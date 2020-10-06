Persevere in international approach regardless of U.S. presidential election result｜Pui Ka Yee

It is only 30 days away from the U.S. presidential election. The treacherous and constantly varying election trail has become even more unfathomable since Trump got contracted with Wuhan pneumonia. With a double whammy of the pandemic and protest over civil rights, coupled with the offensiveness of Trump, who refused to promise to accept election result the other day, not only has tension filled the air all over the country, but people at home and abroad have been concerned about the possibility of the U.S. being plunged into social upheaval. Trump having got infected has also cast a shadow over his inferior position in the race. As it is hardly possible to put off the election scheduled for November 3, it is even more difficult for Trump on his sickbed to turn the tables.

In view of the likelihood of Joe Biden coming to power, all anti-China media are fidgeting, deeming Biden a pro-communist politician who would moderate his stance on China once in power. Unarguably, Biden has been pioneering in advocating a friendly stance on the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) over the past 40 years, lending strong support to normalization of trade relationship with the CCP. Moreover, his son is in close association with CCP military authorities, which has tarnished his name in the eye of the anti-CCP. That being said, being friendly with the CCP was a bi-partisan mainstream consensus for decades. All the presidents from both parties like Ronald Reagan, George W Bush and his father, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama harboured hopes for democratizing the country by liberalizing its market. After the June 4 crackdown, the first to drop the besiegement against China was the Republican government led by George H. W. Bush.

Influence the president with public opinion

Being a rookie then and the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and a congresswoman from California now, Nancy Pelosi had to wield democratic slogans at the Tiananmen Square during her visit to Beijing, which suggests that this woman is not an overseas friend of the CCP’s with whom the latter can be frank. If Biden comes to power, the policy toward China derived from the same origin would hold aloft human rights diplomacy, applying pressure to the CCP with issues of ethnic minorities. Nonetheless, it is undoubtedly way more moderate in comparison with Trump’s tough moves at every turn. Obviously, Biden’s camp does not agree with trade war, nor does it hold the view that the U.S. is able to delink from the CCP. It is even of the opinion that the U.S. has to collaborate with the CCP on the climate change issue. Though German Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed the same notion, Berlin’s stance on the CCP has been turning tough recently, which suggests that anyone as moderate as Merkel could become radical upon domestic and overseas public opinion. What will be waiting for Biden if he is in power is unpredictable.

No one can influence the development of Trump’s conditions and to which side the U.S. electorate would slant to. Be that as it may, U.S. public opinion, CCP’s impression on the mass, the stances of the congressmen from both parties and Pentagon’s policies can all be forged. On the one hand, CCP’s annual investment of manpower, resources and money thoroughly infiltrate into the political, commercial, educational and civil realms in the U.S., which is called CCP’s sharp power. On the other hand, there are people who leverage individual social media accounts, personal relationships with overseas friends and exchange of ideas and opinions between students and teachers on campuses to counter the infiltrations, as well as establishing an inter-Pacific and Eurasian alignment that upholds democratic values, which would definitely be conducive to what Hong Kong is going to fight for.

However, the people taking the abovementioned course must stay away from the political rivalries and conflicts between the two parties during the U.S. presidential election, and independently examine the core nature of the confrontations. From the Democrats to the Republicans to the liberalists to the conservatives, all would manipulate the issues of abortion, gun control, racism and political correctness, which have been battled for over the past decades by both parties, in order to consolidate their props respectively. In their cultural circles, those are life-and-death agendas, but to Non-Americans, they are not even worth despising. A lot of comrades who are engaged in the international approach are getting involved in the debates about the aforementioned issues, hence inadvertently getting carried away with their enthusiasm. They either follow the conservatives to curse at the liberalists, or go along with liberalists' haughtiness to hold the conservatives in contempt. As a result, they would lapse into a political fight of another country unwittingly.

In fact, standing aloof from the irrelevant political confrontations, we can look for help of either the Democratic or Republican Party. As the election prospect goes unfavorable to Trump, we have to pull ourselves together for the coming four years, during which perhaps uncle Biden will be in power. In the days to come, U.S. policy towards the CCP will be an organic compound of U.S. domestic public opinion and politicians' stances from both parties, generated through interactions between Beijing and Washington. Hong Kong will play an important role in it for sure. With the sacrifices of countless comrades that have drawn the world’s attention to Hong Kong over the past year, we are bound to hold dear to this precious and transient opportunity to do something more constructive. From November 3 onward, the world will turn over a new leaf, and Hong Kongers will keep on contributing.

(Pui Ka Yee, independent writer)

---------------------------------

