Dystopia now｜Alex Price

Aldous Huxley’s novel Brave New World envisaged a future in which leaders had created a vapid utopia, where workers were conditioned to be forever content with their jobs, there was no emotional conflict, and everyone knew their place in society. Where the economy ran on mindless consumerism.

George Orwell’s 1984 envisaged a future where leaders ruled by the ruthless suppression of dissent, workers were constantly under surveillance, and society was controlled by Mind Police and Thought Control. Where the economy ran on constant war.

Reading these books again, it’s astonishing just how many of their themes are playing out in the increasingly dystopian story of Hong Kong and mainland China.

Carrie Lam wants stability and harmony above all else. A place where everyone knows their place. No angry young people. In Huxley’s book, societal harmony is maintained by rigid stratification. The dominant Alpha Plus caste live in fancy apartments and have plenty of leisure time, with the lowly Delta and Epsilons conditioned to accept the drudgery of their lives. The higher castes drive the consumerist economy by being conditioned to chase fleeting fashion fads, to always want the next shiny new thing. Clothes are to be discarded, never repaired.

Things aren’t so far away here. We are drowning in our own plastic waste, yet spend about USD770 million a year on bottles of water – something that falls out of the sky free. Our shopping malls are filled with the latest designs, with adverts encouraging the Alphas and Betas to buy, buy, buy. To buy clothes made by slave-labor Deltas and Epsilons on the mainland.

Our leaders want us to be content with good food and movies, with big TVs and tiny flats. Smile and go shopping, do as you’re told and you won’t be arrested for subversion.

In a speech to mark National Day, Lam said: “The undisputable truth that’s been placed before our eyes over the past three months is that stability has been restored in Hong Kong. National security is being protected in the SAR, and people can once again enjoy their basic rights and freedoms.”

Yes the streets are calm now. But this “indisputable truth” conveniently ignores the cause of the recent unrest – a government that is deaf to the voices of the people it is meant to serve, hearing only the commands of its Beijing puppet master. We cannot enjoy our basic rights and freedoms if they’re gone. We already risk arrest for criticizing our governments. Police are already whisking us away on trumped-up charges. Our leaders are using the police and courts to try to stifle the media.

We are heading in a direction where dissent is a crime.

Which brings us to the parallels with Orwell’s novel. Whenever Hong Kong’s rights situation is challenged, our leaders robotically repeat the mantra “human rights are enshrined under the Basic Law” – a classic example of 1984′s Doublespeak, where people are indoctrinated to accept grotesquely false statements as truth.

In the book, the government uses various oppressive methods to control the thoughts and actions of its citizens. Cameras analyze faces to look for signs that someone is fighting to mask their real thoughts. People are encouraged to spy on their friends. Anyone suspected of agitating against Big Brother and the government is taken to the Ministry of Love, where they are tortured and brainwashed by the Thought Police until their will is broken, and they truly believe in the state.

Now to China. A one-party state where calling for democracy will guarantee you spend years in prison. Facial recognition systems that track people wherever they go. The social credit system. The Xinjiang detention centers where ethnic Uighurs are tortured, indoctrinated and forced to recant their beliefs.

1984′s protagonist, Winston Smith, worked in the Ministry of Truth as a censor, editing books to confirm with the constantly changing present situation, so that what was then conforms with what is now. Senior HK police superintendent Chan Tin-chu would do well there. At a press briefing, he re-wrote history by turning last year’s unprovoked mob attack on returning protesters into a clash between two equally matched sides.

But the perhaps most poignant parallel for Hong Kong comes in the final pages, and concerns what loyalty and love can mean if achieved by force and indoctrination. Mainland officials never tire of calling on Hong Kong to demonstrate more patriotic zeal. In the most recent – and strident – case, the Director of the Beijing liaison office, Luo Huining, warned that patriotism is not a choice but an obligation. Meanwhile Carrie Lam continues to extol our “loving the motherland.”

She might want to revisit the final sentences of 1984. The book ends with Winston Smith sitting in a café, looking up at a portrait of Big Brother. His subversive thoughts are gone, cauterized from his mind by brainwashing and torture.

"But it was all right, everything was all right, the struggle was finished. He had won the victory over himself. He loved Big Brother. "

(Alex Price is a journalist who has lived and worked in Hong Kong for over 30 years.)

