The last lesson in freedom｜Glacier Kwong

This week, the Education Bureau (EDB) cancelled the registration of a teacher of the Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong for spreading the message of “independence of Hong Kong” in his teaching materials, and the then Principal was also issued a letter of reprimand by the Education Bureau. A total of six teachers were disciplined by the EDB in the incident, including a letter of reprimand for the vice-principal for alleged “inadequate supervision”, and warning letters for three teachers who used teaching materials for lessons.

This is a blatant violation of fundamental human rights. Not only our freedom of speech and freedom of being conscious are lost, but also the access to such freedoms being barred by the government is also revoked.

The incident reminds me of a story I read in my childhood at secondary school-- la dernière class (The Last Class), which was written during the Franco-Prussian War by Alphonse Daudet.

In a village in Alsace, Little Frans was late for school on a Sunday morning because he was afraid that his French teacher, Mr. M Hamel, would ask him about participles. He had wanted to skip class to play and watch Prussian soldiers practicing, but still decided to go to school in the end. On his way to the town hall, Frans heard people talking about a newly posted bulletin, wondering what the news was. When he arrived at school, he found the classrooms quiet instead of bustling as usual. Mr. M Hamel was dressed neatly. The back row in the classroom was filled with villagers from the town. When the class started, Mr. M Hamel said that was the last lesson of the French course. Little Franz was shocked and regretted he had not studied hard enough, but it was then too late.

Although it is about the language the French wanted to stick up for for in the story, the story and the incident in Hong Kong share a similar context. While we are being forced to give up the access to certain concepts, i.e. freedom of speech, the French were being forced to give up their language. And both the teachers in Hong Kong and Mr. M Hamel are trying to fulfil their responsibilities as teachers to teach the students values and concepts that are important.

The occupation of a teacher entails the responsibilities to teach pupils to distinguish right from wrong, provide them with knowledge, and assist them with personal growth (師者，傳道、授業、解惑也。) The teachers in the school and Mr. Hamel are doing their job, providing the students with the above so as to enable them to become independent individuals. Unfortunately, that is not what the HKSAR government would like to see.

What the authoritarian regime wants is complete obedience. Beijing wants Hong Kongers to do as they are told, but critical thinking or access to information and values get in the way of this. It is hard to deprive you of the freedom you have been enjoying, because you had a taste of it and will never voluntarily give it up. But if the concept of freedom has always been foreign to you, then it would not hurt if you are asked to be submissive. This is why the government has been regretting introducing Liberal Studies as one of the core subjects on the city’s secondary curriculum, and also why they are targeting teachers—they are the ones who have immense influence over the youngsters in Hong Kong, the future of our hometown .

If the young generation remains unfamiliar with the freedom they ought to enjoy as an individual, Hong Kong will be doomed. No one will carry the torch of the democratic movement. And Hongkong will finally become fully under CCP’s control, without anyone within to stop them. We have to protect our youths and make sure that they grow up in a place where they have access at least to what freedom means, even though it is indeed difficult to provide room for that now.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play