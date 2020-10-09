Free speech and Hong Kong independence｜Kevin Carrico

The entire sequence of events is almost too ironic to believe. A teacher encouraging students to reflect on whether “inviolable red lines” can limit speech ends up being punished for crossing an inviolable red line. Meanwhile, Carrie Lam still wants to claim that you have freedom of speech.

The worksheet, distributed more than a year ago at Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong, asked students the following questions: (1) how do you define freedom of speech; (2) what are some of the reasons why people have proposed the idea of Hong Kong independence; and (3) what will happen to Hong Kong if it loses freedom of speech?

Honestly, these are the types of questions that educators seek out, encouraging engagement with current affairs, open discussion, and critical thinking. The teachers involved should be given an award for outstanding class design.

But this is Hong Kong in 2020: nothing so eminently reasonable could ever happen.

Instead, the exercise caught the attention of blue-ribbon dimwits who reacted angrily online, eventually catching the attention of the glorified blue-ribbon dimwits who run the city. This week, the Education Bureau announced that the teacher involved has been removed from the education industry’s professional register: a move that effectively ends that teacher’s career.

Comrade Carrie Lam, who has been channeling the sad old men of the Liaison Office in her public comments of late, justified this blatant infringement on academic freedom by calling independence an “illegal idea.” In a comment that would make Jiang Qing proud, Lam furthermore vowed to take further steps to “weed out the bad apples” among teachers. One can only assume that the next step on Lam’s agenda is sweeping away ox demons and snake spirits.

As I have said before, Carrie Lam obviously lacks even the most basic understanding of freedom of speech and thought. Lam, however, refuses to take my advice and do a little reading on the topic. Instead, she continues to assert baselessly that freedom of speech and thought are not absolute, that these freedoms have their limits, and that there are always certain inviolable red lines.

How does one determine these red lines? According to Lam, one should seek the guidance of people in power, like herself.

We thus arrive at a genuinely puzzling definition of free speech: speech that is free to operate within the confines dictated by the authorities. After centuries of pushing back against the control of speech by political authorities, the only free speech is speech endorsed by Hong Kong’s unelected, unaccountable authorities.

A person with even a basic understanding of free speech would understand that speech that does not challenge political authority does not require free speech protections. Declaring that Hong Kong is part of China, for example, or singing the praises of the Chinese Communist Party does not require free speech protection: there is no risk of the police detaining me, nor of me being banned from entering Hong Kong for such a declaration. Their utterance is not a sign of freedom.

It is only speech that is controversial and challenges conventions that requires free speech protections. Questioning the idea that Hong Kong is part of China, discussing the manifold challenges of being part of China, and proposing new pathways beyond the failed framework of One Country Two Systems are all topics that challenge political orthodoxy in Hong Kong and are thus in genuine need of free speech protection: if these matters cannot be discussed, Hong Kong simply does not have freedom of speech.

Suppressing such discussion not only violates Hong Kong’s legally guaranteed free speech, but also does a great disservice to the general public. The once taboo idea of Hong Kong independence has emerged to challenge political conventions in the city in recent years precisely because conventional political thinking has brought Hong Kong to a dead-end: a tragedy upon which every resident of the city has no choice but to reflect, regardless of whether the regime will allow them to do so.

I can understand why there was naïve optimism about the One Country Two Systems formula in 1984: that was a different era with vastly different potentials. Recently initiated economic opening in China seemed likely to lead toward political opening. The possibilities were endless. That is not, however, how things worked out: the Chinese Communist Party’s maniacal grip on the country was not weakened but rather strengthened by economic development.

I thus cannot understand how anyone could take the idea of One Country Two Systems even remotely seriously in 2020. The perpetual failure to achieve promised universal suffrage, the transformation of the police force into Beijing’s junta, and the illegal decision to force the National Security Law on the city in violation of the Basic Law are all testaments to the complete failure of this idea: yet another deceit in Beijing’s long line of broken promises of autonomy that extends from East Turkestan to Hong Kong.

If people in Hong Kong are thinking about and discussing new political frameworks beyond the ever more constrictive confines of One Country Two Systems, it is not because they want to: it is because they have to. And in seeking solutions to Hong Kong’s dilemma, it is precisely because independence is a proposal that would resolve so many of the city’s problems in one fell swoop that the city’s leadership has to pretend that it is an extremely illegal idea that can only be mentioned in the form of sternly worded denunciation from Peking-owned media.

When a regime cannot think of a logical rebuttal to a political proposal, the easiest rebuttal is to declare this idea illegal. Mention it and you lose your job or go to prison. Yet is this attempt to make Hong Kong independence an “illegal idea” in fact suppressing this idea? Or is it only further proving its relevance?

This is the double bind in which the city finds itself today. If Hong Kong independence cannot be discussed honestly and openly, as seen in the Alliance Primary School case, Hong Kong no longer has freedom of speech. And if Hong Kong no longer has freedom of speech, this development only demonstrates the appeal of independence: Hong Kong people deciding matters of importance on their own, without interference from Beijing and its lackeys.

Carrie Lam and her comrades in the Education Department, in their eagerness to punish and suppress any discussion on the idea of Hong Kong independence, are thus ironically providing the best arguments in this idea’s favor: proving that legally guaranteed free speech cannot be protected under CCP rule.

The root of the problem is that, unlike the teacher whose career was ended this week after being removed from the teacher’s register, there is no “legal” way for the people of Hong Kong to remove Lam and her regime from the political register.

(Kevin Carrico is Senior Lecturer in Chinese Studies at Monash University.)

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play