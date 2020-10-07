The safety catch in American democracy | Leung Kai-chi

Trump’s succumbence to the virus and admission to the hospital added more chaos to the existing variables of the U.S. election. There have been many “firsts” in American history in this general election. I hereby hope that Trump can recover soon and return the right to choose to the people; that all kinds of conjectures about personnel changes before the start of the new term will only remain as academic discussions.

When the outside world looks at this year’s U.S. general election, it could easily jump to the conclusion that “democracy is not a good thing”. Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power in accordance with the results of the general election is something that has never happened in the history of the U.S., and many Americans worry about witnessing the end of American democracy. However, the resilience of a system is often brought about only when it is being challenged. While the weaknesses of American democracy is being exposed, we are, in fact, also witnessing all the security mechanisms in the system, and how the worst-case scenario can always be avoided at the last minute.

The most popular saying earlier was that Trump would challenge the validity of mail-in ballots to overturn the election results. To that, many independent investigations have shown that mail-in ballots are actually very reliable, that even if human errors occur by individual ticketing station personnel, it does not pose more loopholes than any traditional ticketing stations. And if Trump is concerned about the fairness of the election, the U.S. Congress has been pushing for funding to improve election security and even a reform of the voting system, which were all unsupported by Trump. Now that he is suddenly making a huge fuss about election fraud, he was immediately criticized by public opinion for being inconsistent, and only looking for an excuse for a possible defeat when he is behind on the polls.

Can Trump really overturn the election result? This matter worries many, because he already has a history of not being held accountable for all of his violations in the past. For example, the U.S. Constitution stipulates that the appointment of senior officials must be confirmed by the Senate, a provision that Trump has repeatedly ignored in the past four years when he made personnel appointments as he pleases without authorization from the Senate. Normally, such a flagrant violation of the Constitution makes it no different from a dictatorship, yet because the Senate is Republican, it is a party that has shown no backbone against Trump’s abuse of power all four years. For the same reason, the appointment of the Supreme Court justice has aroused so many controversies, especially when the President and the Senate have the final say to the appointment of justices. If they collude to ensure a favorable composition of the court, and to group executive, legislative, and judicial into the same camp, the separation of these three powers will then exist only in the name.

However, on top of the separation of powers, American democracy has another key set-up: local autonomy. The founding fathers of the U.S. were far-sighted and stipulated that the presidential elections should be organized and arranged by the states themselves. In the current political chaos, the Federation has become the safety catch for American democracy.

At present, there is a lot of public opinion in the U.S. around the day of the general election, because the ballots from physical polling station will be counted before the mail-in ballots, and the projection is that voters who would vote in physical polling stations are more supportive of Trump than those mailing in their ballots. The first few percentage points upon the first counts will favor Trump more than Biden, although this will not reflect the actual support of the two. If Trump halts the vote-counting of the mail-in ballots at this point, and declares his re-election, would it cause serious political chaos?

It is at this moment when local autonomy will come into play. Regarding the key states of this general election, the governors, secretaries of state, and state legislatures are rarely being monopolized by one single party in a single state. In other words, it will be almost impossible for any political party to play tricks in the process of counting votes or selecting the candidates. At the very least, the counting of votes will continue until a comprehensive result occurs. If someone wants to challenge the election results, one has to find reasons for each state to appeal to the courts of the individual state first, and this will be very time-consuming.

Yes, democracy is time-consuming and even inefficient. However, sometimes this is a strength rather than a weakness. The more procedural it is, the more people are involved, the harder it is for any individual to abuse power, and the greater the chance of halting any unlawful operations.

The federal system in the U.S. is yet another layer of protection to American democracy, which further decentralizes power among more people. Even if federal politics cannot operate effectively, individual states can still manage on their own, and even act as checks and balances to federal political disorders. For example, in Hong Kong where the SAR government has been patting each other’s backs, if Yau Tsim Mong also has a government and its own court, where the Secretary for Justice of Yau Tsim Mong can bypass Teresa Cheng and directly sue Carrie Lam, then Hong Kong’s political landscape would turn out very differently.

Of course, for a tiny place like Hong Kong, there is no need for politics to turn so complicated. However, for a country with a population of hundreds of millions, various decentralized mechanisms become extremely crucial. In this environment, striving for democracy cannot only be limited to elections and the rule of law, but that an establishment of decentralized powers is necessary. After all, when all power is centralized at the center, or even on one person, moving towards dictatorship is inevitable.

