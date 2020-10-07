Three party committee secretaries officially come on stage｜Lam Hoi

Over the long weekend that celebrated the moon festival and “national day”, even though the police deterred Hong Kong people by fair means or foul from expressing their demands, different districts were dappled with sporadic protests not successfully repressed. From bustling shopping malls to the peak of the Lion Rock Mountain, while Hong Kong people demonstrated their nerve not to yield to the totalitarian regime, the dictators showed their cowardice and timidity by setting up a police sentry box at the ridge merely for a protest slogan that might be put up. Despite no large-scale confrontations in demonstrations like that of last year, in the eye of Hong Kong people, such a “national day” has plunged state-party’s face to rock bottom.

Surely, the reality in Hong Kong does not hinder the CCP bigwigs from fantasizing and pretending everything is going well. Right on October 1, Hong Kong party committee secretary Luo Huining starred in a “field-study and populace-in-my-care show”, paying visits respectively to an old woman who could afford to donate 110 thousand dollars to the “grassroots” on the mainland for fighting the epidemic and a subdivided flat tenant who spent 100 thousand dollars in organizing events to support the police and protect the national flag. Unavoidably, netizens chuckled over the two unconvincing, counterintuitive and contrived stories. But more importantly, the political implication is that the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government(LOCPG) has already dumped its role of “liaising” as disguise to officially become one of the core organs governing Hong Kong. Paying visits to districts like what local authorities on the mainland do and ordering people about regarding Hong Kong internal affairs is a case in point of the LOCPG heading the administration without avoiding suspicion. This is not the first time, nor is it the last. Luo is going to do it even more and more frequently so that Hong Kong people will get accustomed to it.

Ushering in local administrative framework from mainland

To usher in the local administrative framework from the mainland and implement CCP’s “overall jurisdiction”, it is not thoroughgoing enough to only add on a party committee secretary. The local administration on the mainland comprises the so-called “four arms” – party committee, government, National People’s Congress and

Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, which are off-the-shelf for Hong Kong. Hong Kong Legislative Council is transforming into a National People’s Congress. Though Hong Kong does not have its own Political Consultative Conference, the targets of the united front of the arm have got their places early on at Political Consultative Conferences everywhere all over the country. As to the party committee, apart from a designated secretary, there are two deputy secretary posts, one of which is held concurrently by the government head while the other held by a professional deputy secretary mainly responsible for party affairs and ideology, who is also the principal of the local party school.

To make Hong Kong leadership framework on a par with that of the mainland, a professional deputy party committee secretary is still needed on top of party committee secretary Luo Huining and deputy party committee secretary Carrie Lam. This professional already surfaced over the weekend - former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying. Since having left office, Leung has been active on social media and having the nerve to flex his muscles in front of “hostile forces” like pan-democratic parties and the civil society. On Sunday, besides lashing out at the Hong Kong Professional Teachers' Union, he also criticized officials of the Education Bureau for being “irresponsible” and insinuated that Kevin Yeung Yun-hung, Secretary for Education, had taken no serious heed to quotations from Xi Jinping by citing “Officials should feel shame at dodging trouble” by Xi. In the face of astringent criticisms, the Education Bureau and the SAR government stayed reticent, which is a far cry from its “wolf-warrior” virtue before criticisms from citizens and foreign countries. Why? The answer will be crystal clear if Leung is the professional deputy party committee secretary in charge of party affairs and ideology, who taught Yeung a lesson in which Lam is not entitled to interfere. And that is also why Leung has made various ideological criticisms over the past three years.

During a long weekend, the party committee secretary and his deputies surfaced together. The SAR political framework is getting closer to the local administration on the mainland. What the CCP is planning for Hong Kong is self-explanatory.

