A freak of sustainable power｜Lee Yee

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection(CCDI) of the CCP(Chinese Communist Party) announced that Dong Hong, the former senior disciplinary inspector for China’s central government has been under investigation for “suspected serious violation of laws and party rules”. This is another high-ranking cadre closely associated with Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan that has been dislodged from a position, following Ren Zhiqiang, which begs the question of whether Wang is in a precarious position.

When Xi Jinping rose to power in 2012, Wang, who served as the secretary of the CCDI, was tasked with “fighting against graft”. Dubbed “anti-graft tsar”, he knocked 400 provincial military big tigers of sub-national level, including Zhou Yongkang, Guo Boxiong and Ling Jihua, out of their positions, which has since established Xi Jining’s supreme standing. After the 19th National Congress of the CCP in 2017, Wang did not stay with the Central Committee of the CCP, but took on the position of Vice-President of China.

In February this year, Ren Zhiqiang, a close friend of Wang’s and former chairman and party committee secretary of Hua Yuan Real Estate Group, criticized Xi Jinping for being “a buffoon who is naked but stands on being the king”. It was believed he had made such bold remarks because he was among the second-generation reds and backed by Wang. He was incommunicado in March, indicted for corruption in July, and sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment in September.

The news of Dong Hong evicted from his position is jaw-dropping. Having been an anti-graft chief commander for eight years, he was a senior deputy and chamberlain of Wang’s. To everyone’s surprise, one of the key figures in the anti-graft campaign is corrupt, which suggests that in the system where “no government officials are not corrupt”, the anti-graft campaign is just the instrument of getting rid of rivals in political fights. Anyone not toeing Xi’s line will be forced out.

It is hardly possible for anyone to rule out the possibility that the removal of Ren and Dong is leveled at Wang. Irrespective of whether Wang is at Ren’s back, Xi would suspect Ren’s criticism of him was endorsed by Wang, at least Ren was self-assured for having Wang at his back. And the ousting of Dong even poses a threat to Wang: Even though he is still the Vice-President of the country, he has to fare on in a blue funk. His close-knit relationship with Xi has already turned into a hostile one.

That is the destiny of sustainable power of supremacy as evidenced by several thousand years of Chinese history. It was a dynastic convention in China that emperors would kill statesmen with great achievements, not least those who helped monarchs seize and consolidate power. Among all, the most ruthless were Liu Bang(247-194 BC), a bandit leader who became first Han emperor Han Gaozu, and Zhu Yuanzhang(1328-1398), first Ming dynasty emperor Hongwu. The two killed nearly all outstanding founding ministers and great generals for they had military and political power in hand with great achievements that made their bosses feel uneasy and insecure, hence posing a threat to the kings.

When power is absolute and sustainable, the ones in power are bound to suspect all the high-ranking. Without a mechanism for transfer of supreme power, while dictators would keep a watchful eye on the high-ranking, the latter in a predicament would be wary of the former as well. Statistic shows that among 408 emperors in the dynastic China, 61 met an untimely end, with some killed by close-knit courtiers and eunuchs, some by uncles and brothers, some by fathers and sons, and some killed simply for being heirs. In a system where power is absolute and sustainable, there is no pure relationship between father and son, elder and younger brother or uncle and nephew, but just fierce battles among heirs.

Despite the abolition of monarchy, sanguinary slaughters in transfer of supreme power would go on until democratic election is established. Worse still, the battles were not confined to the royal court, but were rolled out in the name of social movements. When Mao was in power, the so-called “mass movements” were stirred up one after another, which embroiled the common people in the bitterness of class struggles. After all, it was all about Mao craving for dislodging those posing a threat to him from their positions - Peng Dehuai, Liu Shaoqi and Lin Biao, etc..

Deng Xiaoping was the one who rumbled the freak of sustainable power, hence setting up a system of intergenerational succession. However, being tottering, it cured the symptoms but not the disease. After a short while of political stability, it was crushed by the sustainable power of supremacy. The tragedies in history in which everyone felt insecure was put on the stage again. Yes, everyone feels insecure and no one is safe. The dictator also tosses about in bed.

The most disastrous calamity sustainable power brings about is the one in absolute power without statutory tenure of office is free to do what he likes, and deaf to dissent, so that he would make every possible decision divorced from reality and silly. The fast degeneration of Hong Kong in recent years is the consequence of China having relapsed into sustainable power.

(Lee Yee, a prominent political commentator in Hong Kong who embarked on a career of writing and subediting in 1956, has been contributing unremittingly political commentaries to the local press.)

---------------------------------

