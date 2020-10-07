Taiwanese Firms Need to Take Sides in an Uneven World | Ho Ming-sho

On October 3, 50 United States Senators sent a letter to the U.S. Trade Representative, urging a closer trade talk with Taiwan with the goal of reaching a bilateral trade agreement (BTA). The unprecedented move was a joint effort from the pro-Taiwan camp to nudge the reserved USTR in spite of the rapid warming-up of the diplomatic relations between the two countries. In September, the U.S. Department of State Under Secretary Keith Krach led a delegation to visit Taiwan. Prior to his departure, there were speculations that both governments would kick off the formal negotiations on BTA because the Taiwanese government had just announced the decision to lift the ban on American pork. However, the USTR’s last-minute intervention which cited Taiwan’s opposition parties' skepticism over American pork import hit the brakes on such bilateral negotiation. As such, Krach’s visit only concluded as in an explorative discussion.

During Krach’s visit, the People’s Republic of China sent its jet fighters to intrude into Taiwan’s airspace. Its official spokesperson menacingly denied the existence of the Taiwan Strait median line, which has long been the de facto demarcation between the air forces on the two sides. The same intimidation tactics took place when the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar came to Taiwan in August. The tighter U.S.-Taiwan official relationship and the growing military menace from China are symptomatic of Taiwan’s current diplomatic situation. As the island nation is tilting toward the U.S., China stepped up its coercive campaigns, which further marginalized those voices that favored a more conciliatory approach to Beijing.

Similarly, Taiwan’s economic sectors are feeling the same force of the continental drift. Since the 1990s, Taiwan’s industries have invested heavily in the mainland, taking the advantage of cheaper labor and labor cost. Their viability relied on the export access to the American and European markets, which were sustained when the Western leaders largely embraced the engagement doctrine in dealing with post-Tiananmen China. For more than two decades, such trilateral transactions brought about tangible economic benefits to Taiwan, as the country emerged as a high-tech hub and a global logistic center. Foxconn, the manufacturer of Apple’s iPhones, has employed more than one million workers in its assembly lines in China, while its headquarters in the suburb of Taipei has only several thousand workers.

The excessive reliance on offshore production brought about problems as well. For years, Taiwan’s wage growth failed to keep up with the GDP growth rate, which indicated the growing economic pie was not equally shared. With nearly one million Taiwanese permanently residing in China, they became the prime target of Beijing’s influence campaigns. There has been evidence that these residents flew home to vote for pro-China candidates at the behest of Chinese officials. In short, economic benefits were purchased at the cost of political sovereignty. In 2014, John Mearsheimer observed that “by trading with China and helping it grow into an economic powerhouse, Taiwan has helped create a burgeoning Goliath with revisionist goals that include ending Taiwan’s independence.”

Prior to the onset of the U.S.-China trade war in 2018, there have been forces upsetting the existing arrangement. The rising wage in China’s coastal cities and the promulgation of the Labor Contract Law in 2008 has forced Taiwanese firms to relocate their production, either to inland provinces or to Southeast Asian countries. Taiwan’s Sunflower Movement of 2014 visibly demonstrated the popular fear of being absorbed into a China-centered economic sphere, and the protest has successfully derailed the then Kuomintang government’s attempt to build a cross-straight economic tie. Riding on the wave of the Sunflower Movement, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) came to power in 2016 and has since promoted a New Southbound Policy in the attempt to decrease the reliance on China on economic and other fronts.

Donald Trump’s series of punitive tariffs against China’s imports accelerated Taiwan’s weaning off China, as the export-oriented manufacturers needed to find new production locations. In 2019, the repatriated investment reached a historical record, with 23 billion US dollars flowing from China to Taiwan. In an attempt to punish the independence-leaning DPP, Beijing suspended tourists and students to Taiwan, and inadvertently giving up its economic weapons in the influence campaigns. The COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the cross-straight travel to a trickle, further demonstrating Taiwan’s economic viability on its own.

Clearly, Taiwan’s business leaders are adapting to the new economic landscape. In 2018, Foxconn’s high-profile announcement of its investment in Wisconsin was largely seen as a rejoinder to Trump’s pledge to bring jobs back to America. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s leading chipmaker, decided to build a new foundry in Arizona in 2020. The investment was clearly related to the U.S. attempt to cut off the supply chain for the Chinese national champion Huawei.

A flat world used to be a slick metaphor for a globalized economy, where national borders became more and more permeable. Amidst the present coronavirus crisis with lockdowns, travel bans, and quarantine requirements, such analogy has lost its relevance. And the same goes for those globe-trotting business elites because they have to readjust to an emergent polarization. Hong Kong’s bankers used to thrive in the high tide of frictionless global trade. They facilitated the entrance of Western money to the China boom, helping China’s firms to secure foreign funding, and occasionally laundering the problematic wealth of China’s high-ranking officials. Under the US sanctions, such opportunities of financial brokerage will vanish soon. In a similar fashion, Taiwan’s firms will have to reinvent themselves in an increasingly uneven world.

(Ho Ming-sho, Professor, National Taiwan University)

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play