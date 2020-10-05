How can a regime that sabotages civilization achieve a great revival? ｜Cai Andi

October 1 is the national day of a powerful country that is always having a pipe dream, asserting it is soon to achieve a “great revival”. However, if a nation or country aspires after a great revival, it has to hold its classic culture and legacy in high esteem. It is just inconceivable that China has gone so far as to tamper with history, which is never allowed in the consensus for holding ancient cultural classics in great esteem upheld by both the Western and Eastern civilization!

China doctors up Bible stories cited for textbooks

The Chinese Communist Party(CCP) has perpetrated a dreadful and unacceptable deed that has astonished Christians all over the world this year. In a textbook for vocational education examined and approved by the Ministry of Education, the story cited from John 8 of the New Testament about Jesus pardoning a loose woman has been twisted into Jesus killing the woman with a stone! The CCP’s bookmen, who had such impudence to blatantly doctor up the Holy Scripture, are even more shameless than the politicians who assisted Wang Mang in usurping the throne in Chinese history.

Perhaps you are inquisitive about the comparison of Wang Mang, who has been six feet under for more than a thousand years, with the said literati. It is mentioned for a reason. Over a period of time in the past, classic texts passed on from ancient times were queried. For instance, Chinese intellectuals were to a great extent influenced by “Xin Xue Wei Jing Kao”(new learning from examining Chinese classics) and “Kong Zi Gai Zhi Kao”(a close examination of Confucian reform) written by Kang You-wei(1858-1927), hence regarding ancient classics with suspicion.

Kang said in “Xin Xue Wei Jing Kao” , published in August 1891, that classic texts in classical Chinese like “Shangshu in classical Chinese”(the Book of Documents in classical Chinese) and “Zuo’s Chunqiu”( ancient Chinese narrative history regarded as a commentary on the ancient Chinese chronicle Spring and Autumn Annals) were not the genuine texts passed down from Confucius, but writings fabricated by Liu Xin(BC 50-23) in order to curry favor with Wang Mang, who intended usurping the throne. That is why the literature was named “new learning”. “Kong Zi Gai Zhi Kao” brought the conjecture into play even more effectively by deeming the history before Confucius just a mystery and concluding that Confucius just promoted his own notion of “reform by the excuse of the ancient examples” in the name of remarks made by ancient sages. Such cancellation of Chinese classic texts and history in one go still carried a great deal of clout in the early years of the Republic of China. Not long after, Gu Jie-gang(1893-1980)'s advocacy of the notion of “layered deposits of Chinese history” even made all ancient Chinese classics and history books suspicious of being fables for quite a while.

Later on, “A Chronicle of Liu Xin and His Father” written by history master Gian Mu combed out the historical facts mentioned in the classics of the Han dynasty, pointing out that there were 28 unsolved puzzles in Kang’s “Xin Xue Wei Jing Kao” that said Liu Xin fabricated ancient classics. Since the evidence put forward by Gian was detailed and accurate, Kan’s misrepresentation of historical texts and wiping out disproof was falsified. Gian had since risen to stardom, and been held in high regard by intellectuals in academia, including Hu Shi(1891-1962), a scholar of liberalism whose academic pursuit was a far cry from Gian’s. Hu just could not help but admire him for restoring the authenticity of the better part of ancient Chinese history and classics, as well as refuting the saying that Liu Xin and his father doctored up ancient classics in a bid to fawn on the people in power. Gian concluded that we should have some tender sentiments and respect for ancient Chinese history.

The same problem about ancient classics being queried has also happened in the West. The Bible, the Holy Scripture of the Christianity that is believed by most people, had been queried many times by a lot of people during the 2000 years. But the discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls in the mid 20th century and the work of collation proved the accuracy of the texts in the Bible. The scrolls suggested that the Bible had not been significantly altered. It can be seen that the Western civilization is conscious of the importance of holding ancient classics in high esteem. Despite objecting or not agreeing with the contents, no one would doctor it up.

Classics not tallying with ideology are rewritten

To my surprise, the consensus for respecting civilization upheld by both the Western and Eastern civilization has been ditched. Kang’s mistakes in his conjecture about history, which wrongly accused Liu Xin of despicably tampering with classics for helping Wang Mang to usurp the throne, has resurfaced! Since 2016, Xi Jinping has mentioned many times in public speeches “insistence on sinicization of religions”, which “brings about mutual-adaptation of socialism and religions”, and “leverages the core values of socialism to lead and educate the religious and the lay people”. He is of the opinion that the CCP should “dig out the contents of religious doctrines and disciplines conducive to social harmony, progression of times and healthy civilization, call for religious doctrines and disciplines to tab into the development of contemporary China and interpretation of superior traditional Chinese culture”.

Last year, the CCP authorities gave an order to “thoroughly appraise religious classics”, focusing efforts on to dealing with “contents that do not keep pace with times”, as well as redacting religious scriptures like the Bible and the Quran, deleting the parts that do not tally with the ideology upheld by the CCP. The CCP authorities hold the view that by “reinterpreting religious scriptures”, “extremism” or “the heretic” can be prevented from overthrowing the state, hence the bookmen fostered by the CCP flagrantly doctoring up the Holy Scripture.

The Book of Revelation of the New Testament said: “I warn everyone who hears the words of the prophecy of this scroll: If anyone adds anything to them, God will add to that person the plagues described in this scroll. And if anyone takes words away from this scroll of prophecy, God will take away from that person any share in the tree of life and in the Holy City.”

Any civilization or country that has a cultural value would hold ancient classics and history in a great esteem and would not alter their contents arbitrarily, be they appropriate or not. Yet, the CCP has just perpetrated the very opposite of it! Alas! We have nearly forgotten the Cultural Revolution in the history of the CCP. In comparison, what it has done is just no big deal.

(Cai Andi, postdoctoral researcher at Academia Sinica)

