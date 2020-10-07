Editorial: Hongkongers are not easily shocked | Apple Daily HK

by Koo Lap

U.S. President Trump and his wife have both been diagnosed COVID-19. After spending a short three nights in the hospital, Trump returned home announcing he has learned a big lesson and now understands the virus much better. He claimed that he has recovered quickly by taking a cocktail of three different drugs, and even said he feels better than he did 20 years ago. Of course, this is just a typical New Yorker way of exaggerating everything. However, he appealed to people “don’t be afraid of COVID-19. Don’t let it dominate your life.” He has a valid point there. To show that he walks the walk, he has immediately resumed his election campaign – an hour before being released from the hospital, Trump has posted 14 tweets; he would also take part in the debate against Biden on Oct. 15 as scheduled.

On the same day, Peru, with the highest COVID-19 death rate so far, has decided not to let the virus control its economy and announced the resumptions of international flights which have been stopped for nearly seven months, in hopes of reviving its economy’s lifeline – travel industry. It is true the virus is aggressive, but after close to a year, scientists have already grasped the basic but effective way to combat the virus, which is to wear masks, wash the hands frequently and avoid crowds. If these are properly enforced, although the perfect “zero case” scenario envisioned by infectious disease specialists would still be farfetched, the pandemic would greatly ease. After all, people have to live their lives; if the borders are closed for a long time, people are locked in their own homes, schools are shut, shops do not open, surely it is worse than death?

Of course not everyone agrees with Trump. According to New York Times, Putin has hardly left his villa in the suburbs of Moscow since January; he conducts meetings and gives commands via video calls; if his close aids need to see him, they have to go through a sealed tunnel and to be fully disinfected. The only time he attended an open event was the military parade in June commemorating the 75th anniversary of WWII victory. People who might get to have contact with him at that event needed to be quarantined for 14 days prior. Compared with Putin, the outside world knows even less about what Xi His Highness does as anti-pandemic measures.

If the U.S. put Trump into a sealed quarantine bubble like Russia does to Putin, the chance of him and his staff getting infected would certainly have been greatly decreased. But the U.S. is a transparent and open country, which has a very different value orientation than a totalitarian country such as Russia. When Trump got diagnosed, the respect for his privacy is even worse than a normal patient: everyone knows he has had a fever, his oxygen saturation levels had dipped below 94% and needed supplemental oxygen, he has to use steroids that suppresses immunity, etc. Can such an open and transparent country be on lockdown for a long time with bans on people from leaving their houses? Sure, but it would not be done. How can people who are so used to having freedom be living a normal life under this aggressive pandemic?

Former President Roosevelt said, “there is nothing to fear but fear itself,” which is true. Everyone knows about the basic things they need to do to fight against the pandemic, but it is easier to be said than done. Unless every single person does everything correctly and religiously, it is impossible to cut the transmission chains. Look at the outbreak of AIDS/HIV 40 years ago, a disease which, in the beginning, used to send a shiver down the spine of everyone even at the sound of it; although scientists have already grasped and widely promoted that, condoms can stop the transmission of the disease, however, to this date the transmission chain still exist. There were 170 million new infected cases and up to 700,000 death last year alone. Has the world closed the border and stopped the economy to fight against AIDS like it is with COVID-19? No.

Countries like Sweden and Germany have much more relaxed measures comparing to the strict rules in China, which has forbidden people to leave their home, and can live relatively normal with pandemic being relatively in control. The fundamental fact is, people in these countries are more disciplined and civilized. They can calmly face the pandemic like people in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam and Thailand, who have all learned the hard way during the SARS pandemic, and therefore are capable to follow the simple and easy basics and ease the pandemic.

People in the world have put their hopes on the vaccine, even Trump. However, the truth has proven that the vaccine is not the sure-fire antidote for the virus. The vaccine to treat seasonal flu has long been developed but there are still 300,000 to 700,000 deaths globally each year. In Hong Kong, over 130 million people received their flu vaccine last year, but there were still 113 people who died from it. Two years ago, over 120 million people received the flu vaccine and there were 356 deaths! Although there is still no vaccine, the death toll related to Wuhan Virus is so far at 105. We have to go through seasonal flu every year and yet Hong Kong still survives. Nowadays, schools are closed, businesses have been stopped, national security is used to enforce the social gathering ban. Hongkongers are not easily shocked, so why the panic?

