Time for civil servants to cry foul at infringement of Article 22｜Andy Ho

Recruits to the administration on or after July 1 this year will have to sign a written declaration to uphold the Basic Law and pledge allegiance to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The Civil Service Bureau is ironing out the details with a few selected staff unions behind closed doors.

The emphasis is, of course, on Article 1 that sets forth: “The HKSAR is an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China.” Beijing has apparently harbored doubts about the loyalty of the people of Hong Kong, including civil servants, in the face of continued protests against the authorities in the aftermath of the government’s monumental failure to introduce an extradition law last year.

As at June 30, there were 177,327 civil servants. They and their political masters alike will find it difficult to uphold the mini-constitution, if the letter and spirit of each of its 160 Articles is to be strictly implemented. Article 22 will stand out, to put it mildly, a thorny in the side.

Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip Tak-kuen explained to the Legislative Council that the new requirement would be part of the conditions for employment. He said it was in line with the Civil Service Code and Article 99 of the Basic Law, which reads: “Public servants must be dedicated to their duties and be responsible to the Government of the HKSAR.”

Lip noted that it was consistent with the National Security Law, particularly Article 6 which says: “A resident of the Region who stands for election or assumes public office shall confirm in writing or take an oath to uphold the Basic Law of the HKSAR of the PRC and swear allegiance to the HKSAR of the PRC in accordance with the law.” The provision also holds all the people of China, including the people of Hong Kong, responsible “to safeguard the sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity of the PRC.”

Apparently, national security now demands the complete attention of the policy bureaus. As a consequence, they have started to micro-manage. This has resulted, among other cases, in the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau’s intervention in Radio Television Hong Kong’s confirmation of the appointment of an aggressive reporter. The Education Bureau, on the other hand, has overruled a school board’s ruling on a complaint against a teacher who had designed materials using an RTHK documentary on the call for the independence of Hong Kong for class discussion about freedom of speech.

Critics have also observed that the Honors List unveiled on National Day, which covers an unprecedented 687 awardees, is full of the fingerprints from the Chinese authorities. The selection process is primarily the prerogative of Chief Secretary for Administration Mathew Cheung Kin-chung,

Meanwhile, top officials often look the other way when Article 22 is called into question. “No department of the Central People’s Government and no province, autonomous region, or municipality directly under the Central Government may interfere in the affairs which the HKSAR administers on its own in accordance with this Law,” it stipulates.

Hong Kong’s electoral exercises and legislative affairs are meant to be such no-go zones for Chinese officials. The reality is murky.

Woo Kwok-hing, a former judge and Chief Executive contestant in 2017, addressed the issue head on in his political platform. The Basic Law is a constitutional document which aims at regulating the institutional behavior of both the SAR and Central Chinese governments. Unlike a criminal code, it does not exact punishment or penalty on offenders.

Woo had called for a local law to ban mainland officials acting as back seat drivers in steering the city’s domestic affairs. He warned that the public perception about interference alone would bog down Hong Kong’s social and economic progress.

“Article 22 prohibits any interference … but without a local law to criminalize it, there is nothing one can do about any contravention of the article,” he said. His two opponents in the race had simply side-stepped the issue. Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng yuet-ngo’s manifesto was silent on the controversy.

The problem is perceived to be so prevalent that it is addressed in a Life and Society workbook on “Hong Kong Government” for Form 1 students. Compiled by Ming Pao Education Publications, the worksheet cites a November 2013 news item from its sister newspaper, Ming Pao Daily News.

Complete with a satirical cartoon, it carries the proposition: “The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR has been accused of putting pressure on legislative councillors through various methods, and of even directly controlling some of them or interfering with their voting intentions.” The students are then asked to give reasons to justify whether this case fulfils or not the principles of the Basic Law.

Now that civil servants are legally bound to uphold the Basic Law, there are no reason why they should not be encouraged to cry foul whenever they come across an infringement of Article 22 in the course of their daily duties. After all, false statutory declaration is an offence under the Crimes Ordinance which might lead to a fine and two years of imprisonment.

(Andy Ho is a public affairs consultant. A former political editor of the South China Morning Post, he served as Information Coordinator at the Chief Executive’s Office of the HKSAR Government from 2006 to 2012.)

