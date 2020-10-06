Editorial: Conspiracy and Equality Theories against Trump | Apple Daily HK

By Li Ping

Since U.S. President Trump was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with the Wuhan Virus, the celebratory mode in the Chinese Internet was not surprising, because this kind of taking pleasure in others' suffering was not the first time, and will not be the last. What is surprising is the KOL-led conspiracy theories and the equal treatment theory promoted by the officials are the exact reflections of China’s own chronic illness of Chinese officials concealing the epidemic, and high-ranking officials enjoying special medical treatments. Public opinion holds not its own state officials accounting, pursues not medical equality in its own country, but only worries about democracy and human rights in foreign countries. Such distorted values that are actually supported by public opinion are exactly the basis for the perpetuation of an evil regime.

Some Chinese netizens rejoiced the “winning” of Trump and the First Lady with pictures and captions, and some Chinese shops celebrated with sales and discounts. When Taiwan’s former President Lee Teng-hui passed away in July this year, the Chinese Internet was also in a celebratory mode, as though one’s father’s death has been avenged. However, some netizens soberly pointed out that the people’s suffering since birth was not induced by the faraway United States, and there is really no reason to hate a 70-something Trump, such country-wide celebration of Trump’s “win” is truly an annihilation of human nature.

Comparing this to the remarks by the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson publicly “reprimanding” the U.S. for not learning the lessons from the 9.11 Terrorist Attack, these comments by the netizens have thoroughly verified the famous quote from German writer Goethe: “When people really deteriorate, their only contribution is malicious joy in the misfortune of others.” Not to mention that the people’s malicious remarks are to show off their patriotism and cater to the tastes of those in power. It was not only after 28 hours, when the CCP’s General Secretary Xi Jinping sent a 48-character well-wishes to Trump and the First Lady, before the authorities moved to restrict the celebratory comments by netizens.

Ironically, the conspiracy theories around Trump’s fraudulence have been in parallel with the celebration of him getting the virus. Some KOLs even suggested that Trump’s fake diagnoses were a 3-fold scam: defrauding sympathy; proving that the novel coronavirus is harmless; cooperating with the economic rebound. On the surface, they seem smarter than Xi Jinping and Biden, because they discovered something the two have not; in reality, it is the deep inception of the CCP’s unspoken rules of concealment regarding a leader’s illness. They do not believe that the illness of the U.S. president would be disclosed if he was actually sick.

The degree of democracy of the regime determines the transparency of politics, and also affects the transparency of the leader’s health. In turn, if the current senior CCP leaders are in hiding, the authorities will never announce whether it is due to illness or vacation. The health of the CCP’s leaders, including that of the retired ones, have always been classified as state secrets, so that foreign media can only catch the wind. Deng Xiaoping’s death was repeated throughout his lifetime, and the news of Jiang Zemin’s death appeared in as early as 2011. However, under the supervision of the U.S. Congress and media, if the president or high-ranking officials attempt to conceal his/her illness or falsify health conditions, one is simply asking for trouble, or even political suicide, therefore rumors of death do not easily surface.

Speaking of irony, the first Chinese well-wishes for Trump came from the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying and Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai through Twitter. In Hua Chunying’s post, in particular, she “sincerely hope[s] all of them [American patients] can receive the same ‘finest’ treatment and care as the President”.

Below Hua Chunying’s “sincere hope”, the most comments are on the hopes that the Chinese people would receive the same medical treatment as the retired cadres. In 2013, the news that a retired provincial official spent 3 million yuan in Hospital caused an uproar in the public. State media have also quoted retired senior officials from the Ministry of Health saying that within the government’s medical expenses, 80% goes to the service of a group of 8.5 million party and government officials. As for the medical treatment received by Xi Jinping, that is a state secret that the public has no right to know.

Don’t even think that Hua Chunying’s tweets have awakened Chinese people’s awareness of equality, and don’t even think that the Chinese people have the freedom to tweet like Hua Chunying. There are many people who parrot these theories and criticisms of Trump enjoying medical privileges and being sent to a luxurious military hospital for treating mild symptoms, and even those who babbled that the antibody cocktail treatment on Trump was not a guinea pig experiment, but special privileges.

The leader of any country is bound to receive special medical privileges, and the difference lies in whether the health status, medical tea, and treatment plan are transparent, whether the system offers checks and balances and restrictions, and whether it accepts the supervision of public opinion. This is the difference between a democracy and an autocracy. How do the conspiracy and equality theories against Trump differ from pointing one finger at others, while the other four point back at oneself?

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play