farce of a presidential debate. Just as the U.S. media one-sidedly criticized Trump’s performance as being completely out of order, Trump released the shocking news of being diagnosed COVID-19. All of a sudden the debate became insignificant and the focus of the whole U.S., even the whole world, has gone back to Trump.

Trump’s breaking news means Biden’s camp did not get a chance to gain more support for his good performance at the debate before having to catch the curveball thrown by Trump.

At this moment, no matter how much the Democrats want to say Trump has brought this onto himself, criticize him for his bad anti-pandemic strategy, they could not unleash such attack; instead, Biden had to be graceful and send his well wishes to the president quickly.

In the next 14 days quarantine period, the media will definitely follow Trump and his wife closely to monitor their daily routine. Actually, with the world’s top medical team by their side, unless Trump has pre-existing health issues, otherwise he should be able to recover from this virus attack. If that is the case, judging by Trump’s character, he would probably present himself as a COVID-19 victim and warrior and use his experience to demonstrate that the Wuhan Virus is actually not as severe as it is put forth by his opponent and the Democrats.

In other words, the news of him getting infected might have given Trump not only a chance to pull himself out of the scale-tipping predicament caused by the debate, but also provided him a topic to show off. Furthermore, as the election is getting near, the news can lock down the media’s focus for at least two weeks. This would obviously hit Biden hard, who could hardly organize any election campaign due to the pandemic.

On the other hand, Biden’s camp who was at the same stage as Trump only the day before, has to more cautiously deal with the health issue around a candidate. To Biden, he has to stay healthy and not catch COVID-19 so that he could respond, as a leader, to the daily news coming from the White House. If he unfortunately also gets infected in the month of the campaign, with his health condition and age, it could be a bigger challenge to recover quickly.

If Biden does get infected, as the two parties will not be allowed to swap out candidates, the voters must then seriously consider the two vice presidential nominees, because according to the U.S. Constitution, if the voting has already begun and the presidential candidate cannot finish the election, then the vice presidential candidate would automatically be the replacement.

But Kamala Harris, the vice presidential nominee for the Democrats, is miles behind from the current vice president Mike Pence in terms of experience, ability, and the popularity among the white voters in the key swing states. That means, if Biden could not escape from the virus attack, his lead in the polls may go down the drain.

The poll after the debate showed that over 60% voters have liked Biden slightly more than before; but within a day, his chance of promoting the poll result has been buried under the news of Trump being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Trump’s COVID-19 news as the first installment of the October surprise has brought to the spotlight the discussion on the candidate’s health factor. 78-year-old Biden and 74-year-old Trump, both are of a worrying age, but comparing to the fiery and energetic Trump, Biden, who has always given voters' impression as an old man, can certainly not afford to cause any doubt on his health.

At first glance, it seems that Trump’s news reflected his failure on fighting the pandemic that even himself got stung, and it could be bad for the election; but if the election strategy is properly executed, the age and health problem can be used to hit Biden and the election could be turned around in Trump’s favor.

(Weng Lu Chung, Assistant Professor of the department of political science at Sam Houston State University, Texas.)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play