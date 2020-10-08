Heavy burden on pan-democracy lawmakers who stay on｜Martin Lee

Last week, the poll result on the issue of pan-democracy Legislative Council(LegCo) members to go or stay was released. Since neither the pro nor con scored more than 50%, the threshold of authorization, the decision about retaining the post or quit had to be made by the lawmakers themselves. In the end, 21 non-royalist councilors opted to stay on.

Quite some reproaches and even sarcastic ridicule poured by fellow travelers on the decision are still being seen in the public opinion. In fact, neither option was absolutely correct while either of them was to be criticized or even lashed out at. As the poll result was for reference only, the final decision had to be made by the legislators themselves.

Choose what is good and hold fast to it

Early in the author’s political career, he advanced towards the LegCo through the functional constituency. In 1985, the LegCo opened up 24 seats for the elected, among which 12 were from indirect elections among District Councilors and 12 from functional constituencies. I was elected via the legal functional constituency among Henry Litton QC and solicitor Lau Wai-hung. At the time, the legal profession held a large-scale election forum where I was asked by a person of the same trade: “If there were conflicts of interest between the legal profession and the society as a whole, which side would you attach more importance?”

Of course I understood that in the eye of that lawyer, more importance should be attached by a professional representative to the legal profession. Nonetheless, fearless of losing votes, I insisted on putting it bluntly: “If I were elected, I would be the very representative of your profession in the LegCo, so I would do my very best to bring the opinions of the legal profession into the LegCo. However, I would vote according to public interest. If you don’t agree with my orientation, you can vote me out.” I thought I would not be approved of, but it turned out I was praised with a burst of applause. Finally I was elected swimmingly.

When seats in the LegCo were opened for direct elections for the first time in 1991, the United Democrats of Hong Kong(forerunner of the Democratic Party) dispatched 14 members to run in the event. While drawing up the political platform, we encountered two thorny problems – the attitude towards restoring death penalty and taking in Vietnamese boat people. The polls back then suggested that more than 70% of Hong Kong people supported restoration of death penalty and revoking Hong Kong’s status as a “first port of asylum”. In accordance with the convention of British Parliament, it was not mandatory for lawmakers to toe the party line on moral agendas. To deliberate over orientations of the United Democrats of Hong Kong towards the two issues, we called a special conference. At the meeting, though we put forward our stands on opposing restoration of death penalty as well as advocating abrogation of it, we won over unanimous support from the party members. As to the stand on continuously receiving Vietnamese boat people, it was supported by the majority. Besides, the party members also approved of writing the respective orientations into the political platform for making it clear to the electorate. Though the author was so pleased with the outcomes, he said loud and clear that in view of the fact that the party did not go for the mainstream public opinion, we had no idea how many of the 14 candidates would lose the elections. While the 12 ended up the winners, the 2 losers(one of them is former Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah) had steered due the opposite orientations all of a sudden at election forums. And the stands upheld by the rivals who won the two seats we lost were the same as ours.

No politicians would defy public opinion. But for some big agendas, they should not only hold dear to public opinion. If a councilor chooses what is good and holds fast to it, he/she should publicly explain the rationale behind the stand against the public opinion and get well prepared for taking the political risk of the decision. He/She might be spurned by voters or lose the election, which is the law of genuine democratic elections.

The 21 pan-democracy legislators who opted for staying on would surely understand the ramifications of their decision. Nevertheless, the reality does not allow them to abdicate their seats. In the year ahead, not only will they have to deal with the difficulty of even taking a step forward, but also be queried and criticized. They will be obliged to be heavily burdened with overwhelming political responsibilities.

The author pays tribute to them for their perseverance in stiving for safeguarding the rights and interests of the Hong Kong society!

(Martin Lee is a barrister and founder of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party.)

