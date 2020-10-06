Best formula for peace: strengthen arms for self-defense | Su Tzu-yun

In an ever-evolving situation, how does Taiwan throw a sprat to catch a herring?

As the Chinese military strength expands rapidly, its “Chinese authoritarian model” is assaulting the world’s regional security, democratic politics, economy and social order. Through technology infiltration, it’s effect is away beyond the totalitarian control by the Nazis and the former Soviet Union and threatening the human dignity of the core of human civilization, which can be seen from how Beijing oppresses Hong Kong democracy. Being at the front line of the CCP’s military expansion, the only way to achieve the best defensive position is to strengthen its defensive capabilities; but comparing to Israel and Singapore which put national defense expenditure as a top priority, whether Taiwan could break its stereotype and allocate more resources on military, would be crucial to its strategy.

The international structure has changed since Taiwan’s missile crisis in 1996 until after Trump became the U.S. President in 2017. During the 90s, the U.S. and other western countries have fantasized that China would one day have peace. In 1997, the same year as Hong Kong’s sovereignty returned to China, the Clinton administration announced its national security strategy, which included it would renew the most-favored-nation (MFN) status for China and would assist it to join World Trade Organization (WTO). Its purpose was to help China to develop its economy and become a responsible big country, in the hope that after the improvement of human rights in economy, Beijing would improve its human rights in politics and a peace evolution would be in progress.

But Trump’s administration has burst the bubble and directly pointed out that Beijing uses its economic success to develop aggressive threats towards neighboring countries and western surveillance technology to control its own people. Hong Kong, supposedly with “one country, two systems” has sunk into the deep end of national security law 20 years after its sovereignty was returned to China; the global spread of COVID-19 has shocked many democratic countries, which were kind towards China but have now become vigilant and are containing Beijing on military, technology and even diplomatic aspect. Even though Taiwan is geographically at the front line of both sides, but also became more important geostrategically.

Beijing has been alternating two main strategies to threaten Taiwan: one is physically pressurizing with military expansion; and the other one is psychologically scheming to dissolve its will of defense. In terms of military threat, it uses all sorts of new warships, missiles and satellites to form a combined combat force with strategic delivery, strategic firepower projection and strategic support, so that it can fight a modern regional war in surrounding waters to achieve its political goal. But being unsure whether it could win against Taiwan in a short period of time, plus the international situation is not in its favor, Beijing decided to use a “cognitive warfare” by confusing nationalism with “CCP equates to China,” which has become a shortcut to weaken Taiwan.

Some people in Taiwan have especially been encouraged to use peace, the “moral high ground” to promote defeatism, things like “peace meme” has become Taiwan’s biggest threat. China’s military exercise and its aircraft disturbing Taiwan are part of the script of Beijing’s strategy. By showing its military power, it triggers media’s mechanical report who then advocates peace discourse and attempts to shape the restricted response of Taiwan internally, and to lay the foundation for “one country, two systems Taiwan version.”

In the history of war, appeasement is often the main reason that caused the war. This is also the main reason democratic countries gradually joint force to contain the CCP.

Taiwan is on a defense strategy. It can neither rely on kindness from the CCP, nor the support from other countries. Therefore the Mohist philosophy of “small countries good at defense,” which is to strengthen arms for defense, is a better option. According to President Tsai Ing-wen’s style, she is the rational type who knows her military but is not fond of war. Therefore she should be able to take care of the security matters at both Taiwan cross-strait and Pacific Ocean cross-strait and play one of the few key roles. Security matters are what Taiwan could use to break through and open the international space, therefore strengthening its defense power should be Taiwan’s first priority in order to survive and maintain the right to speak.

At the military-strategic level, we can think from five aspects. Firstly is to ensure the effectiveness of the right to self-defense. Ministry of National Defense has adjusted the “first strike” as “right to self-defense” to clarify the concept of defense, and actually only the “second strike” is the real core of deterrence, which is to first ensure my side survive, then counter-attack to stop the opposition to invade. On one hand, it is as a strategic guide on army building; on the other hand, it can avoid the opposition from intending to initiate attack, which would minimize the probability of both side opening fire, in other words, the basis to keep the peace.

Secondly, it is the Military Confidence Building Measures (MCBM) of risk management, which is effective on both enemies and allies. It can also be operated both ways or one way. Due to Beijing’s arrogant attitude, the possibility of building cross-strait confidence measures is low, but Taiwan can do it one way including strengthening the military to show its determination on self-defense, to moderately show its combat power to build its credibility on deterrence, to highlight Taiwan Strait midline as a military buffer zone and promote internationally. This would help prevent crisis in Taiwan Strait and reinforce the security and mutual trust of the allies towards Taiwan.

The third aspect is the investment management of combat power. History has proven that asymmetric military capabilities can effectively offset the opposition who is much larger in number, which is also the direction required by the national security team and the Ministry of National Defense. The key is to focus investment on ammunition rather than the carrier. By using lower-cost mobile air defense, anti-ship missiles and quickly increasing its “control airspace and waters from land” emergency combat power to ensure Taiwan being undefeated, it can then later invest in other usual military strength such as new aircraft and warships

The fourth aspect is to thoroughly strengthen the backup system. People receiving compulsory military training is the way to survive for many smaller countries like Switzerland, Israel, Singapore and Finland. The most important is the Ministry of Education needs to adjust school terms so that summer and winter breaks can be used for military training, and only with an “improved version of Chenggongling” can minimize the resistance. Ministry of Finance needs to take reference from other countries' policies on how to reward businesses with employees being in the military backup service, which cooperates with the government policy. At the same time, also learn from other countries in terms of increasing daily subsidies of the volunteer trainers to further motivate them. The success of volunteer police and fire service from the civil defense system is also a good example to learn from

Lastly, as a country obviously facing threats from the outside, our country’s budget on national defense has always been too low, far lower than education and social welfare; in comparison, countries with similar outside threats like Israel and Singapore both put national defense expenditure as a top priority. In 2019, Singapore has largely increased it’s budget, with the idea of “must make sure our military is strong to safeguard our diplomatic right and fight against an enemy who chooses to invade our country.”

With reference to the military budget of other countries, the budget has three main parts with roughly 30% for each part: personnel maintenance, equipment investment and operation maintenance. Our country’s personnel maintenance costs approximately NT$150 billion (US$5 billion), which means the budget for our national defense should be NT$450 billion (US$15 billion) to be sufficient for the defense requirement. By using the increased budget in the defense industry, it would utilize the effects of the national defense economy, take care of the need for defense and economic development.

Following the changes in the global situation and Taiwan’s democratic process of seven presidential elections, the core subject of Taiwan Strait is no longer a fight of unification against independence, but democracy against authoritarian. Our people should understand the key to war and peace is our strength instead of fantasy, therefore Taiwan internally must not be affected by the CCP’s cognitive warfare and should all put our focus outward. Also, through strategic communication, let the international society realize Taiwan is not the problem, highlight the shared value of Taiwan democracy defending against authoritarian, contribute the mutual security interests of regional stability, deepen and widen international support, and take Taiwan’s future into our own hand during the period of international strategic opportunity.

(Su Tzu-yun, Institute of National Defense and Security Research director and senior analyst)

