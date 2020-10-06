Self-censorship, the CCP media machine and how in one crazy year the NBA’s China scandal became old news｜Michael Cox

Sometime in the next week basketball star Lebron James is likely to hoist the NBA championship trophy and be asked by fawning sports reporters the obligatory "how does it feel?' questions, as champagne flows in celebration of his fourth title.

James will also be given a platform to speak on social justice, police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement. Not to diminish those noble causes, but one question that won’t be asked – or hasn’t been asked of James anytime in the last year – is to clarify his disappointing comments on Hong Kong, China and freedom of speech in October last year.

It has been one year since a simple “retweet” in support of Hong Kong freedom from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey triggered childlike tantrums from China.

The simple statement “fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong” sparked an all-too-familiar circus of blustering threats from Chinese officials, backed by state media rhetoric and a social media storm from an assortment of CCP bots and the so-called “50 cent army”, netizens who are allegedly paid 0.50 yuan per post to sway public opinion with propaganda.

The result of this was not only suspension of lucrative broadcast contracts and merchandise deals for the NBA, but self-censorship from athletes officials and commentators, especially from those like James who appeared to place the almighty Yuan over freedom of speech.

It has been an unprecedented year in news since Morey pressed send and triggered the extraordinary backlash from the CCP. Aside from the ongoing attack on Hong Kong’s autonomy and US-China trade war, the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter movement have obviously dominated the news cycle. Still, reflecting on the NBA in China controversy one year on shows the CCP’s influence and the regime’s ability to stifle important discussions in the west.

The controversy that tarnished the start of the NBA season one year ago has disappeared from public discourse, despite the NBA still being banned from some state broadcasters and, the commissioner Adam Silver admitting that the fallout cost the league more than USD300 million.

The point of this column isn’t to highlight James' hypocrisy; those columns were already written after James attacked Morey, saying the MIT graduate and analytics expert wasn’t “educated” on the issues at hand.

The fact that James hasn’t been held to account by journalists speaks mostly to a crazy year in news and the fans-with-laptops nature of sports reporting. But it also illustrates the power of self-censorship and the CCP’s effectiveness at suppressing freedom of speech outside of China, mitigating criticism of its regime and influencing the international news cycle.

James – who was on the mainland with his Los Angeles Lakers teammates at the time the controversy erupted – did later clarify that he believed it was Morey’s timing that was misguided, not the sentiments expressed in the Tweet. First James had claimed that “so many people could have been harmed” and, later, that Morey “could have waited a week to send it.”

The financial threats from China had even NBA identities used to speaking out on social justice issues like Golden State Warriors coach and player Steve Kerr and Steph Curry tongue-tied, as they offered milquetoast answers to softball questions on human rights.

In July it was revealed that the NBA has closed a basketball training academy in Xinjiang amid claims of surveillance and arbitrary detention of American coaches by the Chinese government, and other reports of severe mistreatment of players.

Again, this story barely gained traction beyond the sport, but not just because of the crowded news cycle.

When the initial controversy flared in October 2019, the backlash from China was swift and brutal, but just as the truly toxic nature of Chinese nationalism began to go mainstream, the chatter suddenly disappeared – as if by the flicking of a switch – which is the power that complete control of media, both mainstream and on social platforms, brings.

By then, self-censorship was also doing the CCP’s work for them and those with a financial stake in China knew that they should think twice before passing comments or posting on social media.

China can’t directly control foreign media but it can take the oxygen out of certain stories by ignoring them completely. Note the recent controversy with Disney’s Mulan, which was ignored by state media under an apparent Central government edict, just as commentary of CCP influence of foreign countries was building steam.

Lebron lifting the trophy in the NBA bubble will be the story of this week – and his take on a host of social issues will be too – but like many times in the last year, the story of China’s assault on freedom of speech will not raise a mention.

(Michael Cox is a journalist and Hong Kong permanent resident currently based in Australia. He has previously written for the South China Morning Post, The Age (Melbourne) and Australian Associated Press.)

