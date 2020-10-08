CCP to eradicate democracy at the fifth plenum | Lui Yue

U.S. President Trump has been infected by COVID-19 but returned to the White House after only three days in the hospital. He claimed to be an “invincible hero” who cannot be defeated by neither Biden nor the virus. According to a CSIS survey, 54% of the Americans see China as the country that poses the biggest challenge to the U.S. During an interview with Fox, Giuliani said, “I hold them (the CCP) responsible for what happened...they attacked us with this (the virus).” Trump has merged the presidential election and CCP virus, and as it is less than a month before the election, a stronger CCP element would of course be thrown in.

It looks like October surprise doesn’t just happen in the U.S. but every move in Beijing has been causing a storm. On Oct. 2, Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) announced, Dong Hong, the former deputy ministerial inspector of the central inspection team, has been suspected of serious party and legal violations, and is undergoing disciplinary review and investigations. The news has stirred up huge public opinion, as Dong Hong has been following Wang Qishan and working in various departments for the past 20 years. He has been called “the administrator” of Wang. At the 18th National Congress of the CCP, Wang became a Politburo Standing Committee and took on the job of the Secretary of the CCDI; Dong also followed and became the Deputy leader/leader of the central inspection team at CCDI.

After the 18th National Congress, as per Xi Jinping’s order, Wang started the anti-corruption campaign and investigates everyone including current and former party and country leaders. As the power of Wang and CCDI drastically expanded, people in and outside of the party started calling “Xi-Wang system.” But Wang noticed there is no legal support on both the power and responsibilities of CCDI, and the existing Ministry of Supervision has limited authority, so he started to facilitate the establishment of the Supervision Committee. At the seventh plenary session of the 18th CCDI, it was confirmed that preparation works for forming the National Supervisory Commission (NSC) would be one of the key tasks in 2017. Wang announced in his annual report, that Supervision Law would be considered to pass at the first session of the 13th National People’s Congress and NSC would be officially established.

During the constitution amendment in 2018, NSC was conveniently established, but the leadership positions of both CCDI and NSC have landed on Zhao Leji. Zhao does not have a very strong personality, from forming national and regional supervision committee to introducing Supervision Law, he promotes strict disciplines and controls from the senior-level officials to the lowest rank staff, and emphasizes Xi’s personal will. With both CCDI and NSC working on full power, Xi aims to “eliminate” threats within the party.

Speaking of state politics, as Trump has in his campagin suggested that he will “correct all the mistakes made by previous presidents in the past 28 years,” how about Xi and how would he set the tone for the 20th National Congress with the Fifth Plenum of the 19th? On Aug. 26, after Xi awarded the flags to public security, the Ministry of Public Security declared they would give their all to safeguard the CCP’s “political security,” maintain the harmony and stability of the Fifth Plenum of the 19th National Congress. According to Xinhua News Agency, “Regulations on the Work of the Central Committee of the CCP” will be formulated and introduced at the Fifth Plenum on Oct. 26-29 in Beijing. These regulations are actually implementing “four awarenesses” and “two maintains” on the Central Committee, the core authority created by the National Congress, and required all the committee members to pledge not to discuss the successor for the 20th National Congress and that Xi will stay in power. That is basically to overthrow the collective leadership and leader’s term limit that was established during the reform and opening 42 years ago from the highest organizational structure of the party. It is easy to see Dong Hong incident was just a little warning to all Central Committee members: any of them could meet the same fate, whoever they are.

On Dec. 27, 2019, CCP central government printed and published “Regulations on the work of grassroots organizations and state agencies” and tighted the shackles on 750 million civil servants from the grassroots of the party and government bodies, coupling with years of battling corruption and the model political reform that China always likes to flaunt – village-level democracy has been greatly damaged. If you search “village committee, triad” in Baidu, many results would come up. At the end of 2019, the police exposed a secret base in Xinyang which belonged to the local inspection and supervision team, known as the city’s biggest “triad-related” case. It started with the local government having occupied some land to build an international commercial center but did not compensate the landowner; instead, it accused the village committee and the two autonomous organizations of being “triad organizations.” All 38 members were arrested and possessions belong to the members and the organizations have been confiscated. The only reason the case had been exposed was because the members revealed in court that they have been interrogated and forced to confess.

Xi will continue accelerating in his path as a dictator and mafia leader at the Fifth Plenum; with more people from the White House team and Pentagon being infected by COVID-19, the China-U.S. cold war is far from over in October.

(Lui Yue, veteran Chinese journalist)

Click here for Chinese version

