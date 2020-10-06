The fall of Hong Kong under CCP’s comprehensive control to maintain stability | Tseng Chien-yuan

The years of protests in Hong Kong, from the Umbrella Movement, the Fishball Revolution to the anti-ELAB (extradition law amendment bill) movement, have ultimately broken the camel’s back. China has finally blatantly crumbled various political commitments to Hong Kong including its pledge to maintain its capitalist system and lifestyle unchanged for 50 years, as well as those promises carved out in black in white in the Basic Law. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is determined to undermine the city’s high degree of autonomy, and suppress any chances of universal suffrage. The CCP’s ace in the hole in the Hong Kong version of the national security law (NSL).

The NSL includes provisions that stipulate four national security crimes previously non-existent in Hong Kong, namely the acts of secession (breaking away from the country), subversion (undermining the power or authority of the Central Government), terrorism (using violence or intimidation against people) and collusion with foreign or external forces. The chief executive will have the power to appoint judges to hear national security cases, raising concern about executive interference with the judicial process. Beijing’s security office in Hong Kong can also take over the cases, which is yet another example of the CCP overriding local authority’s jurisdiction. Hong Kong’s own national security commission will handle national security affairs while working with a Beijing-appointed adviser, essentially the power behind the scene.

What is so terrifying about the NSL is that the legal constituents of the four crimes are unclear, leaving the people at a loss. The Hong Kong police force’s department for safeguarding national security has precisely used this uncertainty to undergo social investigations, falsely incriminate citizens and make arbitrary arrests as they indiscriminately arrested 80 people on China’s National Day on Oct.1. In order to avoid harassment in their daily lives, the people will develop a collective self-censorship and psychological defense mechanism to steer clear from issues related to national security. Over time, they will become docile subjects who will not challenge the CCP’s reign of the red terror.

The NSL has deeply damaged the freedom of speech in Hong Kong. The chilling effect is clearly manifested in the loss of freedom of the press, the shrinking newspaper, magazine and book publishing and sales market, the meddling of universities with academic freedom and others.

The government has flagged the NSL like a curse to immobilize the opposition political forces. Hong Kong’s election law grants great powers to election administrators. As stipulated in the Legislative Council Ordinance and in accordance with legal procedures and various types of evidence, the returning officer of the constituency evaluates whether candidates can perform statutory duties then determines their election eligibility. After the implementation of the NSL, the returning officer’s judgment will additionally be based on the four national security crimes. Hong Kong is not a country, it was a colony then a post-colonial region, therefore, its electoral administration system is extremely conservative. It is hard to imagine that the Legislative Council (LegCo) can have a British parliamentary sovereignty which gives the chamber supremacy legal authority.

Not to mention there is the “Oaths and Declarations Ordinance,” which stipulates severe sanctions such as forced resignation or disqualification of members of the LegCo who do not swear in accordance with the statutory oath. This greatly limits the extent of resistance within the pan-democratic system as it may even lead to the consequence that democratic and social movement workers will be unable to participate in politics for life due to the prejudices of the government’s election administration agency.

However, the most worrying thing in the future is that the government’s control over the society in maintaining stability will extend to non-political areas. Lawmaker Julius Ho revealed that the pro-Beijing legislators and Luo Huining, the Director of the LOCPG (Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong) have been meeting secretly, claiming that the LOCPG has ordered the pan-establishment camp to cooperate with the government to overthrow the three mountains of justice, education and social welfare. There was an uproar in Hong Kong society as soon as this news was exposed.

First of all, the CCP and the government still feel uneasy and nervous about Hong Kong’s judicial independence. This is because the judiciary does not accept political guidance. Moreover, many non-Chinese judges are deeply dissatisfied with the degradation of the city’s rule of law, and are reserved about the government’s use of colonial legal tools such as prosecutions based on riot charges to intimidate social movements. Chief Executive Carrie Lam publicly expressed her disapproval of the separation of powers, making it clear of her intention to interfere with judiciary autonomy from behind the scene.

The Chief Justice of the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal, Geoffrey Ma, recently issued a statement, emphasizing that fair trial and the presumption of innocence are the basic principles of Hong Kong courts in handling criminal cases. He raised a cry of warning that the judiciary should not be politicized. This shows the major crisis facing judicial independence.

The second mountain is education, particularly civic education within “national education” or more appropriately, patriotism classes. Carrie Lam criticized the arrest of 3,000 students during the anti-ELAB movement as a failure of the education system. Therefore, education will be strengthened through the NSL so as “to nurture future generations to become citizens equipped with a sense of national identity, love for Hong Kong and international perspectives.” Carrie Lam has ordered the education department to include the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the NSL into the curriculum. If truth be told, the concept of civil disobedience across university campuses are rooted in the theory of social contract in civic education, which believes that citizens have the right to resist a government that violates the social contract. The government will remove these human rights concepts and the history of communist countries from education in an attempt to brainwash Hong Kong people. The most obvious indicator is that the historical texts about the Tiananmen Square Incident have already been deleted.

The third mountain is about the social welfare sector, which is actually about the civil society of Hong Kong. The city’s social welfare sector once collectively signed an opposition to the NSL. They are the strongest logistics system in the anti-ELAB movement. Relevant members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China and the Civil Human Rights Front, the organizers of the annual memorials and commemorations of the Tiananmen Square massacre and the Jul. 1st march respectively, have been accused of inciting others to participate in illegal rallies during the anti-ELAB movement. The government has bided its time and is now beginning to take their revenge. The social welfare and social work circles are the conscience of Hong Kong society. It is extremely chilling now that they have become the targets of the regime’s political purges.

The fall of Hong Kong has begun. What the CCP wants to destroy are Hong Kong people’s autonomy, the public sphere and the human conscience.

(Tseng Chien-yuan is an adjunct associate professor in the Department of Hakka Language and Social Sciences at the National Central University.)

