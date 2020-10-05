Four important factors for Taiwan US economic cooperation at third market | Tsai Ming-fang

Since Trump complained about the Chinese government using unfair trade tactics, the U.S. government has been enforcing stricter controls towards Chinese trade and technology. It has caused challenges for the countries which use China, the world’s factory, as the core of their supply chain system. As the rising of China and the setting up of the red supply chain are closely related to the Taiwanese manufacturers who have previously invested in China and cooperated with Chinese manufacturers, the production ability and the position at the world supply chain of Taiwanese manufacturers would naturally play an important role on the subject of restructuring the supply chain. In other words, if the U.S. is to lower the importance of China in the supply chain, Taiwan would be an important partner to assist in completing this task.

Therefore, the Executive Yuan and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) jointly announced on Sep. 30, that they have completed the signing of a framework to strengthen infrastructure finance and market building cooperation and establishing a platform. The above agreement would definitely help the trusted partner alliance proposed by the U.S. government to establish the Economic Prosperity Network. This is because the U.S. wishes to establish a supply chain in countries other than China, and to do so it will face problems of how to build and manage one. The basic condition of establishing a supply chain is to ensure its production stability, and in terms of building and managing a supply chain, Taiwan’s component suppliers should understand how to maintain a supply chain’s stable operation better than the U.S. brands manufacturers.

During the process of restructuring the supply chain, the problem the U.S. needs to resolve in order to build the Economic Prosperity Network is how the goal of the U.S. government and the interests of the supply chain manufacturers can converge. First of all, labor cost is an important factor for many manufacturers, so a Southeast or South Asian country would be the target partner for the U.S. government. Secondly, stable electricity supply and sufficient water resources are also important factors that need to be considered, but the governments of many Southeast or South Asian countries cannot resolve this infrastructural problem alone. Therefore how to assist the supply chain partner country to establish stable electricity and water supply systems should be one of the important discussion subjects for the U.S. and Taiwan in the future.

Furthermore, the outbreak of the Wuhan Virus pandemic in China has highlighted its lack of medical infrastructure, which could also be an important factor to consider for future manufacturers, as to how a sound medical system would affect the workers' health and productivity. Taiwan has in this aspect accumulated plenty of skills and constructive ability, as Taiwanese manufacturers have already experience in building their own hospitals in China to provide their staff medical services. In addition, the Taiwanese government has been promoting its medical project under the New Southbound Policy, which is one of the options the Taiwanese government can cooperate with the U.S. and export to the market of the third country.

Lastly, transport connectivity is also an important factor for the manufacturers. Let’s take Taiwan’s industrial area as an example. The manufacturers always want to be near the highway or airport when choosing their factory locations; the better the transport link of the land, the higher the land price it would be. As export was the main momentum of Taiwan’s economic growth in the past, its government and manufacturers have gathered a lot of experience in planning and construction for industrial areas or hardware production supporting construction. Therefore, how to assist to lower the legal risk of manufacturers during the construction period in the third country, to ensure the consistency of the government policy of the third country, and to ensure the manufacturers to be able to see and receive their profits when building in the third country, will be key to whether our country can establish a national engineering team.

The moment Taiwan makes this new step of having economic cooperation with the U.S. in a third country, its economic autonomy would also be strengthened. This is because since the cross-strait’s Chiang-Cheng Meeting, with Taiwan increasing contacts with China in terms of trade, tourism and finance, its economic exposure towards China has also drastically increased; when a country’s dependence on another country’s economy increases, its economy will be affected by this other country’s policy or it will become this other country’s economic colony. Actions such as banning its own people to travel to or study in Taiwan, or forbidding Chinese tourists from traveling to Australia during the pandemic to threaten the Australian government, are the usual tactics used by China. The Australian government has recently a better understanding on China, which is a big help to the U.S. in establishing the Economic Prosperity Network in the democratic world.

Apart from cooperating with the U.S., Taiwan has already established a third country market cooperation committee platform with Japan in June 2018, to promote economic and trade cooperation of Taiwan and Japan enterprises in the third country’s market. Even though there is no free lunch in the world, cooperating with the U.S. and Japan is definitely beneficial for both sides. Therefore, we expect the economic cooperation among the governments of Taiwan, the U.S. and Japan to produce more concrete results, so that we can lower the economic dependence on a single market, a direction a developed country should work hard towards. By cooperating with the U.S. and Japanese government, we can deepen each other’s technology link, which is crucial to increase Taiwan’s economic autonomy.

(Tsai Ming-fang, Professor of the Department of Industrial Economics at Tamkang University, Taiwan.)

Click here for Chinese version

