You can’t force people to be patriots｜Stephen Vines

Luo Huining, the Director of the Central Liaison Office and as such the Commissar in charge of the Hong Kong government, inadvertently made a truly amazing statement during a National Day ceremony. He said that “as a Chinese person, being a patriot is never by choice. It is an obligation and it is the correct way.”

Only a representative of a dictatorship could interpret patriotism so as to suggest that people should not love their country for what it is but simply because they were compelled to do so.

Patriotism is like respect; it has to be earned and patriotism based on coercion is of little value to anyone. Most people yearn to love their country and do so without anyone having to tell them they must do so.

Moreover they love it for different reasons, none of which are right or wrong in a society where liberty prevails. Things are different in an authoritarian system where the rulers alone are supposed to determine how this love and loyalty are expressed.

Thus in China patriotism is synonymous with love of the Communist Party, it cannot be separated from it. And, inevitably, the ruling party will always insist that loyalty can only be expressed by adherence to the leader of the day with a point of reference to deceased leaders so that they can be immortalised.

The lovers of autocracy see diverse interpretations of patriotism as, at best, a sign of confusion and, at worst, being downright dangerous. They unconsciously reveal their enormous security because they fear that the system is not strong enough to sustain any form of diversity or questioning.

They simply cannot understand that people who breathe the heady aroma of liberty will also be thinking for themselves and that by coming to different conclusions they are hardly undermining the nation.

In Britain, where I was born, it is entirely possible to be deeply patriotic while simultaneously being disparaging about the head of state and intensely critical of whichever party happens to be ruling at any given time. The liberty to disagree is an essential ingredient of British patriotism and it is enthusiastically embraced.

Even in the most extreme of circumstances there is considerable scope for disagreement with the state while expressing considerable loyalty to the nation. My father joined the army to fight the German fascists after having regularly taken to the streets of London’s East End to denounce the government that sent him and his colleagues to war.

For people of his generation the battle against the Nazis was a do or die fight against a dictatorship which threatened their liberty and way of life. An essential ingredient of this liberty was the right to disagree, which is why, even in the extreme circumstances of World War II, British people were free to question their government and retain a belief in another form of rule.

The British emerging from the war were proud to have defeated the fascists and ready to change the government which led them during the war. In fact the victory of the British Labour Party in the post-war election was one of the biggest ever and replaced the government of the wartime leader Winston Churchill without a shot being fired.

This kind of patriotism is simply incomprehensible to people like Comrade Luo who made clear in the same speech that not only do the people of Hong Kong need to be coerced into supporting the Communist Party but that by imposing the National Security Law Hong Kong could welcome an “era of transition, from instability to order.”

Even he must know that coercing people to cease protesting merely moves the battle from the streets deeper into Hong Kongers' hearts and minds.

Luo was speaking at a ceremony where Hong Kong’s quisling leaders even declined to use the Cantonese language of the Hong Kong people and where every reference to Hong Kong was qualified, in Luo’s words, by a determination to assert “the bottom line of ‘One Country.’” There was no space for the people of the SAR to even hint at their pride in belonging to Hong Kong.

But that pride has not gone away, it is only the Communist Party which insists that it is incompatible with having pride in the country as a whole. There is no reason why this should be so.

(Stephen Vines is a Hong Kong-based journalist, writer and broadcaster and runs companies in the food sector. He was the founding editor of ‘Eastern Express’ and founding publisher of ‘Spike’. In London he was an editor at The Observer and in Asia has worked for international publications including, the Guardian, Daily Telegraph, BBC, Asia Times and The Independent and, during Hong Kong’s 2019/20 protests, for the Sunday Times. He hosts a weekly television current affairs programme: The Pulse"

Vines' latest book Defying the Dragon – Hong Kong and the world’s largest dictatorship, will be published early next year by Hurst Publishing. He is the author of several books, including: Hong Kong: China’s New Colony, The Years of Living Dangerously - Asia from Crisis to the New Millennium, Market Panic and Food Gurus.)

