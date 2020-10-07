Xi Jinping wiping out Wang Qishan’s henchman?｜Liu Zhuo

The fall of Dong Hong, former aide of Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, announced last Friday is widely interpreted as another significant move by President Xi Jinping to wipe out henchman of Wang Qishan following the sentence of Ren Zhiqiang, former chairman of Huayuan Group, to 18 years of imprisonment. It is even speculated that the struggle between Xi and Wang is heading for a showdown. However, as the CCP’s power struggle is always staged behind the iron curtain, conflicting news has been leaked out in the capital that it is doubtful whether Xi Jinping has turned against Wang Qishan, and whether Ren Zhiqiang is Wang Qishan’s henchman.

Dong Hong has been a long time follower of Wang, and his fall reflects to a large extent that Wang Qishan can no longer serve as his protective umbrella, regardless of his will and whether he has taken concrete measures to help. However, news in Beijing also said that Wang has played it low-key since retiring from the Politburo Standing Committee after the 19th Party Congress because he truly wants to retire instead of secretively seeking a comeback. Overshadowing a superior is fatal disaster in China. Although rumors of Wang’s comeback were once rampant following the outbreak of the Sino-U.S. trade war, he never came out of retirement to tackle the crisis.

As the Secretary of Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, Wang Qishan has served as Xi Jinping’s executioner, killing thousands of high-ranking officials at provincial and ministerial levels in the name of anti-corruption. Wang has become a target of hatred for all major cliques of the CCP which deliberately promoted his merits to agitate Xi. But Xi would not be stupid enough to slaughter his own right-hand man, and Wang has also chosen to retire in his heyday. Hence he should be able to withdraw from politics safely. Dong Hong’s fall is not so much Xi’s intention to deter Wang, as it is a continuation of Wang’s let-go attitude.

News in Beijing also stated that international recognition of the relationship between Ren Zhiqiang and Wang Qishan has come to a standstill when Wang became the Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Ren has complained to his friends that power can change a person. Some years ago, Wang and Ren had a quarrel over opposing views and parted ways. In 2016, when Ren was penalized for criticizing state control of the media, Wang did not come to his assistance. Ren was sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment and Dong Hong was sacked probably because some of the Xi’s lineages tried to read his mind and targeted Wang as the enemy. Wang also did not lend a helping hand in order not to arouse Xi’s suspicion.

Serving a sentence outside of jail

More surprising is the news that Xi Jinping has instructed “not go to jail” after Ren Zhiqiang was brought before the court. Therefore, although Ren was sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment for the crimes of corruption, bribery, embezzlement of public funds and abuse of power as an executive of a state-owned enterprise, Ren agreed not to appeal upon hearing his verdict. Some critics said that Ren pleaded guilty because his son was held hostage by authorities, or he understands the unspoken rules of China’s judiciary too well and knows that his appeal will be rejected inevitably. In fact, his decision is more likely based on the knowledge of the “sacred decree” of “not going to jail.” His family is trying to apply for his serving a sentence outside of jail.

Serving a sentence outside of jail means that one needs not serve his sentence in jail; instead he or she will be subject to residential surveillance at home or at a designated location. Article 65 of the Criminal Procedure Law of the People’s Republic of China stipulates the following conditions for release on bail: where the criminal suspect or defendant is suffering from a serious illness and cannot take care of him/herself, or is during pregnancy and breastfeeding period, thus would not pose a threat to the society.

Information on the Internet shows that Chinese freelance journalist Gao Yu was convicted of leaking state secrets and was sentenced to five years of imprisonment at a second hearing in 2015. Nonetheless, she was allowed to serve her sentence outside of prison on medical grounds and for her old age of 71. A recent case of serving a sentence outside of jail concerned a 62-year old convict named Zhao Fuqin. According to an announcement on the Internet by the Prison Administration Bureau of Tianjin on September 30, Zhao, convicted of private distribution of state-owned assets, corruption, and bribery was approved for release on bail on the ground of serious illness.

Hence it is obvious that the 69-year-old Ren Zhiqiang will be allowed to serve his sentence outside of prison. His relationship with Wang Qishan and Xi Jinping, and the relationship between Wang and Xi, is not as straight forward as outsiders would speculate. It would be too naïve to think that Xi wants to suppress the second generation reds and wipe out Wang’s henchman, and Wang will sacrifice the knights in order to save the queen. The relationship among the second generation reds is very complicated. No doubt they are rivals, but at the same time they are comrades in defending CCP’s rule of China. Even if anti-Xi forces form an alliance, it will not become an anti-communist alliance.

(Liu Zhuo, Freelance writer)

