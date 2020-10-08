Guardian and Executioner | Allan Au Ka-lun

History will not simply repeat itself but it gives us the opportunity to learn from past mistakes. The 2019 documentary “Mr. Jones” chronicles the struggles of a Welsh journalist in search of the truth. The plot is more than familiar, it is a portrayal of every profession today.

Gareth Jones, the protagonist of the biographical thriller film based in the 1930s, was a professional freelance reporter unrecognized by the government. Because of his heritage, he can speak Russian and with that, he traveled deep into the Soviet Union to Moscow with a burning desire to investigate why, in Europe and America, the world suffered the Great Depression yet the Soviet economy under Joseph Stalin was expanding. He did not have a journalist pass but he was a typical example of fearlessness, professionalism and truth-seeking. In the end, he uncovered the Holodomor under the Soviet’s “Great Leap Forward,” laying bare the hypocrisy of utopia.

Jones met a group of internationally recognized and renowned media and news agency journalists in Moscow. Many mainstream journalists were fully aware of the calamity but none of them dared to make inquiries and chose to turn a willing blind eye. Some left-wing intellectuals genuinely embraced the communal slogan of a destiny that unites all the people of the world. Some have long lost any dignity for their professional ideals in pursuit of a stable and comfortable life. For an autocratic machine to function, it must depend on the collusion of professionals. There is no shortage of corrupted and depraved people in any professional sector.

Many people may overlook another important role in the film, the Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times Moscow correspondent Walter Duranty. He was highly regarded within his industry but he used his considerable status and reputation to defend the power, denied the existence of the genocidal famine in Ukraine, and even forced his subordinates to write against their wills.

After Jones published articles revealing his discovery of the Holodomor, Duranty used his well-established credibility to publicly attack Jones, refuting the investigation of the young journalist. The American journalist, a highly respectable winner of the Pulitzer Prize who enjoyed independence and freedom, was willing to be Stalin’s apologist. In a classic scene in the film, Jones encountered Duranty, one is the guardian of the truth and the other is the executioner of professional values. The arrogant Duranty asserted that at some point in life, one must make a choice. There are a million reasons to be subservient to the rich and powerful, for economic cooperation, for harmony and friendship, and so on. In closing, Duranty parroted Stalin’s notorious phrase: “You can’t make an omelette without breaking eggs.”

Jones chose to unveil the truth and as a result, he was ridiculed by others and cut off by the government. This is the choice everyone must make in the age of power. If you choose to pursue comfort and stability, then you must succumb to survive; if you choose to defend your values, then you must endure endless suppression as you wait for the dawn of a new day.

What did “Mr. Jones” guard? It was the truth. Even under the disguise of a world of utopia, the truth is that a dictatorship no less a dictatorship. During the Great Depression in Western countries, Moscow enjoyed illusional prosperity when in reality, the country advanced as its people regressed and the prosperous age was built upon the corpses of its people. In fact, journalists were arranged to stay in designated hotels with their every move under surveillance. They were only allowed to eat, drink and be merry and to satisfy their sexual desires. The truth is, power is always afraid of the truth, hence it can only create its own make-believe truth to obscure the real truth.

Never forget and there will be repercussions. Jones first uncovered that the first Five-Year Plan implemented by Stalin was out of control. In order to ensure the food supply in the cities, a great famine was created in the rural areas that killed millions of peasants. George Orwell’s Animal Farm was in fact inspired by Jones’s articles about the Ukrainian famine of 1933. Later, Duranty’s work was increasingly under fire for failing to report the famine and he became a disgrace in the history of the industry. A member of the editorial board of The New York Times once said that Duranty’s Pulitzer Prize works on the Soviet Union were “some of the worst reporting to appear in this newspaper.”

There is a shadow of Duranty in every profession, from journalists, teachers, social workers, barristers, doctors, civil servants to administrative officers. They started their careers motivated and ambitious, then suddenly they gave up all their efforts and turned to the dark side. They tear down the professional values that had provided them with their positions of glory, flattering the rich and powerful and being complacent about it. There is also a Jones in every profession, working hard and fighting for what he believes. When the dust of history settles, no one will glorify the atrocities of starvation and no one will sing of the greatness of totalitarianism.

(Allan Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist)

