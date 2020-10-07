Prudent response to the Sino-US factors affecting the cross-strait | Wong Ming-hsien

As all eyes were on the first presidential debate of the U.S. election held on Sep. 29 and everyone was still discussing the strengths and weaknesses of the two bipartisan candidates, President Trump confirmed he was tested positive for COVID-19 two days later, creating even more unpredictable variables for the upcoming election on Nov. 3. Moreover, when Beijing celebrated China’s National Day on Oct. 1, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council also put forward the 1992 consensus Q&A series, further emphasizing that the consensus remains the political foundation for cross-strait interaction. However, Chinese aircrafts and carriers continue to fly beyond the midline of the Taiwan Strait and sail past the first island chain, triggering dissatisfaction in the Taiwan government. To a certain extent, the ruling and opposition parties in Taiwan have established the biggest consensus ever to oppose China’s use of force against Taiwan. In contrast, Beijing’s statement that there is no such thing as a midline in the cross-strait just confirmed the suspicion that it will unilaterally destroy the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

Will China take advantage of the domestic turmoil in the U.S. to test the bottom line of the U.S.-Taiwan relations and achieve its goal to unify Taiwan by force? This will naturally affect the subsequent Sino-U.S. relations, U.S.-Taiwan relations and cross-strait relations, giving rise to three interrelated issues - the “reconciliation between China and the U.S.,” “reconciliation between China and Taiwan,” and “reconciliation between the ruling and opposition parties” - as well as their logical causal relationship which affects how to promote positive and constructive cross-strait relations in the future.

First of all, does Beijing have a sense of urgency for the unification of Taiwan? Since Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, he has successively proposed the “Chinese Dream,” and the “Realization of the Chinese Dream of National Rejuvenation,” and emphasized that “the issue of unification should not be passed down generation after generation.” In addition, at the 19th Communist Party of China National Congress in 2017, he presented two centennial goals, specifically, to realize socialist modernization by 2035 and turn China into a fully developed leading global power by 2049. Under this grand strategic framework, Taiwan-related issues must make progress. In view of the reluctance of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DDP) to respond positively to the 1992 Consensus, on Jan. 2nd, 2019, Xi Jinping raised the concept of “one country, two systems” with Taiwan during his speech at the 40th Anniversary of “Issuing Message to Compatriots in Taiwan.” This showed a certain degree of urgency and the direction to further institutionalize relations with Taiwan.

Second, to what extent can Taiwan promote the U.S.-Taiwan relations that would still fall within the scope as defined by Beijing, namely the introduction of external factors and the subsequent launch of the Anti-Secession Law in 2005 to resolve Taiwan Strait issues through “non-peaceful means”? Mainly since 2017, the “Taiwan Travel Act”, the “Asia Reassurance Initiative Act” and the “Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act of 2019” passed by the U.S. Congress, as well as the successive reported arms sales cases have strengthened bilateral relations from economic, military and international levels. However, on Sep. 20, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said in an exclusive interview with National Public Radio (NPR) that although Taiwan-U.S. relations have made “tremendous advancement” recently and Taiwan will continue to strengthen bilateral economic, trade, political and security relations with the U.S., Taiwan is not pursuing formal diplomatic ties with the U.S. for now.

According to the recently declassified cables showing the Six Assurances to Taiwan committed by the Reagan administration in 1982, Washington emphasized that the two basic requirements for any reduction in arms sales to Taiwan are peace in the Taiwan Straits and China to resolve the Taiwan issues by peaceful means. Therefore, Taipei is very willing to deepen the multilateral relationship with the U.S. under the bilateral and Indo-Pacific strategic framework, but it is more enthusiastic in expressing its willingness for peaceful development without changing the status quo of the Taiwan Strait.

Third, can the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) relationship with Taiwan’s Kuomintang (KMT) expand to include the DDP to promote cross-strait party relations? President Tsai Ing-wen has been in office since Lee Teng-hui was president and eventually served as Chairperson of the DDP, demonstrating her “integration of party and government” policy towards China and also leaving room to imagine a “dialogue between democracy and communism.” Such “communication” can at least reduce “strategic misjudgment” and ease the situation of “confrontation” across the Taiwan Strait.

Based on the aforementioned dilemmas, the solution must be made through reconciliation between the ruling and opposition parties, reconciliation between the two sides of the strait and reconciliation between the U.S. and China, of which the latter is the top priority. This topic involves two great powers with different global strategic interests and targets. As well, it involves the term Thucydides trap, coined by American political scientist Graham T. Allison, where a rising power threatens to displace an existing great power as the international hegemon. The challenge of the rising power is not only related to the proposition of power, but also related to the different internal public opinion factors in the U.S. and China. Trump has taken “responding” to China as part of his election campaign. Meanwhile, in Beijing, in the absence of any direct supervision by public opinion, the vast majority of netizens have become an excuse to reject foreign interference. The key to whether the U.S. and China can reconcile depends on any momentary change of mindset in the strategic considerations of two decision-makers.

Actually, on May 20th, the White House has already issued a new policy document, the “United States Strategic Approach to The People’s Republic of China.” The report detailed critiques on China’s economic policies, military expansion, dissemination of false information, crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang and other policies in many areas. The document also called for a fundamental reevaluation of how the U.S. understands and responds to the Chinese leadership. Similarly, on Sep. 30, the U.S.-China Working Group, a bipartisan group from the U.S. House of Representatives, published a 130-page report, listing more than 400 recommendations, of which more than 10 are related to Taiwan.

As a sublayer issue, cross-strait relations naturally cannot resolve before the U.S. and China reconcile. Beijing regards cross-strait issues as internal domestic affairs, forbidding any foreign interference. In 2000 when power was transferred to the DDP, which advocated Taiwan’s sovereign independence, the DDP promoted a series of judicial independence activities, shut down the National Unification Council and ended its Guidelines for National Unification, as well, pushed for Taiwan’s participation in the United Nations, etc. At that time, the U.S. and China jointly intervened in the Taiwan Strait, therefore there was the so-called “Beijing-Washington co-management over the Taiwan issue.” After that, the KMT returned to power and the two sides of the strait signed 23 agreements, leading to the historic Ma-Xi meeting in Singapore on Nov. 7, 2015. It illustrated that Beijing’s exclusion of American power from interfering in the Taiwan Strait, coupled with the tacit understanding of the 1992 consensus between the leaders of the two sides of the strait, was able to create a new page in cross-strait relations since 1949.

In short, whether the U.S.-China relationship can reconcile is a factor of the international strategic environment, not something Taiwan can intervene and change by force. The best scenario would be for Taiwan to adopt a strategically balanced position and a cooperative standpoint with the U.S. to promote the multilateral development of relations between the two countries and with other countries.

In terms of cross-strait relations, China will no doubt aim to narrow the differences in the consensus on the development of cross-strait relations. At the very least, a consensus between the ruling and opposition parties should be established based on the “Constitution of the Republic of China” and the “Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area.” Although there is a lack of consensus between the CCP and DDP regarding the 1992 Consensus, they can consider the level of influence due to the American factor from the perspective of cross-strait peaceful development. Furthermore, they can build a platform through non-government think tank research units to gradually discuss the concerns of both sides and issues conducive to peaceful development, thereby establishing a certain degree of mutual trust.

(Wong Ming-hsien is Senior Advisor in the National Security Council of R.O.C. and Associate Professor and Director of Tamkang University’s Graduate Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies.)

Click here for Chinese version

