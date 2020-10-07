Ten guidelines on how to fare on under authoritarian regime｜Benny Tai Yiu-Ting

Hong Kong has entered an authoritarian era. Seeing it is comparatively peaceful out there, the people in power ascertain that governance with stringent laws and severe punishment in disorder works. If they really believe the problems have been resolved, they misjudge the situation. The political and democratic appeals of Hong Kong people that are far from satisfied are not relinquished, but subdued. In fact, the more ferocious the suppression, the more conspicuous the ugliness and hypocrisy of the autarchy, which will in the end drive more people into the opposition against the regime. The people are only waiting for the next opportune moment of eruption, which will be 100 times more formidable than the previous one after a pretty long time of oppression.

After analyzing the development of the current situation and rounding up experiences from all walks of life, I recommend the following ten guidelines to help everyone pull through the difficult times before welcoming the golden age.

Stop putting necks into noose. The mass demonstrations in protest staged by Hong Kong people in the past have successfully turned Hong Kong into a foremost battlefront for the wrestling between the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) and the free world in the West. The way the CCP has been dealing with Hong Kong has awakened the free world in the West to the fact that they should not turn a blind eye to the CCP stretching its hegemony at home and overseas. The CCP has been beset with difficulties both at home and abroad by the pandemic. A radical change on the mainland is on the verge of breaking out. The critical moment is most probably one or two years from now. So, during this period of time, it is not necessary for Hong Kong people to confront the autarchy head-on. We should instead reduce loss.

Don’t panic. The autarchy is not able to throw all dissidents in jail, but warn by examples, arresting notables and exemplars. Since the people in power are aware that backlash will be generated if the repression goes too far, they would not bring their power into full play. So, it is not necessary for protesters to fear the regime. Nonetheless, they should be smart at coping with it, not trespassing the red line but upholding the philosophy of “be water”, switching from one place to another and one manner to another in any protest anytime.

Greed is good. Another trick of the autarchy is to buy in political correctness by apportioning benefits and perks. To consolidate their power and position, the people in power hand out public money, which civilians are entitled to share. As long as it is clear that the perks and benefits handed out belong to the people, they can be turned into resources to support the protest so that the regime suffers a double loss after trying to trick the enemy.

Defy lies and stick it out

Persist in telling the truths. To legitimize the despotism, the autarchy needs to create a set of public values founded on lies and misrepresented facts. So, we have to defy lies by proactively disseminating the truths in every nook and cranny of the society so as to cancel out the effect of the swindles.

Size doesn’t matter. As the people in power prohibit people from assembling on various pretexts, large-scale demonstrations are hardly possible in the short run. Since massive operations draw in crackdown by the police, it is highly unlikely that there will be more than a million people taking to the streets for the time being. But interestingly enough, now even though an operation is a one-man band, it draws a lot of attention. It actually reminds the world about Hong Kong people who keep on fighting.

Start from what is around. The safest way to continue with the protest is to do something where you are situated with any group of people close to you. It is safe because there are still corners in Hong Kong the authoritarian regime is not able to get into. It is effective because we are familiar with the environment and the groups of people, hence knowing what yields twice the result with half the effort.

Visit echo chambers at times. The most important thing to do between the first and the next outbreak of social protest is to consolidate the forces established, uniting all that object to despotism, regardless of the reasons behind the objection. So long as they get together, sharing with each other the pain and sorrow in the past and the current concerns or hopes for the future, the temperature of togetherness will fuel the dying flames of protest.

Networking. Though the advantage of decentralization is no focal point for the suppression by the autarchy, the divided forces may not be put together in time when needed. Nevertheless, quantity is a lethal weapon in a fight against an autarchy. It is crucial to know how to connect the divided forces. It is not the case in which all the forces are put together under one leadership, but they are connected in one grand network. Since everyone carries more than one identity, the networks built by all overlap with each other, which makes the grand network way more tougher against the autarchy.

Be creative. It may not be possible to create the grand network with the way we used to organize political movements. But Hong Kong protesters are never wanting in creativity. Though we are not able to come up with any good ideas off hand, we finally can if we keep imagining and trying. What the autarchy lacks is exactly creativity, so always being led by the nose by the protesters. Despite a new way of staging a protest being annihilated by the people in power, the protesters can always conjure up a new path by creativity in little wiggle room.

Don’t give in. In spite of the daunting power of the autarchy, it has its Achilles' heel, which is hidden and protected against attacks. Provided we persevere in fighting and not giving in, from generation to generation, the victory day will come in the end.

(Benny Tai Yiu-Ting is a Hong Kong legal scholar and democracy activist.)

