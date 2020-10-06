The target audience of Luo Huining’s political show｜Simon Lau Sai-leung

On the National Day on October 1, Luo Huining, Hong Kong’s number one official, took an outing in the local community and visited the home of Ng Pak-Han, a 74-year-old woman living in Sai Wan Ho who is so patriotic that she donated her savings of HKD110,000 and asked Beijing’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong to hand it over to mainland China to fight the coronavirus pandemic. “I saw on TV that all parts of the country were supporting Hubei to fight the epidemic. As a Chinese, I should do my part,” the old lady said.

On the same day, Luo, Director of the Liaison Office, went to Sham Shui Po, a so-called “Chinese flag protector” who had been interviewed by the pro-Beijing media. According to Xu, he had taken to the street holding a Chinese flag many times and had spent more than HKD100,000 of his savings to organize events supporting Hong Kong police, defending the Chinese flag and cleaning Lennon walls across Hong Kong.

Xu’s story is “touching” because he has joined many patriotic, “protect-Hong Kong” events. Last year, he was sacked by the restaurant he worked at. Since then, he has not been able to find work in the catering industry. He cannot but take up odd jobs at construction sites. “Many restaurants are worried about being ‘decorated’ (anti-government protesters' euphemism for vandalizing pro-Beijing businesses). Who would dare to hire me?” (Nonetheless, Xu is unknown in Hong Kong.) In interviews with Beijing-controlled media outlets, Xu claimed that his savings would soon be used up and so he had to sell his flat in mainland China while his wife and daughter had to return to Hunan. Speaking of Hu’s visit, an excited Xu said: “I never thought the head of the Liaison Office would visit me. This goes to show that the good things that we, as people who love the country and Hong Kong, do for society are meaningful and may draw the attention of the Liaison Office.” During the visit, Luo urged members of his entourage to help Xu find work as soon as possible. But then Director Luo needs not worry. Xu is already employed - being a patriotic model is his profession.

A cheesy show ridiculed by Hong Kongers

Such a show of patriotism is nothing short of cheesy, pretentious and absurd. Perhaps people are wondering who is the target audience of the show. Any Hong Konger in a normal state of mind would ask why Xu chooses to live in a partitioned flat and take up odd jobs in Hong Kong when he actually owns a flat in the mainland and can afford spending more than $100,000 to support the police, defend the Chinese flag and clear Lennon walls. By the way, he has also bought hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of anti-pandemic equipment and sent it all to his hometown in the mainland. Isn’t it against human nature to spend one’s entire savings and send off one’s family out of patriotism? This is a badly written script with an over-the-top storyline. The story of Xu sacrificing everything he has for the country and that of old lady Ng donating her savings for the fight against the pandemic are not written for Hong Kongers, who only take them as a joke.

In the history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the trumpeting of the story of a patriotic person always marked the beginning of a political movement. Think Jiao Yulu and Lei Feng. Xu, portrayed as selfless and altruistic, is in effect the 21st-century Lei Feng. Luo’s visits to Xu and Ng, two poor Hong Kong residents, are meant to be a show targeting the city’s rich and powerful. Ma Fung-kwok and Wong Ting-kwong recently criticized Chief Secretary Matthew Cheng for failing to offer enough support for people hit by the pandemic, but the SAR government has been unresponsive to the criticism. Patriotic immigrants from the mainland like Xu are reduced to residents of partitioned flats. Is the SAR government really committed to tackling housing shortage? It doesn’t look good when a party committee secretary has to take it upon himself to help a “modern Lei Feng” to find work! The stories of “bankruptcy-inducing patriotism” of Ng and Xu are actually a warning for Hong Kong’s tycoons who turn a blind eye to the pandemic and are tightening their belt. While Xu living in a partitioned apartment has spent $100,000 to support police and guard the Chinese flag, where are all the wealthy people in Hong Kong?

In 1959, Mao replaced military leader Peng Dehuai with Lin Biao. Since then, personality worship became a trend. A movement promoting Lei as a role model was launched in the Shenyang military region before it swept across the country in 1963. When encouraging people to learn from Lei, Lin said one had “to be a good warrior of Chairman Mao”. That was an attempt to spruce up Mao’s image that had been tarnished by the failure of the Great Leap Forward, which caused 30 million people to starve to death. Today, as the SAR is promoting a new Lei, it seems a new political movement is brewing in Hong Kong. All the big wigs in the city should watch out!

(Simon Lau Sai Leung is a political commentator based in Hong Kong and a former full-time member of the HKSAR Central Policy Unit.)

Click here for Chinese version

