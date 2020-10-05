Staying is not to guard, neither is leaving to boycott | Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee

The overall results of the pan-democracy polls showed there was no obvious majority support for or opposition to whether incumbent lawmakers should serve out their extended Legislative Council (LegCo) terms. With that said, the number of respondents who advocated the camp to leave the legislature does account for slightly more than half of the total. This is not a sign that Hong Kong is “tearing,” it is just that the people cannot see the best answer to the problem. In fact, it was the wrong question to ask from the beginning. It should not be a choice between “leaving” or “staying,” but how “staying” to exploit the chamber can play a convincing role versus how “leaving” can extract greater power outside the chamber. Evidently, staying solely for the purpose “to guard” and leaving just for a collective boycott are insufficient arguments to convince those who hold different views. Conversely, if those who “stay” can put forward the action agenda for staying and those who “leave” can bring to the table the strategic policy for leaving, then citizens can talk over the pros and cons of the two and choose the most viable plan. With no action strategy for discussion, the social debates in the past few months have actually focused only on personal trust or dissatisfaction, as well as established principles and positions.

In any case, the decision has now been made with most pan-democrats inclined to serve out the Beijing-extended term of the legislature while a few will boycott the chamber. What is unanimous and unwavering is the determination to fight for democracy. The only question is how to promote this goal. Let us talk about the action plan of those who will “stay.”

First of all, regardless of whether the Democratic Party, the Civic Party, the Labor Party, or localists and self-determination groups, they must establish a special consensus that overrides the party constitution during this special LegCo vacuum. This concurrence should include the following points: First, the extended legislature is unconstitutional and its legal basis is thin, in fact even more lacking in justification than the Provisional Legislative Council, the interim legislature at the time of the reunification, because the arbitrariness is more obvious. Second, the only legitimacy of the Provisional Legislative Council was its necessity. Therefore, its reasonable authority was limited to necessary matters. The current extended term has only one necessary task, which is to resume normal and legal elections thereby removing the extended legislature. Third, other related tasks are to prevent any actions during this vacuum that would undermine the constitution, democracy, human rights and the rule of law, including violations of the separation of powers and checks and balances. This is an agenda of the principle.

Therefore, the foundation and guidelines of pan-democratic lawmakers' special acceptance are also based on this basis. The pan-democrats' decision to serve out the extended term is not based on the appointment or approval of the Central Government, but because they still have the responsibility to protect and represent the rights and interests of voters, whether they stay or not, until there are legally elected successors. Extension of the office involves a conflict of interest, so members who remain in the chamber must solemnly strive to end their extension as soon as possible. Those lawmakers who have resigned from the extended term, such as Council Front’s Eddie Chu and Raymond Chan but except for Civic Party’s Tanya Chan who withdrew citing family and health reasons, cannot detach themselves as they have the same responsibility. This responsibility is not to monitor the pan-democratic legislators in LegCo, that would be the obligations of the citizenry. Whether seated in the chamber or not, they should find ways they can use to connect with civil society in the space of their choice, so that voters can regain the right to vote.

Those who are not present in the legislature will have greater freedom, can be adaptable and prudent and can move in obvious and subtle ways. Those who are present in the chamber have their existing identities in and forum of LegCo, but at the same time, they have greater constraints and immense dangers under the rules of procedure, laws and the national security law. Those who stay must reach a consensus with the voters, choose a lasting method that is unstoppable by the pro-Beijing camp, and act with force and tact. If they only rely on repeating the old ways of doing things such as making feeble remarks, requesting documents, filibustering, and being absent from meetings, then their daily participation in the legislature will only lower the morale of the resistance and weaken democratic dignity. In the same way, taking mechanical drastic actions would just turn the chamber into a fighting venue, where the pan-democratic camp is overpowered, again and again, helpless to advance the goal. It is far more difficult to stay in LegCo than not, but if the rugged terrain is chosen, then move forward with a bang. There is one more word of advice for those who remain in the legislature: Please regard this extended term as your last incumbent; do the job well then no matter the outcome, retreat resolutely and let history be the judge.

(Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee is a barrister, writer and columnist in Hong Kong. She was a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong from 1995-1997; 1998-2012.)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play