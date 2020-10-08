Editorial: What’s with KMT’s sudden anti-communism? | Apple Daily HK

By Fong Yuen

A few days ago, the Kuomintang (KMT) caucus suddenly proposed two resolutions in Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan calling for U.S. military aid in combating aggression by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and a resumption of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Taiwan. The two resolutions passed unanimously in the Yuan: The first urged the government to “request the U.S. to help resist the CCP,” while the second called for the “resumption of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and the U.S.”. At the sudden “transformation” of the KMT, what happened?

The U.S.-Taiwan relations have always been a taboo to the KMT. Ma Ying-jeou’s “the first battle is the last” saying is still echoing in the air, and here comes a 180, demonstrating how the mainstream within the party is facing deep desperation.

Over the years, the KMT has spared no effort kissing the ass of the CCP, and has lost a great deal of support on the island. The younger generation has basically denounced the party, leaving behind a gang made up of the old and weak. At present, the sentiments on the island are tipping to one side, while the Taiwan-U.S. relations have advanced by leaps and bounds. In addition, the huge humiliation from the CCP right before the Straits Forum a short while ago has pushed the KMT into a corner, and it has no choice but to cut losses for survival.

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu earlier suggested that the U.S. and Taiwan “currently do not seek to establish comprehensive diplomatic relations”, and the emphases there are “currently” and “comprehensive”. In the long run, the development of bilateral relations between the U.S. and Taiwan in stages will still be the goal of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). The two resolutions by the KMT aim to get a small win over the DPP, to show a little more “aggression”, which is really a desperate last straw to gain a few public opinion brownie points.

Joseph Wu’s statement was a consensus reached by the two parties after the U.S. Under Secretary of State visited Taiwan. The U.S. is busy with the general elections, and the E.U. stance is still unclear. In Asia, Pompeo just went to Japan to operate the Asian “Little NATO”, and sought consensus with Japan, India, and Australia. If there is some form of a military alliance to be formed, there are also expectations for other ASEAN countries, and even Taiwan, to join. Therefore, now is not the time to provoke the CCP to start a war.

Now is also not the time to establish U.S.-Taiwan diplomatic relations, especially when the U.S. is committed to helping Taiwan join the United Nations. There were the North and South Korea precedents in this regard. Although it will be very difficult, there is no need to rush and hence the provocation towards the CCP will be less – that is the basis for the DDP’s “not currently” theory.

Although the two major resolutions by the KMT are eye-catching, they also carry huge risks. The first is that the CCP could be seriously offended, when the fact that the entire island of Taiwan rejects the CCP is made known to the world. This is not a small provocation for the CCP, and declares that the CCP’s policy of Taiwan unification has failed completely. If the CCP cuts its ties with the KMT, it is losing the only political foundation on the island; if the CCP does not cut ties with the KMT, it appears incompetent. The CCP-KMT relations is approaching a watershed, and it all depends on whether the CCP is tolerant of the KMT’s apostasy.

The second is despite the change of face, will the KMT will the support of the people on the island? This is still a variable. Most young people in Taiwan have had no hope for the KMT for quite some time already, and the reality is just some veteran politicians' self-entertainment which makes no difference to the political ecology of the island. If the KMT makes this “huge sacrifice” but does not restore the hearts of the people, what an extremely uneconomical lose-lose.

The third is this change of face was obviously led by the party’s youths and the middle-aged generations who have marginalized Ma Ying-jeou. As such, political disputes within the KMT will escalate, and it is still to be observed if this will cause another split which hurts the KMT even deeper. Anyhow, this is a highly risky performance of walking on thin ice, the ultimate fight, with pain that can only be self-acknowledged.

The passage of these two bills by Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan has little impact on the DPP. Both bills show little specific implementation content, and are only expressing certain consensus. The basic principle is there, so priorities, urgency, and procedures will follow in accordance with the situation. If big strides cannot be made, incremental changes will do for now. When the time is right, anything can be done. The KMT now has these two resolutions in hand, which means that whatever the DDP wants to do, and how to do what they want, the KMT will have to keep its mouth shut and follow along. These resolutions are enabling the DPP to advance and retreat as it pleases, while tying the hands and feet of the KMT.

The one with the biggest headache is of course the CCP, which spends decades to cultivate the KMT, money going down the drain and the words and conversations that have been flushed down the toilet. The CCP must be beating its chest just at the thought of it. However, the KMT is the only political power the CCP can count on on the island. Even if it has not been as reliable in recent years, at least it still has a place, and exactly catching the CCP in a conundrum where it cannot afford to lose the KMT, but is also unsure of what to do with it.

As for the Americans, at the passage of the two bills in the Taiwan Legislative Yuan, they are but “happy for it”. It is better than nothing, vague enough, and a good showpiece. The initiative is always in the hands of the Americans. When the Americans want diplomatic relations established between Taiwan and the U.S., they can establish it anytime, now that the two parties in Taiwan have a consensus. When the Americans say hold on, let me take my time, then the establishment of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Taiwan will slow down. The Americans are free to advance or retreat, to do so now or later, all based on their needs. Such freedom.

The KMT is green with envy, the DDP is playing by ear, the Americans are cool as a cucumber, and the CCP’s ass is on fire. With these climaxes and highlights, good show, good show indeed.

