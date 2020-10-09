How did the sudden rise of Taiwan’s national identity happen? | Chang Yu-tzung

According to the statistics from the Ministry of National Defense, military aircraft from China has at least harassed Taiwan 51 times since Sep. 16, 2020, which is extremely aggressive and threatening to Taiwan’s national security. Apart from warning the U.S. not to interfere with its “internal affair,” China also uses this approach in an attempt to curb the power of Taiwan independence.

In the Diplomat magazine published on May 29, 2020, an analysis was done by using previous poll information and the conclusion was the majority of Taiwanese want “current status unchanged.” But actually, there has been a big change in the past two years regarding Taiwan’s national identity. According to the newly published information from Election Study Center, National Chengchi University on Jul. 2, 2020, the number of people identifying themselves as “Taiwanese” had been increasing since 1992, which then dropped after the Sunflower student movement in 2014, but has been on the rise again since 2019 and even reaches the historical height of 67% in 2020.

A staggering 94% of people tend not to agree with unification. Between 2018 and 2020 the number of people supporting independence has risen drastically, while people preferring the current status unchanged are continuously decreasing. The poll from Taiwan Foundation for Democracy published on Jun 22, 2020, showed the same tendency in their result with 64.4% supporting Taiwan independence, which is the highest in 30 years; only 7.9% of people want to remain in the current status and 17.8% want unification.

Why is there a drop in the numbers of people who want unification, and even the number of people who want “current status unchanged” has a sharp dip? People would normally use generational shift theory to explain why there are suddenly more people with national identity and support independence, or believe it was because of Taiwan education reform policy in 1999. However, neither can explain why national identity’s development trend has been non-linear (ups and downs), then a sudden jump. We must be missing an important factor.

In social psychology, situationalism stressed that different scenarios would significantly affect people’s behavior and traits (attitude, value). Both Alexander Kuo and Yotan Margalit have used this theory to criticize the first generation of national identity theory, which is primordialist and constructivism, as they have not realized the problem that a person’s national identity would change within a short period of time.

The second-generation national identity theorists such as David Laitin of Stanford University explained the formation of the “new national identity” from his own personal perspective and through his own rationale, but he has also neglected the importance of stimulation from the different scenarios and underestimated the malleable of national identity.

Taiwan’s experience is very much in line with the view of situationalists. Before 1990, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) election’s main objective was democratic reform. At the time Taiwan’s independence was a taboo subject and therefore “Taiwan residents self-determination” became the replacement. Alan M. Wachman advocated Taiwan’s democratization relation (interaction tactics of the local and foreign elite) and the debate of national identity motivated one another, and the identity conflicts have little to do with cultural or ethnic differences within the society. For example, before the National Congress representative re-election in 1991, DPP officially passed “public voting for Taiwan independence as party program,” which was the first time “Taiwan Republic” was suggested. However, the “name change, constitution, referendum, joining European Union” movement failed to turn into society’s mainstream, both Chen Shui-bian and Frank Hsieh have to suggest relatively mild policy to counter the voting damage caused by the “Taiwan independence party program.”

When Xi Jinping took the office and became the country’s leader in 2012, he promoted “the great revival of the Chinese nation,” there was no more “hide your talent” from Deng Xiaoping but the beginning of implementing a series of hard tactics towards Taiwan. Feeling the pressure but did not surrender, Taiwan people’s national identity was stronger than ever especially the younger generation. After the Sunflower movement, people realized the younger generations tend to support Taiwan independence, and the media has started calling them as “born independent” or “naturally independent” to describe their national identity.

Liah Greenfeld believes, all different nationalisms can be distinguished by two principles. The first one is whether it is a person or a group who own the sovereign; the second one is whether people integrate into the community as a citizen or an ethnic identity? With these two principles, two typical nationalisms can be identified: ethnic nationalism and civic nationalism.

China’s nationalism is a typical ethnic nationalism with the ancestor’s bloodline as the main factor, including having mutual culture, language and idea. The country must be able to protect its territory and political social order; it must actively promote economic, cultural and social development. Lately, China has been enforcing nation-state policy by Alfred Stepan and Juan J. Linz in Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Tibet, Northeast China and Hong Kong etc. to pursue “one nation, one state,” but it could have a huge adverse reaction.

Luckily, Taiwan is already a complete democratic country, and responds to China’s nationalism with civic nationalism. We emphasize our country was formed by civilians rather than an ethnic group, and the country can only get the power with the permission of the civilians.

China’s nationalism has eliminated the disagreement with Taiwan’s national identity. On Jan. 2, 2019, Xi suggested for the first time to explore Taiwan’s “one country, two systems” proposal, but Hong Kong’s anti-ELAB movement started shortly after which made Taiwanese society totally lost trust in “1C2S” and sped up towards the direction of civic nationalism. For Taiwan, civil rights are the prerequisite of unification; if civil rights cannot be guaranteed and protected, then there is no point to discuss unification.

More and more people worry about whether the Republic of China can continue to exist? Would China invade Taiwan? How much does the U.S. actually support Taiwan? We should not overly expect the U.S. to get involved, but actively communicate among parties to build up domestic consensus, in order to handle the threat of China’s nationalism.

Before the 8th constitutional amendment, we must conduct a full review to see what is missing in the current system, whether we should abandon the semi-presidential system, head towards a cabinet system with consistent power and responsibilities, or a presidential system. How to strengthen the supervising and legislative effectiveness of the National Congress towards administration? Should we abandon the five Yuan structure? If the Constitutional Amendment Commission of the Legislative Yuan only reaches one resolution of lower the voting age to 18, the Taiwanese people will continue to be disappointed.

(Chang Yu-tzung, Professor and Head of the Department of Political Science and Associate Dean, College of Social Science, National Taiwan University.)

