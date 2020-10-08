Strengthen Taiwan-U.S. strategic and economic partnership｜Peter Chow

In the age of globalization, when manufacturers decided where to invest, keeping costs down and ensuring just-in-time-supply were of paramount importance. In the new cold war era, however, geopolitical concerns are driving manufacturers to come up with alternative ideas when they are to decide which parts of the world to produce their products. The production base has to be compatible with the target market and there should be no security concerns, or the products cannot make their way into the target market no matter how good the product quality and prices are. Therefore, adjustment to the production chain is not only about ensuring just-in-time supply but also taking into account systemic risks. All the “just-in-case” factors have to be considered. Costs are not the only concern.

To maintain their competitiveness in their target markets, manufacturers have to strive to boost their productivity. When making changes to their supply chain, they have to up the automation quotient, apply data control measures to achieve industrial upgrade, restructure the security setting of the production line and minimize the possibility of abrupt breakage of the production chain. This strategy carries great practical significance for Taiwanese businessmen who relocate their businesses back to Taiwan. As for manufacturers leaving China for somewhere else, when adjusting their production chain they need to decide carefully where and what to invest in, taking into consideration the specifics of a given industry, consumers' demands in the target markets and the production technology they possess. Any gap in geography between different parts along the production line should be minimized. These manufacturers should also avoid relying on a single production base or production plant and work on maximizing the security of their spare part inventory.

Taiwan-U.S. industrial strategic alliance

It is against this backdrop that economic and trade relations between Taiwan and the U.S. are getting closer, and that will have a positive impact on Taiwan, in that Taiwan will be able to get more involved in regional integration (this topic was covered in Apple Daily’s Forum section on 25 September`), which will in turn help promote Taiwan’s industrial upgrade, push up domestic wages and strengthen investors' confidence. Precisely speaking, the U.S. will surely choose to form strategic alliances with competent sectors and manufacturers in Taiwan, thus accelerating Taiwan’s technological advancement and boosting the competitiveness of domestic industries. For manufacturers in Taiwan, it is a matter of “aiming high or you may fall below the average”, as the saying goes.

Between the 1960s and the 1980s, Taiwan exported a great deal of products to the U.S., thus driving up domestic wages. But ever since Taiwan opened the door to mainland Chinese investment, the wages of low-skilled Taiwanese workers had not gone up much. In some sectors, many jobs had been lost to China. With the formation of more industrial strategic alliances between Taiwan and America, productivity will increase and workers' ages may rise markedly. All this will halt the worsening trend of uneven distribution of income.

Over the past few years, savings in Taiwan have always exceeded investment, while excess reserve of banks has been standing at NTD2 trillion. Yet there has been no investment outlet for the reserve. If investors' confidence is given a boost because of improvement in Taiwan-U.S. relations, the reserve can be put to good use and capital translated into greater productivity. On the other hand, investing part of the funds in the U.S. will benefit Taiwan-U.S. relations. A few days ago, 50 U.S. senators wrote to Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, calling for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to begin negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with Taiwan (which contains elements of a free trade agreement), maintain friendly ties between the Capitol Hill and Taiwan, and consolidate partisan policies that support Taiwan, so that Taiwan-U.S. relations will not be affected regardless of which party will head the next U.S. administration.

The U.S. has always been Taiwan’s most important strategic partner, but China is its biggest market. Amid the new cold war, Taiwan must reinforce its economic and trade relations with the U.S.. Strategic partnership and trade partnership should be integrated. This is a strategy related to the survival and growth of a country. In such an international setting with external restrictions, it does not matter what ideology is adopted or which side one takes.

Another aspect of the strategic alliance between Taiwan and the U.S. involves industries of the two countries joining forces to tap emerging markets in Southeast Asia. Without doubt, one objective of Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy is to make the island less dependent on the Chinese market. But since the government launched the policy, growth of investment in Southeast Asia and exports to the region has been insignificant, and Taiwan has not been particularly less reliant on the Chinese market. A few years ago, Richard C. Bush, former chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan, told me that for the New Southbound Policy to succeed, Taiwan had to align itself with America’s national interests.

Going south is the starting point of cooperation

America’s trade deficit with Southeast Asian countries is higher than with Japan. This has largely to do with the foreign investment strategy of many U.S. multinational companies. They merely need local workers and local natural resources to manufacture products which are then shipped back to the U.S.. Japan’s multinational companies, on the other hand, make efforts to develop the market of the host country or other markets. The U.S. is keen to develop the Southeast Asian market, and that provides a great starting point for cooperation between the U.S. and Taiwan.

Yours truly has conducted an empirical analysis of the comparative benefits (competitiveness) of U.S. and Taiwanese exports to 10 Southeast Asian countries and calculated the indicative comparative interest index of each product. The exports were divided into four categories to form a chart of four quadrants. The idea was to identify industries in which Taiwan is stronger than the U.S. and the other way round. The result could shed light on how the two countries could cooperate on the manufacturing front. The thesis on the research was presented to some scholars of U.S. think tanks and U.S. government officials in a seminar in 2017. The summary was also sent to Taiwanese institutions involved in economic and trade negotiations for future reference. Last month, when U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach visited Taiwan and met with Taiwan’s top official in charge of economic and trade affairs, he mentioned the New Southbound Policy as one of the joint projects between Taiwan and the U.S.. I am pleased to see the said research is now one of the topics being discussed in the discourse on the promotion of stronger Taiwan-U.S. relations. On this basis, hopefully economic and trade authorities of the two countries can make more detailed plans and implement them, so that the Taiwanese and U.S. economies and industries can benefit, and that Taiwan’s strategic position in the Indo-Pacific region can be elevated.

(Peter Chow, Professor of Economics, City University of New York)

