I am a journalist. But who really calls the shot?｜Zhang Jieping

As the boundary of media blurs in social networks, everyone can become a “journalist” or a medium to disseminate information. Like it or not, we are living in a communication landscape where it is easier than ever to construct channels for voicing out on end. However, the new situation has bred new concerns, such as intensified spread of fake news, survival crisis of traditional professional news agencies, media literacy of the public as well as severe polarization of information quality. All of these are crucial issues that await deep thoughts and thorough debates. However, as Hong Kong starts approching an era of full-scale civil media, explorations of the upcoming possibilities have been abruptly cut short by the National Security Law and the subsequent authoritarian executive orders.

Official authentication by the authorities is absurd

In fact, public apprehension over the increasing limitation on freedom of the press has been mounting since the implementation of the National Security Law. Evidence has been obvious indeed, including repeated refusals to grant working visas to foreign journalists, the high-profile and massive raid on the premises of the “Apple Daily” in excuse of suspected offenses committed by a few individuals as well as continuous reshuffles of senior managements of influential news agencies. As unfavorable news about freedom of the press has been piling up since June, 2020, the Hong Kong police have dealt yet another blow to it by means of an outright introduction of an official authentication mechanism for journalists.

Recently, the Hong Kong police have amended their definition of “media representatives”. From then on, only those from government-licensed organizations will be recognized as “real journalists” while reporting on streets. And all the others are to be excluded, regardless of whether you have put on a reflective vest or press helmet, are using shooting equipment, hold a respective business card, are a student of an academy of journalism, from a school medium, or a columnist. In other words, if you are not an employee of an officially licensed news agency and undertake reporting work on the scene of an illegal assembly, the police can charge you with an offense.

The most controversial part of the amendment is that it does not even recognize the press cards issued by the Hong Kong Journalist Association and journalists from the journalism faculties of the seven universities and campus media, which is completely at odds with the practices in the past. Referring back to the aforementioned phenomenon, as the boundary of “media” and definition of “journalists” are becoming increasingly ambiguous, and as the society is enjoying freedom and the rule of law, a consensus has been reached by the civil society and government for allowing professional associations to hold responsibility for upholding the threshold of authenticating its partitioners' identities. This has once guaranteed that “journalists” were authorized by “professional” sources instead of public powers of any sort.

Journalists deprived of the fourth estate

The latest move of the police has completely shattered such a consensus. It is a regression in which the public power is entitled to authenticate “who is a journalist”, and in other words, the government has controlled the issue of press cards. To require journalists to get authorization from an undemocratic government whose power is not delegated by the people is in fact to deprive journalists of the fourth estate - investigating, voicing out and monitoring the government on behalf of the public. It is indeed disheartening to see it ultimately happen here in Hong Kong.

Though things are getting frustrating, I have to further elaborate: In the internet era, the authorization of journalists has in fact gone beyond the control of professional news agencies. While it is ridiculous that the government has resorted to archaic authoritative measures trying to monopolize the right of authorization in a decentralizing world, perhaps we should seriously consider this: Who should ultimately be in charge of the authorization? And if journalists represent the general public to monitor the government, is it possible to introduce a public electoral mechanism in the authorization process? What’s more, since journalists are in a professional position that is independent from both the government and the public, would an authorization process supplemented by a screening mechanism by a professional committee a relatively balanced solution?

The power origin of journalists, who are given an identity that comes with special privileges, should be clearly defined. Perhaps the oppression from the public power has offered us a perfect opportunity to give the issue a really serious thought.

(Zhang Jieping is the founder of Matters.)

Click here for Chinese version

