Cardinal Zen concerned about religious freedom in Hong Kong and China｜Sang Pu

Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, a 88-year old bishop emeritus of Hong Kong, returned from Rome to Hong Kong after his disappointment in failing to have a face-to-face meeting with Pope Francis. He originally planned to take this trip to propose the elevation and installation of a new bishop successor in Hong Kong in the face of ongoing protests, mass arrests, unnamed disappearances and strong-armed police violence. However, Pope Francis did not want to talk with him and left him waiting in the hotel for three days before he flew back to Hong Kong. Cardinal Zen is well renowned for being one of the major reputable figures in Hong Kong democratic movement in the past two decades. He told the media that this failed visit to the Vatican would likely be the last one. “I do not believe I will return again,” he said. “My legs do not work so well, now, for a long trip.”

Nowadays Hong Kong has been without a bishop after the death of Bishop Yeung Ming-cheung early last year. Cardinal John Tong Hong, often considered by outsiders as weak and timid, has been overseeing the diocese in the interim. A new bishop successor is yet to be confirmed by the Vatican. After the passing of the draconian national security law for Hong Kong in late June, the choice of such a new bishop successor by the Vatican for Catholics in Hong Kong has been deemed critical in evaluating whether or not Catholics in Hong Kong will still be safe against the encroachment by the CCP regime on our freedom of religion, worship, speech, expression, assembly and association, so as to preserve our autonomy and liberties.

For this reason, Cardinal Zen travelled to Vatican City last week and would like to nominate a new bishop in person. Bishop Joseph Ha Chi-shing, who is a current auxiliary bishop of the diocese, has publicly supported protesters in Hong Kong for freedom and human rights, but is not at all a trouble-maker. Besides, Cardinal Zen would like to object to the choice of any notorious candidate who has had in-depth and long-term relationships with the Chinese government and its officials. The notorious candidate, Father Peter Choy Wai-man, one of the four vicars general in the diocese of Hong Kong, as far as I know, consistently talks about separation of religion and politics, which is different from separation of church and state, and such a fundamental misconception has actually and regretfully become quite widespread nowadays in the Catholic Church of Hong Kong and even worldwide. Father Choy is considered as having the “blessing” from Beijing, and is identified by Cardinal Tong as the best successor. However, if Father Choy is chosen by the Vatican as the next bishop successor for Hong Kong, it will be considered by many Catholics as a betrayal of the core values of Catholic religious faith in God, and therefore CCP totalitarian hegemony against the Catholic Church in Hong Kong will accelerate. We are worried that the Catholic Church will be used as apparatus to silence Hong Kong Catholics claiming freedom, human rights, rule of law, democracy or autonomy. This is exactly the reason why Cardinal Zen was worried and would like to take action to turn the tide with the Pope.

However, Pope Francis is not Pope John Paul II. Unlike Pope John Paul II, Pope Francis embraced leftist liberation theology and oriental policy. He has intrinsic sympathy with socialism and communism, and wishes to improve relationship with the CCP regime and increase the number of Catholics in China, even if that means being shamefully subordinate to the National Committee of Three-Self Patriotic Movement (TSPM), which is unequivocally an integral part of the CCP regime, as well as allowing pre-existing underground churches that have been remaining independent from the CCP regime in the past few decades to be wiped out by the government. Cardinal Zen might see Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of Vatican since October 2013, as a hypocrite and the person responsible for most of the current controversies. Nevertheless, I would say Pope Francis should be held primarily responsible. The Sino-Vatican Deal, which was a 2018 secret provisional agreement between the Vatican and the CCP regime, would not have been concluded without the Pope’s endorsement. Although full details of the agreement are still unknown, the Vatican has recently decided to renew such a devil’s deal with China this month, which has recently been confirmed by Cardinal Parolin to the Vatican Press. Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State, protested about such a renewal openly and repeatedly, but his visit to Pope Francis was declined even after he arrived in the Vatican. This was similar to how Cardinal Zen had been treated by Pope Francis. Actually I cannot imagine Pope Francis was totally ignorant and was being totally “misled” by Cardinal Parolin. I would say Pope Francis should bear primary responsibility for refusing to meet with and listen to Cardinal Zen, who is a 88-year old man flying from Hong Kong, and Mike Pompeo. Legitimizing seven schismatic bishops, as well as allowing bishops in China to join CCP-led TSPM, are apostasy inevitably following explicit or implied consent from Pope Francis, not to mention his unacceptable silence on Chinese religious persecution and all fearless protests for freedom in Hong Kong.

I, as a Catholic, would say this evil Pope has lost all legitimacies to lead the Catholic Church. No justice. No sympathy. Fantasies about China. From now on, I would rather call this man “Francis” than “the Pope”, as he is not qualified at all to be a pope. I would also predict that Catholics in Hong Kong and Taiwan will slightly shrink in number, or at least substantially lose their respect for the Vatican Church. We will remain faithful to the holy Lord, but not any more to the evil Church if it continues to be occupied by a den of immoral people who will on their own have to face God’s eternal judgment.

Last but not least, Cardinal Zen made a strong comment after his trip to the Vatican. “I’ve done more than I can, and there is nothing more to do other than prayers. If tomorrow the Vatican chooses this bishop (Father Choy) blessed by Beijing, if they appoint this bad bishop for Hong Kong, my job is finished. I will choose to disappear,” he said. “My last act of protest will be to do just that, to disappear with everyone knowing why. I put this in my last will and testament – that my bones shall not be placed in the cathedral, I do not want to be buried with such men. I will be buried in a simple cemetery in which the faithful people of God remains.” This is the first time I have seen such a strong message delivered by Cardinal Zen. Anyway, faith to God always prevails. This is now indeed a tragic and shameful moment of the Catholic Church. Nevertheless, Catholics in Hong Kong will need to stand firm on our faith, and patiently and smartly tackle the increasing pressure coming from the CCP regime and the Hong Kong repressive government. Foreign countries will keep an eye on the likely forthcoming retraction of religious freedom of Hong Kong, and will possibly come up with necessary countervailing measures and policies if that happens.

