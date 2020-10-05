Editorial: ‘Mr Jones’ or accomplice of the authoritarian | Apple Daily HK

I recently watched a very interesting and timely movie: Mr Jones. Though the movie tells a story of the past in the 1930s, it is almost a kick in the behind to Hong Kong, especially the news industry, that people should be more aware and alert to the nature and threat of the authoritarian government.

The 1930s was a time when Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) big brother the Soviet Union made great strides towards totalitarian rule, and was also a time when Soviet Union’s devil monster largely promoted the superiority of the communist dictatorship system. At that time, the Soviet regime launched its propaganda with domestic and foreign media to promote the rapid growth of the Soviet economy under the communist system, how the industrial and agricultural production increased rapidly, and how the circumstances were favorable. On the other hand, the Western capitalist powers were caught in the midst of the Great Depression which started in 1929. GDP shrunk, tens of thousands of people were unemployed, and even then-Prime Minister David Lloyd George had to cut his spending and dismiss his staff and consultants. At the time, Stalin had not directly yelled at the West like his successor Khrushchev that “We will bury you”; but in academia, whether it was in the Soviet Union or the West, the communist system was only sung nothing but praises, and was considered the only way out for the future of mankind.

Fortunately, a small group was still clear-headed, insisted on seeking the truth, and refused to conform. Those consultants fired by Lloyd George had always had reservations towards the words of a totalitarian government and its politicians, and were always been skeptical with the “beautiful” data published by the Soviet government. They were too perfect, too unrealistic, and these people decided to assume the role of freelance journalists to visit the Soviet villages and suburbs, including the vast rural areas in Ukraine, to look for the truth.

The Soviet regime knew very well that its “five-year plan” and so-called economic take-off were only a reiteration of the “Potemkin Village” under the great Catherinian Era in Russia in the 18th century, and nothing but trying to keep up an appearance. Naturally, the regime tried every way of coercing and alluring to stop the young diplomatic consultant to visit the countryside (no spoilers for the thrilling scenes).

The consultant finally managed to overcome the obstacles with the help of kind people and clever tricks, and reached the Ukrainian countryside known as the “breadbasket of the Soviet”. What he saw there was a scene more terrifying than Dante’s Purgatory: chilling winds, starvation, houses in ruins, grounds covered in thick snow, and even a dead old person, mother, or child every few steps. There was also violence by looters and murderers, and even the hopeless crowd who murdered children (their own or other people’s) to eat, as well as a younger sister who made soup with her brother’s corpse.

The film did not dwell too much on these tragic scenes, but they have already severely burst the gold age illusion that Stalin and the Soviet Communist regime have been constructing, allowing the audience to witness how, when attempting to demonstrate the “strength” and absolute correctness, a totalitarian regime is not only not afraid of using lies to cover lies, but let the civilians starve to death in huge numbers, all so that those rich and powerful in Moscow could continue to sing the soap opera of “the country is good”.

Stalin’s regime was the origin of the red autocratic system. Sadly, there were quite a few followers. Just look at the CCP’s Great Leap Forward in the 1950s, a true “inheritance” of Stalin’s tyranny in the 1930s. In just a few years, China experienced famine in many areas, and as many as 30 million people died of starvation; the tragedy in villages and small towns could not have been less than those in Ukraine in the past. Equally frightening was not only how the mainland media had sang in unison how the Great Leap Forward was allowing China to surpass the United Kingdom and catch up to the United States, but the many overseas media and scholars who were cheering the CCP on, and believed that it could actually become a model for the other countries.

Today, the CCP regime has not shut up about how strong the economy is, how stable and beautiful society is, and how superior the Chinese model is. However, the nature and essence of an authoritarian government are to lie, cover it with another lie, and lie more. No one knows how much water, how many lies, and how many sacrifices are bolstering this economic miracle. Mr Jones is a movie that reminds the world, and especially Hongkongers who are facing the invasion of totalitarian politics, that one must be more vigilant about the practice of the rule of lies, and that people’s lives and properties can easily be traded in as concealment for facts, such that we will not easily be fooled.

Another reason for the film’s timeliness is a warning for the press to reflect on its role and function. A society that enjoys the freedom of press regards journalists as Mr Jones, or the guardians of the truth, the monitor of the regime. However, journalists and news media are faced with various temptations in a complex and profitable societal relationship. In the face of different exchanges of interests, they might forget their original intentions, and change from a “guardian of the news” to an “assistant” to the authoritarian, lying and escorting the authoritarian regime.

For the Stalin regime once successfully deceived so many, including Western media, academics, and government officials, the New York Times' special correspondent in Moscow must take full credit. Standing on his Pulitzer Prize, he not only dismissed the criticism of the violent Soviet regime, but even endorsed the “brilliant” data and lies of the government. He directly and indirectly attacked experts and scholars who dared to expose the truth about the Soviet Union’s famine and backwardness, including that consultant of Lloyd George, who ended up in disgrace and ostracized from the mainstream social, academic, and diplomatic circles.

Some sources said that this famous journalist was only helping the totalitarian government for his own benefits and gains, other analyses said that he truly believed in the superiority of the communist system. Whatever drove his actions, there is no conclusion. Nevertheless, it is the bounden duty of journalists to guard the news and the truth; they must always remain vigilant, or could easily become accomplices of those manipulating and disguising facts.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play