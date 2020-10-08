Resolution of ‘Re-establishing Taiwan-U.S. Diplomatic Relations’: a consensus reached or a problem aroused?｜Tsao Po-kai

On 6 October, the resolutions of “Re-establishing Taiwan-U.S. Diplomatic Relations” and “U.S. Assisting Taiwan’s Resistance against China” were unanimously passed in the Taiwan Legislative Yuan, marking a rare consensus among various political parties for Taiwan-U.S. relations. While, both resolutions are of good intent, they have inevitably touched on the sore points of the issue. If not handled with care, they may ultimately backfire.

The first sticky point lies in the implication of establishing a formal diplomatic relation with Taiwan. No matter it is a resumption of relationship or a reestablished official relationship in the name of Taiwan, it means a huge challenge to the Americans as it virtually announces the abandonment of the “one China” policy that has been sustaining for the past 40 years. Although amidst the rapid improvement of relations between the two places recently, there emerged the rare appeal for establishing formal diplomatic connection with Taiwan by Congressman Tom Tiffany, it is still a distant hope to have a consensus reached in the Congress. Even if it did happen, the U.S. President, with diplomatic power in his hand, would not take the risk of making tangible moves.

Don’t let it be domestic political struggle

Another difficulty is the possibility of direct military intervention by the U.S.. In military terms, the Americans' consensus is to act in accordance with the principles outlined in the “Six Assurances” and “Taiwan Relations Act”, which involve enabling Taiwan to have the capabilities to defend itself. However, the stance gets ambiguous when it comes to the actual involvement of the U.S. in case a war really breaks out across the Strait. Last year, the unanimous endorsement of the “Taiwan Assurance Act” in the Congress was in fact owing to its fundamental alignment with the aforementioned principles.

Indeed, any policy that may involve military actions is of great concern in the U.S.. Until now, the support for “Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act”, which grants the President the power of direct military intervention in case Taiwan is invaded, is still limited to Republican Congressmen only. When it comes to convincing the Democrats and getting it passed, there is certainly a long way to go.

This shows that to maintain the status quo across the Strait is a consensus between the two political parties in the U.S., and possible discrepancies merely lie in the extent of the American commitment. The recently activated “Taiwan Travel Act” and “TAIPEI Act”, both of which are indeed unprecedented milestones, prove that the U.S. is only willing to strengthen its tie with Taiwan in various aspects on the premise that such moves do not violate the “Taiwan Relations Act”.

Therefore, what Taiwan can do and should pursue is to work within the existing legal framework as it tries to maximize its collaboration with the U.S.. As long as the Americans perceive Taiwan as a valuable ally, they will be more motivated to further develop the respective tie. Otherwise, if Taiwan pushes too hard on the matter, it will unavoidably trigger tension among the U.S., China and itself. This will only make the Americans baulk at connecting with Taiwan and once again identify the latter as a trouble maker.

Yet it is encouraging that the unanimous passing of the two resolutions reflects that it is a majority view of the Taiwan public to enhance the connection with the U.S.. By showing to the Americans that Taiwan “means business”, this will be a major boost as well as a valuable bargaining chip in developing the future relationship. Nevertheless, it is worth noticing that Kuomintang, who initiated the resolutions, has deliberately focused on the two sticky issues. Naturally, it arouses suspicion of their hidden agenda: To make things difficult so as to embarrass the government, and on the other hand, to whitewash the pro-China image of its own.

In view of the complicated and professional nature of diplomatic relations, the Taiwan government and the public have to work cohesively so as to engage meaningfully in the U.S.-China rivalry. As for the two resolutions mentioned above, while appreciating the positive intent behind them, all efforts will be deemed futile if it is to be reduced to a matter of mere domestic political struggle, disappointing and disheartening all who have been truly striving for the progress of Taiwan-U.S. relations.

(Tsao Po-kai, master student in conflict management, Georgetown University)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play